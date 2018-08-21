Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 2:36 pm

Boone Water Intake Project Update

On Feb. 13, 2017 the Harper Corporation and Garney Construction Company, Inc., were provided with the Notice to Proceed on the Boone Water Line, Water Treatment Plant, Intake and Booster Pump Station Project. The following is a project update summarizing recent and future work. There are currently 78 days remaining in the project contract for the Harper Corporation.

The Harper Corporation continues to complete items at the water treatment plant, the water intake site and the Brownwood Road booster pump station. The focus at the water treatment plant has been the completion of filter numbers four of five. Work will now focus on replacement of the fifth and final filter.

The footers and slab for the new chemical feed building have been installed, which will be followed by installation of a new pre-engineered metal building. At the intake site on the New River, piping inside the wet well has been completed, the air scour system on the intake piping has been completed and tested, and masonry block walls on the main structure are being constructed.

At the booster pump station, the block walls of the structure are being constructed and the pumps have been installed.

The Garney Construction Company has completed all pipe installations along Brownwood Road, U.S. Highway 421 and New River Hills and the contractor has completed pressure testing section by section of the installed water line. The only significant item remaining involves final testing of the full water line.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

Tuesday August 21

6-9 p.m. Beer 101. Beer 101 is back for the fall. This month we kickoff the High Country Beer Fest by featuring beers from local breweries and a five course meal for $40. Reservations required.

Wednesday August 22

7-9 p.m. Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 p.m., Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday August 23

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-10:30 p.m. – Live Music with Nick Shanahan. Boone, NC based Nick Shanahan creates earnest and engaging classic country tunes, delivered with a crooked-smile charm and honky-tonk croon. Whether you call it ‘outlaw’, ‘neo-traditionalist’ or just ‘old-school’, this is country music for people who like country music.

Friday August 24

7:30 p.m. – Closing Live Music: The Appalucians. The Appalucians play music from the mountains of Western North Carolina, featuring spirited songwriting, tight harmonies, and a layered interplay between dobro, guitars, bass, and banjo. The band is the musical union of two couples Jay Brown and Aditi Sethi (Shantaavani, Aditi and Jay) and Angie Heimann and Cas Sochacki (The Blushin’ Roulettes) who met at their kids’ preschool, gradually realized their seemingly cosmic musical alignment, and decided they better start a band. Their debut album “Bright Hills,” released in early summer 2018, has flavors of mountain folk and barroom twang.

Saturday August 25

7:30 p.m. – Closing Live Music: Elonzo Wesley. Elonzo Wesley began in January 2015, shortly after the breakup of Charlotte NC’s Elonzo. After moving from Atlanta in the mid 2000’s, singer-songwriter Jeremy Davis (Elonzo Wesley) formed the indie rock band, naming it after his father. The band self-released three full length records and two EP’s, touring the Carolinas and Southeast. By December of 2014, after slowly disbanding for some time, another chapter in this story began. Carrying his father’s name as a moniker and guide, and with five albums under his belt, Jeremy Davis embarks upon the next steps of his musical journey in form of an Americana String band, blending traditions of the past with unique, soulful songwriting and genre-bending influences. Elonzo Wesley, at it’s best is; the musical truth of the moment, combined with the beauty of what has passed.

WEDNESDAY: Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Hold Conference Call Meeting at 10 a.m.

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University will convene for a meeting via conference call on Wednesday, August 22, at 10 a.m., in the Chancellor’s Office Conference Room, 4th floor of the B. B. Dougherty Administration Building on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

AGENDA

Call to Order in Open Session

Convene in Closed Session

Closed Session – In accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(1), Closed Session for the purpose of preventing the disclosure of privileged or confidential information, N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(3), Closed Session for the purpose of consulting with the University’s attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege, N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(4), Closed Session for the purpose of discussing matters related to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by this Board, and N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(6), Closed Session for the purpose of a position to be taken by or on behalf of this Board in negotiating the amount of compensation and other material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract.

Reconvene in Open Session

Adjournment

Avery County Empty Bowls Fundraiser is Saturday, August 25

The fifth annual Empty Bowls for Avery fundraiser is Saturday, August 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Linville Land Harbor Recreation Complex.

Choose a unique handmade pottery bowl to keep, and enjoy homemade soup, bread, and dessert — for whatever donation you wish to make.

The Silent Auction includes a wide selection of restaurant gift certificates & services donated by local businesses.

All proceeds benefit Feeding Avery Families, a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides food support to families in need in Avery County.

Upcoming Events Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Wednesday, August 29

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm- 3:00 pm– Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Friday, August 31

Flat Rock Overlook – Milepost 309

10:00 am-12:00 pm – Yoga Hike at Flat Rock!

Join the Wilderness Yoga Company and the National Park Service for this free yoga hike excursion. Enjoy a mindful hike on a short (.6) loop trail featuring expansive mountain views and seasonal wildflowers. At the half-way point flow through a restorative yoga practice and guided meditation while overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sign up for this Free program at susan_brown@nps.gov

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm-3:00 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday, September 1

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

11:00 am- 3:00 pm – The Carriage House at Cone

Join Ranger Chuck Saturday Sept 1 from 11 am – 3 pm for a program in the Carriage House at Cone. See inside parts of the carriage house for the first time ever, take your photo on one of the carriages and learn about the horses the Cones used with their carriages, as well as more parts of the Cone story

Linn Cove Visitor Center – Milepost 304

1:30-3:00 – Crafty Critters on the Parkway

Stop by the ranger table to learn about some of the animals found along the Parkway, and while you are at it, make a souvenir of your visit to take home!

Sunday, September 2

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 – Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

All events are free and open to the public.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet August 29

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 29 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-295-9020 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. Find the WCRWC on Facebook and learn more. GRAND OPENING of the Watauga County GOP Headquarters Saturday, September 8th at 10AM. Greenway Business Park, 643-P Greenway Road, Boone.

Blue Ridge NCNPS Garden Tour in Todd Happening August 30

Everyone is welcome to take a garden tour of a 10-acre property out near Todd. Bill Dunson will lead a walk wandering along the drive, looking at the woodland gardens, and then progress up the drive, viewing the meadows and early successional habitat. Finally, those in attendance will look at the pollinator terraces. If people would like, they can also tour the passive solar house as well.

The date is August 30 at 9 a.m. Because of very limited parking, carpooling is encouraged from New Market or Green Valley Park. Please wear sturdy walking shoes.

Directions: Take Highway 194 north from New Market. Turn right on Castleford Road. Follow until it crosses the river, then turn left on River Road. Look for the small white house on the right, along with a large willow tree. Turn right onto River Creek Lane. Stay straight a few hundred yards, then veer left when the drive goes sharply uphill to the right. Cross the bridge, turn right. Cross the second bridge and park on the left drive.

From Green Valley Park, go toward Boone on Big Hill Rd. Turn left across the river and then follow River Road. From there, follow the above directions from the small white house and willow tree on the left.

If you have questions, please call 828-772-4864 before leaving Boone. Reception is very spotty after that.

14th Annual Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention Happening Labor Day Weekend

Experience a perfect Labor Day Weekend on the banks of the Yadkin River being surrounded by mountain music, dance, food and beautiful scenery. Festival music begins at 7 p.m. Friday August 31 featuring Riggs and Ritter, Hog-Eyed Man, and the Sunny Mountain Serenaders, ($5/adult, 15 & under free).

Saturday, September 1 is packed with great entertainment starting at 10 a.m. The music competition begins at 10 a.m. and includes 12 separate categories. The Youth JAM Tent offers music performances by some extremely talented youngsters. Non-music and children’s activities include hayrides, storytelling, children’s crafts, and rock stacking in the river. ($10/adult, 15 & under free).

The weekend ends with a Sunday concert starting at 10 a.m. featuring an all-star lineup of folk, blues, gospel, old-time, Cajun and bluegrass musicians including the Kruger Brothers, The Harris Brothers, Strictly Clean and Decent, Irish folk music plus other performances and workshops. ($15/adult, 15 & under free)

A discounted weekend pass, saving each adult $5, is available through the Caldwell Arts Council, 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir; 828-754-2486

Primitive camping is available for $25/weekend (includes 3 nights), $10/extra nights

When was the last time you had the privilege of sitting on the banks of a mountain river with music echoing throughout the hills around you? So come for a day or camp for the weekend.

Check out the details and directions at www.happyvalleyfiddlers.org .

Learn about the historic Happy Valley at http://explorecaldwell.com/happy-valley

Birds, Bugs and Blooms Nature Walk Scheduled for September 8

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society announces the “third Saturday” September Birds, Bugs and Blooms nature walk that will be held on September 8 from 9-11 a.m. at Todd Island Park.

Bill Dunson will lead the walk and identify and discuss all plants and animals seen. The goal is to learn more about the community ecology of this exceptionally interesting site in the middle of the S Fork of the New River. The edible and medicinal qualities of the plants will also be discussed and comments from the audience are welcomed.

Todd Island Park is at the intersection of Castleford Road and Railroad Grade Road just south of Todd. It may be reached by traveling north on Brownwood Road from U.S. 421 near Deep Gap, or driving east on Castleford Road from Highway 194 to the second crossing of the river. Alternatively you may drive south on Railroad Grade Road from Todd.

The walk will happen rain or shine. For further information contact Bill Dunson at wdunson@comcast.net or call 276-233-6364.

The event is free and open to the public.

33rd Annual Sculpture Celebration at Caldwell Arts Council is September 8

Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir, N.C. announces the 33rd Annual Sculpture Celebration to be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 8 at the Broyhill Walking Park, 945 Lakewood Circle in Lenoir NC. This event is free to the public, and shuttles will run throughout the day between the park and area parking. Awards will be announced at about 3:30p.m.

The Celebration will feature sculptural artwork by artists from across the eastern United States. Cash prizes totaling $11,000 will be awarded.

Realistic and abstract, traditional and contemporary, movable and stationary, indoor and outdoor – sculptures of all types will be on display and for sale. The juror for this year’s event is Hoss Haley of Asheville, N.C.

Lenoir’s Annual Sculpture Celebration is recognized as the longest-running sculpture competition in the Southeast and a driving force in the area’s sculptor-friendly environment. The event attracts artists, sculpture buyers, and visitors from across the United States.

Food vendors, children’s art activities, and live music will be featured throughout the day.

SCULPTORS WELCOME DINNER FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Many sculptors arrive early to install larger sculptures and to pick the best spot for their artwork. A buffet dinner will be held to welcome them and to introduce the judge and sponsors of the event on Friday, September 7 beginning with a hosted beer/wine event at 6pm in the parking area of the Broyhill Family Foundation near the entrance of the Broyhill Walking Park. Join us to welcome these sculptors – tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on-site. To register call 828-754-2486.

Startup High Country Announces Upcoming Program, Velocity Labs

Startup High Country (SHC), with the support of NC IDEA and other local sponsors, is launching Velocity Labs. Aimed at supercharging startups, this accelerator is a program that will help young companies in our area grow faster by building connections with investors and other founders, allocating time to education and giving them access to mentors that have had seen success in their own right.

Velocity Labs focuses on early stage high-growth companies. Designed for founders or partners, the experience at Velocity Labs will not only increase a business’ chance of survival, but will also help them thrive by providing the support they need to grow their businesses faster. Interested entrepreneurs should apply by Friday, August 31.

SHC will work closely with companies in the earliest stages and will examine customer development, product development, operations, sales, and marketing.

“We’ll be applying a tried and true startup framework to help very early stage companies build and test a minimal viable product with customers,” says Jeffrey Scott, Velocity Director. “Companies that already have products in market can also greatly benefit from this program and are also encouraged to apply.”

Additional details on Velocity Labs

Course Dates: Tuesday, September 4 – Friday, November 16 in Boone.

Cost: $600 for the three-month program. Scholarships available for qualifying companies.

Review the Velocity Labs program details.

Additional Questions? Reach out to Jeffrey@startuphc.com

There are only five spots still available, APPLY NOW!

More information and application available at: https://www.startuphc.com/velocity-labs/

Comments

comments