Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 3:44 pm

Upcoming Events at Heritage Hall Theatre

Saturday, Sept. 15, Moutain Rose Band – Coming from deep mountain musical roots, each member of the group brings to life a traditional element of Appalachian music. The band’s style includes elements of foot-tapping acoustic, three-finger style banjo picking, lead and rhythm guitar, mandolin, fiddle and doghouse bass. Their close harmonies and their touch of rock are impressive and memorable. Sponsors: GSC Electronics, JC Rescue EMS; $10Adv/$12 Door/$5 Youth.

Saturday, Oct. 6, Riders in the Sky, America’s Favorite Cowboys – For tickets, reservations, group or youth pricing, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message.

The Box Office opens on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm, 126 College Street. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org.

Boone Clean-Up Day and Litter Sweep Begins September 15

The Town of Boone wishes to invite and encourage all citizens to join the hundreds of volunteers making a conscious decision to promote community pride while enhancing Boone’s natural beauty and quality of life. These dedicated volunteers will be seen along Boone streets and streams for the statewide “Litter Sweep” during a two-week period beginning September 15th through September 29th. The Town of Boone will be hosting the biannual “Boone Clean-up Day” on Saturday, September 15th clearing unsightly litter that has accumulated along our streets and streams during the summer.

Town of Boone residents may participate by cleaning their premises, placing rubbish curbside and calling the Public Works Department (828) 268-6230 for free convenient removal during the sweep.

The Town of Boone will also be awarding monetary prizes to the winners of the “Most Unusual Litter Contest”. You may enter the contest by bringing unusual litter found along the roadsides and in the streams within the town limits to the Public Works Center on “Boone Clean-up Day”. Come join us from 12:00pm-1:00pm for free refreshments and to share fun community fellowship.

Interested participants may come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center located at 321 East King Street between 8:00 am – 1:00 pm to pick up cleaning supplies or you may choose to pick up supplies prior to the event.

For more information and to register for the event, contact Boone’s Community Improvement Officer Shannon Isaacs at 828-268-6230.

Watauga Amateur Radio Club Hosting Test Session on September 29

The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session at theWatauga County Public Library in Boone beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 29.

Please bring a photo ID, $10 test fee (cash or check), pencils, and optionally a calculator (non-graphing). You must provide either your Social Security Number or (recommended) Federal Registration Number (FRN). You may obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test; visit https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.

Hurricane Lane was heading for Hawaii on Aug, 20. Both Hawaiian and West Coast ham radio operators were ready to pass priority and emergency messages around Hawaii and to/from the mainland. Become a ‘ham’ radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster.

For more information, email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net .View a map at http://www.arlibrary.org/about-watauga-library/about-watauga.

Wilkes Community College Hosts 2nd Annual Northwest North Carolina Forklift Rodeo on October 5

Wilkes Community College has partnered with local and regional sponsors to host the 2nd Annual Northwest North Carolina Forklift Rodeo. The event will be held on October 5, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Beacon Hall on the WCC campus.

First, second, and third place winners will receive prizes and awards, and all participants will receive an event tee shirt and lunch. The entry fee is $50 per team and a team can be comprised of 1 to 3 people. Companies may send as many teams as they wish. For more information or to register a team, contact Ricky Roten at 336-838-6113 or rcroten113@wilkescc.edu.

Wilkes Community College supports the manufacturing sector through a variety of educational opportunities in both Workforce Development and Community Education and Curriculum opportunities such as:

Forklift Certification

OSHA Safety Training

Customized Training Opportunities

Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology

Applied Engineering Technology

Opportunities for students to participate in Work-Based Learning at business and industry through their program of study

Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. Manufacturing Day occurs on the first Friday in October and recognizes the industry’s contribution to the economy, the local community, and to society as a whole. For more information on Manufacturing Day visit http://www.mfgday.com/.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

National Storytelling Festival to Celebrate 46 Years of World-Renowned Storytelling October 5-7

Tickets are on sale now for the nation’s premier storytelling event, the National Storytelling Festival, held October 5-7. In the age of fast-moving technology, it seems unlikely that thousands of audience members could spend a weekend spellbound by storytellers, but that’s exactly what happens in Tennessee’s oldest town during the first full weekend of October each year. A beloved tradition since 1973, the three-day celebration of the world’s oldest art form is expected to draw more than 11,000 fans from across the country.

The Festival’s core programming consists of meticulously produced storytelling shows held beneath big-top tents scattered across downtown Jonesborough. Those performances will run from10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The diverse lineup includes Japanese-Korean storyteller Alton Chung, who grew up with the stories, superstitions, and magic of the Hawaiian Islands; Brazilian born dynamo Antonio Rocha; Cowboy poet Andy Hedges; and Chirine El Ansary, internationally known for her performances of The Arabian Nights, the Banu Hilal epic, and Sufi tales.

This year’s featured tellers also include perennial southern favorites such as Donald Davis, Connie Regan-Blake, and Bil Lepp. By showcasing oral traditions from the South and all over the world, the Festival inspires unexpected connections and promotes cultural understanding.

To complement the Festival’s signature storytelling concerts, many of the special events scheduled throughout the weekend are included in the price of the ticket, including Exchange Place, a concert focusing on new talent; the Swappin’ Ground, where anyone can tell a story; and a Story Slam competition that offers cash prizes.

Separately ticketed events include two pre-Festival concerts also held on the Festival grounds: celebrated storyteller Donald Davis, on Wednesday, October 3, and internationally-known and locally loved band The Black Lilies on Thursday, October 4. A blend of folk, soul, country, blues, and rock, the band’s sound crosses both generations and genres. Both all-ages shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be reserved in advance or purchased on site for as long as supplies last.

Visitors can also expect two nights of ghost stories, which are told in the open autumn air beneath the stars. On Friday night, our Midnight Cabaret will feature award-winning raconteurs of mountain life, Sheila Kay Adams and Josh Goforth, for an evening of toe-tapping music and tales.

Three workshops led by nationally-known artists will also be held on Thursday, October 5, in Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall: Collecting and Preserving Family Stories with Elizabeth Ellis, Essential Stories for Effective Communication with Tim Lowry, and Rock the Flock, a workshop aimed at motivating others through story with Geraldine Buckley.

All tickets for the National Storytelling Festival, including separate ticketed events, can be purchased online at www.storytellingcenter.net, at the International Storytelling Center (ISC) in downtown Jonesborough, or on the Festival grounds.

The National Storytelling Festival is sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. For more information or to make reservations, call ISC at (800) 952-8392, ext. 221.

Test Your Ability to Write a Short Mystery and Support Your Library

Can you write a mystery in 8 words? We dare you to try!

The friends of the Watauga County Public Library and “Cook the Books,” the library’s mystery and crime fiction book club, challenge writers to pen an eight-word mystery story. The purpose of this contest is to raise money for the library and provide a fun way for members of the community to try out their creative writing skills.

There have been many versions of the 6, 7, and 8-word story in the past. As early as 1906 a newspaper classified section called “Terse Tales of the Town” published an eight-word story that read, “For sale, a baby carriage, never been used.” It is said a six-word story was penned after a ten-dollar bet Ernest Hemingway made at lunch with some other writers. Hemingway collected the winnings!

Good eight-word mysteries have a bit of magic! They rely on evoking the imagination of the reader. The writer understands that the reader is going to have to fill in part of the story, therefore the writer must conjure up a lot in these eight words. It’s challenging, but when you write one, and you get it right, it’s a lot of fun!

So, harness your imagination and see if you can write a mystery in 8 words! Have fun and play along– it becomes addictive!

Contest begins Saturday, September 1 and runs through October 31, 2018. Cost is $8.00 per entry (tax deductible), and proceeds go to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library. The winner will receive a $25.00 VISA Gift Card. Enter as many times as you like. You must be 18 years old or older to enter. Entry forms are available at the library or you may download an entry form through the Friends page at wataugacountylibrary.com, then Support the Library.

Ski or Ride the North Carolina Mountains Anytime, All Winter Long

Ski or ride the North Carolina mountains anytime, all winter long with the purchase of a Gold Card.

Throughout the winter season, regardless of holidays or weekends the Gold Card grants pass holders access to each of the six resorts. That means unrestricted slope access during all available sessions to Cataloochee Ski Area, Sapphire Valley Ski Area, Beech Mountain Resort, Appalachian Ski Mtn., Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, and Sugar Mountain Resort. The exclusive pass is limited to 100 pass holders per season and is available for $870 each. Quick and easy online purchase is available.

Click here for more information or call 828-898-4521, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge Mountain Club Expands Membership Services Leadership Team

Driven by the newly-opened amenity center within the community’s Watson Gap Village, Blue Ridge Mountain Club has expanded its membership services leadership team to include Meg Andrews as Food and Beverage Director, Emily Caudle as Program and Events Director, and Dustin Elliot as Executive Chef. Bailey Kinsman has received a promotion to serve as Director of Wellness and Fitness.

Jim Pitts, General Manager of BRMC notes, “We welcome these talented new leaders to our growing member services team and look forward to the positive ways they will contribute to our mission to build community at Blue Ridge Mountain Club.”

Bailey Kinsman, Director of Wellness and Fitness, has served in a variety of positions at Blue Ridge Mountain Club, including Programs Manager and Sales Coordinator, since joining the team in 2014 as an intern after graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation Management. Prior to her service at BRMC, Kinsman worked at the Keystone Resort in Colorado.

Meg Andrews, Food and Beverage Director, comes to Blue Ridge Mountain Club from Blowing Rock Country Club, where she spent the last 17 years working in various roles that included Food and Beverage Manager, Director of Events and Catering, and Clubhouse Manager. Andrews is a Level One Sommelier and is currently pursuing her Country Club Manager certification from the Club Managers Association of America.

Emily Caudle, Programs and Events Manager, is a recent graduate of Appalachian State University where she attained her Bachelors of Science in Commercial Tourism Management with a minor in Leadership Studies. While in school, Caudle discovered her passion for events and event planning.

Dustin Elliott, Executive Chef, brings rich culinary experience to Blue Ridge Mountain Club from his native state of Colorado. Sustainable growing methods, ethical treatment of livestock and social responsibility are values and philosophies he holds high and will be sourcing what he can from local markets of North Carolina’s High Country. A decision already made, for example, is that all excess food from onsite events will be donated to the Boone Health and Hunger Coalition.

About Blue Ridge Mountain Club

In the heart of the High Country of North Carolina, Blue Ridge Mountain Club is, literally and figuratively, a community on the rise. It spans more than 6,000 acres and offers a sanctuary of picturesque mountaintop living amid some of the highest ridgelines at the crossroads of Blowing Rock’s charm and Boone’s conveniences. The mission of Blue Ridge Mountain Club is to continuously nurture the spirit of community by creating meaningful places that facilitate authentic family experiences that become the hallmarks of heritage and tradition across multiple generations. To learn more, call 828.414.3949, visit www.BlueRidgeMountainClub.com or visit Blue Ridge Mountain Club at the Trailhead Welcome Center at 1116 Main Street Suite 2, in downtown Blowing Rock, N.C.

Donate to Double Up Food Bucks to Help Local Families, Local Farmers and the Local Economy

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is working to provide families and individuals with more access to local and fresh food through our Double Up Food Bucks program. This healthy food incentive program doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers’ markets.

This means that:

1) Families and individuals eat more local fresh food

2) Local farmers gain new customers and more income

3) Our local economy retains more food dollars

This is a win-win-win for the community! Healthy food = Healthy community, Healthy economy.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture have been working to promote this program in the community, and now many people are taking advantage of this wonderful program! So far this year, $6,984 of fresh, local food has been brought home by low-income families and farm businesses earned this much more income from extra sales.

Now, as Double Up Food Bucks takes off in the community, there is a need for more support. This program is sustained entirely by donations from caring members of this community and donating is simple!

Donate online at: brwia.org/doubleup#donate Checks can be made out to Blue Ridge Women In Agriculture with the memo line Double Up Food Bucks. Our address is P.O. Box 67, Boone, NC 28607.

When you are donating to Double Up Food Bucks you are helping local families, local farmers and the local economy to thrive. Thank you for helping us sustain this program in our community and for supporting a more sustainable food system. Your donation will go directly to low-income families and individuals helping them to access fresh, local and healthy food and is appreciated by the community as a whole.

Foxx, Scott Praise House Passage of Bipartisan Financial Aid Legislation

On September 5, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1635, the bipartisan Empowering Students through Enhanced Financial Counseling Act. Sponsored by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), the legislation will improve financial aid counseling for students receiving a Pell Grant or a federal loan. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said:

“Knowledge really is power, especially in how we make practical financial decisions. Student borrowers, and parents if they’re trying to help, should understand and control their financial situation. Their financial situation should not control them.

“As chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee, Representative Brett Guthrie has been a champion for commonsense reforms, and this legislation is the result of his leadership. I commend his work, as well as Representative Bonamici and her many Democratic colleagues for joining in this effort.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), ranking member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, said:

“The decision to take out student loans can have lifelong consequences for students and their families. Yet student borrowers too often lack the information and guidance they need to understand their options, stay informed on the status of their loans, and prepare for the future. We must do more to protect and support students who are willing to take the risk of going into debt for the reward of a good education. Today we took a step in the right direction. I am grateful to Representatives Suzanne Bonamici and Brett Guthrie for their leadership on this bill.”

To learn more about H.R. 1635, the Empowering Students through Enhanced Financial Counseling Act, click here.

