Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, August 13, 2018 at 3:33 pm

Blowing Rock Town Council Meeting is Tuesday, August 14

The regular meeting for the Blowing Rock Town Council will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

The meeting agenda can be found here.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

Tuesday August 14

Get Lost for a Cause with Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. BRWIA is dedicated to strengthening the High Country’s Local Food System by supporting women and their families with resources, education, and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture. Lost Province will be donating 10% of sales from the day to BRWIA and 5% of sales of Just Bee Nice Honey Wheat Ale during the entire month of August.

Wednesday August 15

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday August 16

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-10:30pm-Live Music with Nate Harris. Playing his own brand of driving folk, Nate Harris performs as a solo artist as well as with the Spice Creek Ramblers based out of North Carolina. Nate Harris’ passions include traditional, old time, bluegrass, acoustic blues and rock. Harris plays the guitar and harmonica, sings and composes. On his two recently released albums, “Painted Mountain” and “Pale Light in a Darkened Room”, Harris shows a love for songwriting. To him, a life rich in poetry, story, and song is the only way to go.

Friday August 17

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Redleg Husky. Redleg Husky is a country and bluegrass band from Asheville, North Carolina. Since its inception in 2012, the group has been performing its unique blend of American music in barrooms, theaters, and festivals throughout the Southeast and beyond. The group has released three recordings of original music in that time, a self-titled EP in 2013, its full-length debut, Carolina, in 2014, and a second LP, My Old Heart, in 2016. Throughout its short time together, the band has been garnering rave reviews, leading to features on Alternate Root Magazine’s “5 Flying Under the Radar” and WNCW’s “Local Color,” as well as opening performances for national acts such as The Tillers and Kim Lenz and the Jaguars. Redleg Husky features Tim McWilliams on rhythm and lead guitar, banjo, and vocals, Son the Bassman on bass and vocals, and Nick Marino on drums.

Saturday August 18

7:30-Closing Live Music: The Paper Crowns. The Paper Crowns make two-piece acoustic music sound huge! They are stomping on drums while they are plucking strings and singing harmonies often all at the same time! It’s hard to find a truly unique band…on top of that it’s hard to find a band that delivers the emotional spectrum from sweet and heartbreaking earnest ballads to barn burning gypsy raving conga frenzied sweaty dance tunes. The Paper Crowns will bring you all that and then some! The Paper Crowns are solid players on their instruments and they pride their sets on improvisation mixed with fine compositions and great lyrics.

Boone Town Council Regular Meeting is August 16

The regular monthly meeting for the Boone Town Council is Thursday, August 16 at 6 p.m.

The meeting agenda can be found here.

Bestselling Author Amy Greene to Present at Grandfather Mountain August 16

The next installment of Grandfather Mountain’s evening lecture series is looking to be a page-turner.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, the Linville, N.C., nature park will host bestselling Appalachian novelist Amy Greene.

Her appearance, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m., is part of the Grandfather Presents lecture series. Refreshments will be served until 6:30 p.m., and guests will have the opportunity to talk with Greene following the presentation.

“At Grandfather Mountain, we like to bridge outdoor fun with education,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “With Grandfather Presents, guests can enjoy presentations from some of the country’s foremost experts on the natural world, including professors, naturalists, scientists, photographers, writers, historians and artists.”

Greene falls into several of those categories.

“The Grandfather Presents series exposes participants to expert perspectives on issues concerning the natural world,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education and natural resources. “Amy Greene’s writing revolves around characters that have close connections to the place they live — in the Appalachian Mountains.”

Renfranz said Greene will discuss this connection to the land through her presentation, titled, “Preserving the Spirit of Mountain Culture Through the Written Word.”

“Her writing gives life to the land and its people and will allow participants to view the surrounding mountains in a whole new way,” Renfranz said.

Greene, a native of Morristown, Tenn., grew up in Whitesburg, Tenn., in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, where she began writing stories about the people of Appalachia at a very young age.

Her debut novel, “Bloodroot” (2010), was named among Booklist’s Top 10 Debut Novels and received the Weatherford Award for Fiction. Greene was also named the 2010 Tennessee Writer of the Year.

Her second novel, “Long Man” (2014) won the Willie Morris Award for Southern Literature and was a Washington Post Top Book of 2014, among other accolades.

“Amy’s novels have a William Faulkner or Flannery O’Connor feel to them — classical myth set in Appalachia. There are heroes and heroines, joy and tragedy,” Renfranz said. “Although her novels are nationwide bestsellers, she is from our area. She writes beautifully about places and characters like the ones we know.

Admission to Grandfather Presents: Amy Greene costs $20 for general admission and is free for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club annual membership program. Space is limited, meaning registration is required by emailing judi@grandfather.com or calling (828) 733-2013.

To learn more about the Grandfather Mountain Bridge Club, or to become a member, visit www.grandfather.com/preserving-protecting/become-a-member/.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

Rep. Foxx to Host Veterans Information Session on August 17

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) will host her annual Veterans Information Session at the Historic Broyhill in Clemmons from 2-4 p.m., August 17.

The event will be in the main room with representatives from the Veterans Affairs Department and veterans service organizations present to provide information to veterans and their family members.

Available services include: reviewing the status of a case, starting a claim for compensation, or signing up for VA healthcare.

For questions, please call 336-778-0211, or email patricia.bandy@mail.house.gov.

September Ginseng Workshops at Watauga Cooperative Extension

If you own mature forestland (or a nice wooded backyard) with good soil and drainage, ginseng may be a viable way to produce income from your underutilized woods. Ginseng is a tricky plant to grow successfully and takes between 7-10 years to reach a size favored by the Asian markets to which it is exported. The market for ginseng has averaged over $750 per dried pound over the last few years.

In September, Cooperative Extension will be hosting two workshops on wild-simulated ginseng production at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road. Dr. Jim Hamilton will provide an overview of ginseng production and field demonstration on how to successfully plant wild-simulated ginseng.

Topics will include:

Site selection, soil fertility requirements, & companion plants for ginseng

Site preparation

Planting methods

Production issues—(pest mitigation & poaching issues)

The market for ginseng

Workshop Dates:

September 20 @ 4pm-6pm 20 participants max

September 27 @ 4pm-6pm 20 participants max

To register, call the Watauga Extension Office at 828.264.3061. Space is limited.

Cost to attend the workshop is $75. Participants will receive a starter kit of 1/4 pound of stratified ginseng seed. The first 20 registrants will also receive a copy of “Growing & Marketing Ginseng and Other Woodland Medicinals.” Please call or come by the Watauga County Extension Office to register for workshop sessions. Checks may be made out to Watauga County CES.

Additional seed is available upon request.

This workshop series is made possible through a grant from the NC A&T State University Innovation Grant Program.

For more information, contact Dr. Jim Hamilton at the Watauga County Cooperative Extension at 264-3061 or at jim_hamilton@ncsu.edu.

Upcoming Events Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Wednesday, August 22

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm- 3:00 pm– Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Friday, August 24

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm-3:00 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday August 25

Bass Lake at Cone Manor – US Hwy 221

9 a.m. – Ranger Guided Walk

Join Ranger Chuck for a program about the Cone country estate as we walk around Bass Lake. Meet at the rest station in the Bass Lake parking area.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

11:00 – Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

Ranger led tour of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

Sunday, August 26

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 – Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

All events are free to the public.

Fall Watauga Carry Out Cuisine Dates and New Chef’s Table Dining Experience Announced

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer “Carry Out Cuisine” events during the Fall 2018 semester to the general public and is expanding their offerings to include a new “Chef’s Table” Dining Experience.

New this semester, the Watauga Campus will offer a limited number of tickets to the “Chef’s Table” during each Carry Out Cuisine event. For the cost of the meal, plus a donation to the program, diners can enjoy tableside service in the Culinary Arts Kitchen and watch as meals are being prepped by the students. Seating begins at 5 p.m. and reservations are required ahead of time for the “Chef’s Table.”

Both the “Carry Out Cuisine” and the “Chef’s Table” events offer the public an opportunity to enjoy gourmet fare at a reasonable price, while also helping CCC&TI’s Culinary students apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world setting.

Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Payment by cash or check is accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick up times are 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102.

Following are dates and menus for each of the Carry Out Cuisine and Chef’s Table Events:

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – France

Salade De Concombres et Tomates (South France) – cucumber and tomato salad

Cotes De Porc Normande (Normandy) – pork chops with apples and cream

Empinards A La Basquaise (Basque) – gratin of spinach and potatoes

Tarte Des Demoiselles Tatin (Central France) – upside down caramelized tart

Tuesday, Oct. 2 – Asia

Pow Tsai (Peking) – pickled cabbage

Chung Yo Bing (Throughout China) – scallion pancake

Chap Chae (Korea) – cellophane noodles with beef and vegetables

Ch’un-Chuan (South China) – spring roll

Ba Bao Fan (Throughout China) – eight treasure rice pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Mexico

Ensalada Mixta – mixed salad

Pan De Muerto – Day of the Dead bread

Rojo Chile De Carne – beef in red chilé sauce

Arroz a La Mexicana – Mexican rice

Calabacitas con Crema – creamed zucchini

Pastel De Tres Leches – three milk cake

For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811 ext. 5222.

CCC&TI Announces Fall Caldwell Cuisine Schedule

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Culinary Arts program has announced the dates and menus for its fall semester installment of Caldwell Cuisine. Each of the meals will be served at 6 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir and are priced at $21 plus tax per person. The events are open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets prior to the event.

In addition to providing an opportunity for the community to enjoy the gourmet Caldwell Cuisine menus at a reasonable price, the events also provide CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts students a chance to apply their classroom knowledge.

Following are the dates and menus for the events:

Thursday, Sept. 13 – Africa

Starter: Sanbuska – Feta, egg and parsley filled pastry served with Labneh (mint and olive yogurt)

Entrée Choice: Tanzanian Chicken Stew – stewed chicken with onion, peppers, potatoes, curry and coconut

or

Moroccan Snapper with Chermoula – grilled snapper with fava beans, tomatoes, cilantro

Dessert: Basbousa – semolina almond cake served with citrus crème anglaise and fresh berries

Thursday, Oct. 18 – Greece

Starter: Tabbouleh – parsley and bulgur wheat salad with lemon, tomato, cucumber, and pita

Entrée Choice: Moussaka – lamb, potato, eggplant, tomato, and feta baked casserole

or

Chicken Souvlakia – marinated chicken skewered with onion and pepper served with Greek pilaf and tzatziki sauce

Dessert: Honey Pie – cheesecake with ricotta, cinnamon, and honey

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Spain

Starter: Vegetable Soup – saffron broth with chorizo, tomato, turnip, celery, and jasmine rice

Entrée Choice: Pork Tenderloin – seared pork tenderloin with orange sherry glaze, served with Spanish rice

or

Braised Rabbit – locally raised rabbit, braised with potatoes, peppers, olives, capers and parsley

Dessert: Traditional Flan – airy custard baked with caramel

For more information or for tickets, visit www.cccti.edu/cuisine.

Comments

comments