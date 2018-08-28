Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 11:48 am

WEDNESDAY: Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet August 29

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 29 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-295-9020 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. Find the WCRWC on Facebook and learn more. GRAND OPENING of the Watauga County GOP Headquarters Saturday, September 8 at 10 a.m. Greenway Business Park, 643-P Greenway Road, Boone.

14th Annual Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention Happening This Weekend

Experience a perfect Labor Day Weekend on the banks of the Yadkin River being surrounded by mountain music, dance, food and beautiful scenery. Festival music begins at 7 p.m. Friday August 31 featuring Riggs and Ritter, Hog-Eyed Man, and the Sunny Mountain Serenaders, ($5/adult, 15 & under free).

Saturday, September 1 is packed with great entertainment starting at 10 a.m. The music competition begins at 10 a.m. and includes 12 separate categories. The Youth JAM Tent offers music performances by some extremely talented youngsters. Non-music and children’s activities include hayrides, storytelling, children’s crafts, and rock stacking in the river. ($10/adult, 15 & under free).

The weekend ends with a Sunday concert starting at 10 a.m. featuring an all-star lineup of folk, blues, gospel, old-time, Cajun and bluegrass musicians including the Kruger Brothers, The Harris Brothers, Strictly Clean and Decent, Irish folk music plus other performances and workshops. ($15/adult, 15 & under free)

A discounted weekend pass, saving each adult $5, is available through the Caldwell Arts Council, 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir; 828-754-2486

Primitive camping is available for $25/weekend (includes 3 nights), $10/extra nights

When was the last time you had the privilege of sitting on the banks of a mountain river with music echoing throughout the hills around you? So come for a day or camp for the weekend.

Check out the details and directions at www.happyvalleyfiddlers.org .

Learn about the historic Happy Valley at http://explorecaldwell.com/happy-valley

Upcoming Seminars Offered by WCC Small Business Center

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for September that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants unless otherwise noted; however, attendees must pre-register to participate.

Financial Resources for Small Businesses – September 5, 2018, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Wilkes Chamber of Commerce

Most entrepreneurs are aware of bank financing options, new online lending platforms, and equity raised from friends and family. But for businesses in a start-up phase or located in an area without proper community banks finding financial options can be difficult in the post financial-crisis regulatory environment. Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI’s) are specifically designed to work closely with borrowers throughout the process to implement financial strategies that work best for entrepreneurs. This presentation will cover information on CDFIs as available financial resources for small businesses in Western North Carolina. Lunch will be provided.

Facebook Ads that Increase Likes, Shares, and Sales – September 6, 2018, 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m. – Ashe Campus

Did you know that you can use Facebook ads to target your ideal customer right in your own area? Did you know you can see how much they make, what they are interested in, and even what pages they like? That information is marketing GOLD! Learn how to get and use that information to your benefit!

Understanding Bookkeeping for the Clueless Small Business Owner– September 11, 2018, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – Wilkes Campus

Bookkeeping is often a scary topic that many business owners prefer to avoid, but it is the first step to reaching higher profitability and more money in the bank. In this class we will take a very conversational approach to helping you understand the basics of recording income and expenses. We will also take a look at the three major financial statements and learn how to use your numbers to help reach your business goals. This seminar is great for both new business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs who want to understand bookkeeping better.

QuickBooks: Learning the Online Version – September 18, 2018, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Alleghany Center

A QuickBooks Pro-Advisor will take you on a tour and suggest ways this popular software can help small business owners save time, better manage their business, simplify bookkeeping, and help businesses avoid costly errors. Basic computer knowledge is required.

How to Identify Potential Customers – September 19, 2018, 1 p.m. -3 p.m. – Online

Market research isn’t just for start-ups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business. Developing a focused and effective marketing plan requires up‐to‐date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that provide critical information about specific industries and customers. Get the data necessary to test the feasibility of a new business, as well as find the competition and the potential customers interested in the proposed product or service.

Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars. For webinars the participant must register, or they will not have access to the link for the online seminar. To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.

Blood Drive set for September 6 at App State’s Plemmons Student Union

The next community blood drive in Watauga will be on September 6 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Plemmons Student Union on the campus of Appalachian State University.

The Appalachian State University Health Professions Club is hosting the blood drive.

Give blood and help save local lives! Donate blood with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas. Call 1-888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location.

More public drives can be found at Community Blood Center of the Carolinas’ website www.cbcc.us. CBCC has donation centers in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Hickory, and Greensboro (http://www.cbcc.us/about/donor-center-hours.php for center hours).

Linville Falls Community Church Homecoming is September 9

The Linville Falls Community Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, September 9 with a church service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a covered dish dinner in the church fellowship hall.

All are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share.

Founded, in 1918, the church is non-denominational with the mission statement, “We believe that Christ’s work on earth continues in us and through us. Guided by Christ’s teachings, we will serve and love others; cherish our heritage; nourish gifts of the spirit; worship God together in grace; create belonging, and, welcome all who pass through our doors and hearts.”

The church is located on N.C. Hwy. 183 in Linville Falls.

Transcendence, Southern Highland Craft Guild Art Reception at Tryon Arts and Crafts School is September 14

What more fitting a portrayal of Tryon could there be than an evening celebrating arts and crafts with the festive backdrop of the World Equestrian Games? Tryon Arts and Crafts School (TACS) is pleased to host Southern Highland Craft Guild’s (SHCG) group exhibition, Transcendence.

The public reception for Transcendence is on Friday, September 14, 6-8 p.m. The show will run from September 7 to October 24, concurrent with TACS’ Artists of the Month, Patti Miles-Cooner (September) and Wendy Deudne (October).

Chartered in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild has a rich history rooted in the mountain craft revival of the early 20th Century. It boasts large heritage and crafts collections, annual fairs, and numerous shop and gallery locations. Stretching over 9 states with over 1,000 participating artists, the Guild is among the most highly regarded of arts and crafts heritage societies.

Transcendence features 27 artists in TACS’ main exhibition space. Locals may note a few familiar names among the participating artists: Ann Gleason, who is central to Thermal Belt’s Empty Bowls pottery events at TACS, part of a global initiative to fight hunger; potter David Voorhees, Empty Bowls contributor; fiber artist Martine House; and Susan Hutchinson, a past TACS instructor who recently provided blacksmithing demonstrations at the recent TACS-hosted NC Artist Blacksmith Association of North America event.

Guild artists of local, regional, and national acclaim will be present for the free, public event on September 14. Refreshments will be available for guests.

Tryon Arts and Crafts School is a non-profit organization that exists to provide creative opportunities for everyone through education, instruction and expression of heritage and contemporary arts and crafts in a friendly, stimulating and enriching environment.

For more information about the school, please contact the office at (828) 859.8323 or visit our website, www.TryonArtsandCrafts.org.

Free Presentation Introducing Taoism’s Approach to Death on September 15

The Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center (ADMC) is offering a free presentation Saturday, September 15, introducing Taoism through the universal problem of death and dying and the fear often associated with it. Taoism is an ancient philosophical and religious tradition from China that has some historic affinities with Buddhism. The event is free and open to anyone interested in or just curious about Taoism.

Popular Western understandings of Taoism are frequently limited to tai chi exercise classes, associating the “Tao” with “the force” from the Star Wars movies, that “yin-yang” symbol or a casual “go with the flow” approach to life.

This presentation will introduce Taoist principles focusing on the common human concern of death and dying. The goal of this presentation on ancient Taoism offers a unique perspective and valuable insights that can be relevantly applied to life today regardless of one’s religious or philosophical affiliation.

The presenter is Gary F. Daught, an academic librarian and former Mennonite Church minister who lives in Johnson City. He has been studying Taoist philosophy for several years. The session is free of charge.

ADMC is located at 108 West 10th Avenue, Johnson City, TN on the basement level. All events at ADMC are open to “danas” or donations but it is not required. For additional information, please see http://www.dharma4et.org or email dharma4et@gmail.com.

Appalachian State Releases Streaming Schedule for Fall Sports Season

With another school year right around the corner, Appalachian State has announced the streaming schedule for the fall sports season.



The schedule is now available for all regular season home men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and football contests.



The men’s soccer schedule features seven home matches, with six being broadcast on appstatesports.com and one contest on Oct. 23 against Presbyterian on ESPN3.



Women’s soccer will play nine matches in Boone in 2018, with seven matches broadcast on appstatesports.com and the Sept. 8 match versus Radford and the Oct. 12 match against Georgia State appearing on ESPN3.



Volleyball features seven matches on ESPN3 and five on appstatesports.com during their 12-game home schedule. ESPN3 broadcasts include Sept. 1 against Clemson and Mississippi State, Oct. 7 versus Arkansas State, Oct. 26 versus South Alabama, Oct. 28 against Troy, Nov. 2 against Georgia State and Nov. 4 versus Georgia Southern.



Football’s home games will be broadcast across various platforms of ESPN, with the Sept. 15 home opener versus Southern Miss on ESPN+.

The streaming schedule can be found here.

Join Lees-McRae College in the historical inauguration of 16th President, Dr. Herbert L. King Jr.

Lees-McRae College will host the inauguration of its 16th President, Dr. Herbert L. King Jr., Friday, Oct. 5 on the campus in Banner Elk. The celebration will conclude a series of events honoring the institution’s location and its motto, “In the Mountains, Of the Mountains, For the Mountains.”

The 2 p.m. installation ceremony will be held in the Historic Commons and is open to the public. The ceremony will bring together college stakeholders—students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, community, friends and donors—and provide an opportunity to celebrate shared values and a commitment to the future.

Lees-McRae will commemorate King’s inauguration throughout the week:

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Mountain Day of Service, 9 a.m.

Students, faculty, staff, and friends of the college will give back and work together on service projects in the community. All participating volunteers are invited to close the day with a celebration at Wildcat Lake.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Founder’s Day, 4:30 p.m.

Lees-McRae and the Town of Banner Elk will co-host a celebration of their beginnings in Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk, with a twin-tree planting and presentation of shared history.

Family Picnic and Concert, 5 p.m.

The college and local communities will continue festivities with a picnic and concert in Tate-Evans Park. The event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games, and interactive novelties.

Friday, Oct. 5

Prayer Service, 10 a.m.

An interfaith prayer service at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church will surround President King with blessings and prayer as he begins his tenure.

Inauguration Ceremony, 2 p.m.

Representatives from the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community will provide greetings before President King is sworn in and bestowed with the symbols of office. A reception will follow in Swank Park.

Annual homecoming events, including alumni awards brunch, tailgating, and athletic events will continue Saturday, Oct. 6. Events are open to the public. Updates and additional information can be found at lmc.edu/inauguration.

King assumed the role of president on June 1, 2018. He holds a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from The University of Virginia, a Master of Education in educational administration from Lynchburg College and a Bachelor of Arts in English and history from Hampden-Sydney College.

Before coming to Lees-McRae, King served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, Virginia.

Prepare Your Girl to Unleash Her Inner Strength, Join Girl Scouts Today

Summer is ending and school is starting, and that means it time to start thinking about how your daughter will spend her time outside of the classroom.

With dozens of Girl Scout Information Events scheduled into October, local girls and their families are encouraged to come learn more about Girl Scouts and how to get involved with the organization.

In a safe, all-girl space, Girl Scouts develop important skills, including confidence and perseverance, as well as hard skills, setting them up for success and preparing them to take action for a better world. Today’s youth are more vocal than ever about the change they want to see, and the results are proven: girls who participate in Girl Scouts are more than twice as likely to exhibit community problem-solving skills than girls who don’t (57 percent versus 28 percent). Additionally, 76 percent of women today wish they had learned more about leadership and had more leadership opportunities while growing up, demonstrating how imperative it is for girls and volunteers to join Girl Scouts.

“The unique Girl Scout environment provides fun, exciting and essential experiences that carry into girls’ future careers and life successes,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P). “We know that offering girls a girl-friendly and girl-led environment is important to their development and we are committed to bringing the Girl Scout program to them.”

In July 2018, Girl Scouts of the USA unveiled 30 new badges for all age levels, ages 5-18, that not only enhance the one-of-a-kind Girl Scout experience, but also address some of society’s most pressing needs, such as cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, and space exploration. With these new focused programs and badges, girls are learning how to proactively address some of the foremost challenges in today’s society while building skills that will set them up for a lifetime of leadership.

To learn more about joining Girl Scouts in your area or starting a troop, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148. Girl Scout Information Events near you can also be found on the online event calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 112 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 12,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

High Country Senior Softball Looking to Add New Players

The High Country Senior Softball League for players 60 and over is entering the last month of the season, but there is still time to come out and play and enjoy some time outdoors.

The league plays on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at Avery County Parks and Recreation located on Highway 181 in Newland beside the rock gym, and on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Watauga Parks and Recreation Complex Field.

Players can play at either location or both locations and can play on a regular basis or just whenever they feel like it.

Each player should bring a glove. Bats and balls are provided.

For more information, contact Bert Valery at 727-215-5560 or email him at bertvalery1@hotmail.com.

