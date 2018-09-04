Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 4:40 pm

Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted September 5

Appalachian State University will conduct a full test of its emergency notification system — including siren, email, voice and text messaging and the Alertus desktop notification system — at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The siren test will consist of a 75-second discontinuous air horn tone followed by a prerecorded voice message that says, “This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is only a test.”

The all-clear activation will consist of a 20-second alert tone followed by a prerecorded voice message. An all-clear email will also be sent to campus accounts.

Following the test, faculty, staff and students will be asked to respond to a brief survey regarding their preferred method of receiving emergency alerts and other information related to emergency messages. A link to the survey will be included in the all-clear email notification.

Appalachian uses multiple methods to notify and communicate emergency information to the campus community. The AppState-ALERT siren warning system is designed to provide campus students, staff, faculty and visitors with an audible notification of an emergency event that affects campus. Other than tests, the siren warning system will only be activated during a high-risk, life-threatening emergency, such as:

An active shooter on or near campus.

A major hazardous material spill on or near campus.

A tornado warning for campus.

In the event of an emergency activation, individuals on campus should do the following:

Seek safe shelter immediately.

Seek more information by going to the university’s emergency website (http://appstatealert.com).

Check cell phone or email for AppState-ALERT messages (if registered to receive these messages).

Monitor cell phone, email or the emergency website for updates until the “all clear” is given.

Examples of the tones that will be used in an emergency or during tests can be heard at http://em.emergency.appstate.edu/siren-warning-system.

More information about emergency preparedness at Appalachian, including how to register for the mobile phone and email AppState-ALERT emergency notification system, is available at https://emergency.appstate.edu.

The siren tests are conducted on the first Wednesday of the month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, September 5

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, September 6

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Flower Power Groove. Flower Power Groove is a classic rock, 70s and 60s band consisting of Kenzie Dugger on vocals and guitar, Luke Osborne on bass and Jason Gordon on drums and back up. They have been playing together since May 2018.

Friday, September 7

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Holden Bare. Holden Bare has been creating good times for over 3 decades playing the music you remember. His one-man show can transport you back to the 60’s and 70’s with songs from your favorite artists that will always touch you. Holden’s vocals, along with either piano or guitar, can add just the right touch to make your dining experience a memorable one. Years of entertaining coupled with an extensive song list will ensure that you will have a good time with plenty of smiles and memories to take with you.

Saturday, September 8

7:30-Closing Live Music: Cane Mill Road. Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road grew up just down the road from Doc Watson in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Honoring the past the band strikes a balance between preserving the bluegrass mountain sound they were raised on and boldly rocking progressive interpretations of that same sound tackling not only complex original music, but classic covers of the Beatles, Dylan, and more. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy going rapport both on and off stage, and the eclectic mix of originals and standards in the show. Touring internationally in Argentina and stateside from New York to Alabama to Missouri to Pennsylvania to Kentucky to Tennessee to Virginia and the Carolinas, the band is proud to be sponsored by Deering Banjos, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Sorensen Mandolin & Guitar Company, Kogut Violins, and MiniFlex Microphones.

Deadline for Agenda Item Submission for Boone Town Council Meeting is September 7

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings, scheduled for Tuesday, September 18, 2018, it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by September 7, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Web site (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street.

The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action which is requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by such materials and documents as may be needed in order to explain or understand the request.

Please note: All water allocation requests that require Town Council’s approval must be fully completed and turned into the Public Works Department by the first calendar day of the month by 5 p.m. (or closest prior weekday) in order to be placed on that month’s Town Council agenda. Requests are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five per Council meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.worley@townofboone.net.

Town of Boone Seeking Interested Individuals to Fill Board Openings

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

POSITIONS OPEN

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Three alternate positions

COMMUNITY APPEARANCE COMMISSION

Three positions

CULTURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY BOARD

Two positions

DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

Two Council appointed positions

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Three positions

OUTSIDE AGENCY FUNDING REVIEW COMMITTEE

One position

TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

One position

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Two positions

The next application deadline will be September 7, 2018, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.worley@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to Hold Emergency Training Exercise on September 8

On Saturday, September 8, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System along with Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, Watauga Rescue Squad, Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, and Watauga County Emergency Management will participate in an emergency training exercise. The Joint Commission, which accredits and certifies health care organizations and programs, requires hospitals to have emergency response plans in place and conduct periodic training exercises to test preparedness, measure response time, and enable staff to keep their skills sharp.

The exercise, being facilitated by Crisis Focus, LLC, provides an opportunity for healthcare system staff and first responders to test their skills and engage in cross-agency collaboration.

“The goal of the training exercise is to assess the healthcare system’s ability to evacuate a healthcare facility and our ability to accept a surge of patients,” said Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “Exercises like these are essential to ensure a rapid and adequate response from our employees in case of a real life emergency.”

During the exercise, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community can expect to see emergency responders at The Foley Center, Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital looking and acting as if it were a true crisis incident. This exercise should not interfere with local traffic or events. Normal hospital emergency department operations and patient care will not be affected by the training exercise in any way.

Blue Ridge Parkway Celebrates Brinegar Day on September 8

Please come and celebrate the life and times of Martin and Caroline Brinegar at Brinegar Cabin MP 238.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The annual celebration of the lifestyle of a “high ridge subsistence farmer” will be Saturday, September 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Demonstrations in spinning, weaving, flax processing and “open fire” apple butter making will be given. Watch the Ranger dye wool with plant materials just as Caroline did.

You can meet and greet a sheep or two and watch green woodworking on a shaving horse using tools similar to those of Martin Brinegar. A Cobbler will be on hand to demonstrate making shoes just as Martin did to supplement his income. You may want to “sit a spell” in the Porch Tent and swap stories with fellow Southern Appalachians. Listeners are always welcome too!

Built by Martin Brinegar around 1889, the historic cabin preserves important construction techniques commonly used by early settlers. It is open for visitors on weekends through October from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Park staff presenting demonstrations of early mountain life. Additional programs are available by appointment.

For more information, call Ranger Jackie Sloop at the National Park Service Visitor Services office at Doughton Park: 336-372-1947.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Holding Workshop on Raising Meat Goats September 9

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is pleased to announce a workshop on Raising Meat Goats, hosted by farmers Nona and Jeff Cullen. This FREE workshop will occur on September 9 at the Cullen’s farm in Lansing.

At the workshop, the Cullens, who raise Kiko meat goats, will lead participants on a walking tour of their farm as they discuss signs and symptoms of health issues in goats, and what to look for as you move your goats between paddocks. They will also discuss moveable, solar powered fencing options. Jeff and Nona will share some of the problems they have encountered raising goats in the High Country as well as their creative solutions. This workshop is for aspiring, beginning, and established farmers, as well as members of the community. The walking tour will be followed by a potluck dinner.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture invited Jeff and Nona to host a workshop on their farm after they applied for and received one of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Direct to Farmer grants. The Cullens used the grant to purchase 12000 feet of solar powered, electric fencing and a solar charger. “This fencing has allowed Jeff and Nona to expand the number of paddocks that they utilize for rotational grazing of their herd,” said Dave Walker, Programs Director at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, “They now plan to expand their grazing system to incorporate an additional 13 acres of hillside. The grant also allowed for the purchase of goat panel fencing and goat panel connectors to be used as kidding pens.”

This workshop is a part of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s efforts to provide educational resources for farmers and landowners. The workshop is a part of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s CRAFT program, which cultivates meaningful mentor relationships between aspiring and experienced farmers in the High Country.

CRAFT stands for Collaborative Regional Alliance for Farmer Training. The program connects aspiring farmers with experienced farmers, encourages innovative on-farm educational and professional experiences, and provides tools to established farmers that will enhance their mentorship abilities. The program does this through an Apprenticeship Opportunities webpage, summer on-farm peer-to-peer workshops for aspiring and established farmers, and winter farmer-driven gatherings.

Torch Club to Meet on Monday, September 10

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, September 10 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving at 11:30 a.m. may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is the 100th Anniversary of the last year of WWI presented by Don Saunders, retired ASU professor of history. Guests are welcome. For more information call 828-264-4275.

High Country Workforce Development Board to Meet September 13

The High Country Workforce Development Board will be having its regularly scheduled business meeting Thursday, September 13 at 2:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the High Country Council of Governments in Boone.

The High Country Workforce Development Board reaches people who include adults seeking more meaningful careers, dislocated workers aiming to regain employment, and youth focused on getting the right start in life. HCWDB also represent employers from a broad range of leading industries that need workers with the training, skills, and dedication to produce products and services. For both, the HCWDB help guide the efforts of public and community resources to enhance North Carolina’s workforce capabilities.

HCWDB meetings are open to the public.

Watauga Amateur Radio Club Hosting Test Session on September 29

The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session at theWatauga County Public Library in Boone beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 29.

Please bring a photo ID, $10 test fee (cash or check), pencils, and optionally a calculator (non-graphing). You must provide either your Social Security Number or (recommended) Federal Registration Number (FRN). You may obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test; visit https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.

Hurricane Lane was heading for Hawaii on Aug, 20. Both Hawaiian and West Coast ham radio operators were ready to pass priority and emergency messages around Hawaii and to/from the mainland. Become a ‘ham’ radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster.

For more information, email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net .View a map at http://www.arlibrary.org/about-watauga-library/about-watauga.

27th Annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Last Chance Golf Tournament is October 3

Skyline/Skybest and Carolina West Wireless present the 27th Annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Last Chance Golf Tournament on Wednesday, October 3 at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Rain date for the tournament will be October 10.

Tournament registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with a putting contest at 1 p.m. and the Captain’s Choice, shotgun start tournament starting at 1:30.

The registration fees are $150 per member, $175 per non-member, $600 per member foursome and $700 per non-member foursome. The registration fee includes course fees, pre-tournament lunch, two mulligans per player and entry into the putting contest. Registration is limited to the first 100 players.

On-course snacks and beverages are provided to all participants courtesy of Capital Bank.

Each player is entered in a pre-round, split-the-pot putting contest presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. A split of the proceeds will benefit LIFE Village, Inc.

Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one (specific hole), longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. Players are invited to attend a special post-round reception and awards ceremony, presented by the Charles Eyler Agency, immediately following play.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the tournament. Tent sponsors are $300 and hole sponsors are $200.

To register for the event, email wysteria@boonechamber.com.

Wilkes Heritage Museum Announces New Saturday Hours for 2018

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to announce special Saturday hours beginning September 1, 2018 through December 29, 2018. The museum and gift shop will be open to patrons from 10am til 4pm every Saturday for the rest of 2018. Admission to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum is only $6 per person and includes state sales tax. Children 5 and under are admitted free of charge. Guided tours of the Old Wilkes Jail and Captain Robert Cleveland Home will be offered at 11am, 1pm and 3pm each Saturday with admission to the museum.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit our website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com

