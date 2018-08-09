Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 3:58 pm

Boone Teacher Returns from Special Holocaust Educational Journey Through Poland

Echoes & Reflections, an organization that helps middle and high school educators build their confidence and capacity to teach the Holocaust effectively, recently welcomed back a group of 20 educators from a five-day journey to Poland. The learning experience, subsidized by Echoes & Reflections as an important element in teacher development, allowed the group to explore, discuss and expand their knowledge of the Holocaust in the places it occurred.

Out of nearly a hundred applicants, Jesse Stollings, a history teacher with 10 years of Holocaust education experience at Watauga High School in Boone, was selected for showing immense passion and dedication for his craft and the study of the Holocaust. The trip gave Stollings a chance to collaborate with other educators from across the U.S. about best practices in bringing their experiences to bear in the classroom, and the most effective ways to use Echoes & Reflections materials to do so.

“It was a very intense and intensive trip,” said Sheryl Ochayon, the project director for Echoes & Reflections at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, who led the group. “I was honored to guide educators who set such high standards for themselves and are so motivated to learn. These are the educators influencing our next generation to make socially and civically responsible choices.”

Before leaving for Poland in mid-July, Ochayon asked each educator to research the life of an individual murdered in the Holocaust using Yad Vashem’s Pages of Testimony. Throughout the journey, at relevant sites, the teachers introduced these people to their colleagues — restoring names and faces to otherwise anonymous victims and transforming them from statistics into human beings whose lives were cut short.

One of the group’s biggest takeaways was the power of an individual story rather than a generalized account of history. For both educators and their students, personal stories spark relevance.

“Traveling to Poland reminded me of the human element of history and it is something I will never forget,” said Stollings.

The group traveled across Poland, once a cradle of Jewish history and tradition, to visit sites like Warsaw, Lodz, Kielce, Tarnow and Krakow, as well as to the sites of murder and destruction like Treblinka, Chelmno and Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Each teacher left a piece of home in Poland – a stone from their community, alongside a red rose, was placed by the pond of ashes near the ruins of what had been Crematoria IV at Auschwitz as a symbol of remembrance for the victims, according to Jewish tradition. Since returning home, the educators relayed their renewed passion to keep learning themselves, and to support their students with the courage to question the past and the knowledge to impact the future.

Participants will complete post-seminar work such as arranging an Echoes & Reflections professional development program for teachers in their areas, writing a blog, creating a lesson plan or presenting at a local conference.

The trip to Poland was one of two advanced learning seminars this summer offered through Echoes & Reflections.

Music Coming Up This Month at the Banner Elk Café

Friday, August 10 – Vintage

Saturday, August 11 – Josh Perryman

Friday, August 17 – Sound Traveler

Saturday, August 18 – Dillon Cable

Friday, August 24 – Tom Pillon

Saturday, August 25 – Daniel Couper

Friday, September 1 – Sound Traveler

Torch Club to Meet August 14

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum For Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, August 14 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone.

Those arriving at 11:30 a.m. may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon.

The topic this month is Mountain Folk Toys presented by Loretta Clawson. Guests are welcome. For more information call 828-264-4275.

Upcoming Events Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Friday, August 17

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm-3:00 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday August 18

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

11:00 – Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

Ranger led tour of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

Linn Cove Visitor Center – Milepost 304

1:30-3:00 – Coyote the Trickster

From 1:30 to 3:00 stop by the ranger table to learn about this clever and versatile American member of the canine family.

Sunday, August 19

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 – Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

All events are free and open to the public

14th Annual Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention August 31 – September 2

Experience a perfect Labor Day Weekend on the banks of the Yadkin River being surrounded by mountain music, dance, food and beautiful scenery. Festival music begins at 7:00 PM Friday featuring Pam and Brett Riggs, The Sunny Mountain Serenaders, and Jason Cade along with cakewalks and simple mountain dances ($5 adults, 15 & under free). Gates open for primitive camping on Thursday.

Saturday is packed with great entertainment! The music competition begins at 10:00 AM and includes 12 separate categories. The Youth Tent offers music performances by some extremely talented youngsters. Non-music and children’s activities include hayrides, storytelling, children’s crafts, and rock stacking in the river.

The weekend ends with a Sunday concert starting at 10:00 AM featuring an all-star lineup of folk, blues, gospel, old-time, Cajun and bluegrass musicians including the Kruger Brothers, The Harris Brothers, Strictly Clean and Decent, Irish folk music plus other performances and workshops. This fantastic weekend ends approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday. Friday $5, Saturday $10, Sunday $15, $25 for Weekend Pass, children under 16 free.

When was the last time you had the privilege of sitting on the banks of a mountain river with music echoing throughout the hills around you. So come for a day or camp for the weekend.

Check out the details and directions at www.happyvalleyfiddlers.org .

Learn about the historic Happy Valley at http://explorecaldwell.com/happy-valley

Overmountain Men Celebration to Take Place September 14-15

On September 14-15, the living history encampment celebrates the crossing of the Blue Ridge Mountains by the Overmountain Men on their way to an eventual battle with British forces at Kings Mountain.

The Museum of North Carolina Minerals in Spruce Pine, milepost 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, plays host to this annual event, and transforms the grounds into a colonial militia encampment at the head of Gillespie Gap.

The encampment provides a glimpse of various colonial activities, and tells the story of the Overmountain Men and the Battle of Kings Mountain.

School Day will be hosted on Friday, September 14, from 9 a.m. till 2:30 p.m., and open to area school programs. Registration is required and can be done by contacting Ranger Elizabeth at 828-348-3519. Reservations will be accepted between August 15 and September 5, and will be handled in the order that they received.

On Saturday, September 15, the encampment is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests are invited to stroll through the encampment taking part in various demonstrations and visiting with re-enactors.

At Noon you will have the opportunity Learn how Native Americans and frontier settlers look to the plants of the forests and fields to find healing.

There will be two opportunities during the day to hear the story of the Battle at Kings Mountain, at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., with the skit Unrest in the Mountains. At 2:30 p.m. a re-enactment of the battle will take place at the Orchard of Altapass, milepost 328 off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K Sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company is September 22

Registration is open for the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company and the 1-mile Kids Fun Run sponsored by Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.

Enjoy the scenic views of the Blue Ridge as you challenge yourself with a climb up Wonderland Trail Road alongside other Blue Ridge Conservancy supporters. Run the 3.1 miles as fast as you can knowing that sticky buns, coffee, and even beer await as you cross the finish line.

Formally known as the Mayview Madness, the event was started 19 years ago as a fundraiser for what was then known as High Country Conservancy. The race was originally established by a small group of people on the board of the High Country Conservancy as a fun way to raise money and also to highlight the scenic Mayview neighborhood in Blowing Rock.

For more information about this event: https://blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/

Register online: https://www.athlinks.com/event/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k-sponsored-by-stick-boy-bread-co-15646

Or, download a printable registration form at https://blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/

Proceeds benefit Blue Ridge Conservancy, working to permanently protect land and water resources with agricultural, ecological, cultural, recreational and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

Upcoming Events at Heritage Hall Theatre in Mountain City

Friday, August 17, 7pm, The Malpass Brothers; A “real deal” band that respects and plays traditional country music. According to Christopher Malpass,… traditional country music is the ‘real deal’ –Their goal is to see this music be revived, to help ensure it doesn’t fade away. Malpass Brothers have a great sound very reminiscent of the Jerry Lee Lewis style – will be a great walk down memory lane.Sponsors: Mtn. City Funeral Home, The Tomahawk, Tri-State Co-Op; $20 Adv/$23 Door/ $10Youth.

Saturday, September 15, Mountain Rose Band; Coming from deep mountain musical roots, each member of the group brings to life a traditional element of Appalachian music. The band’s style includes elements of foot-tapping acoustic, three-finger style banjo picking, lead and rhythm guitar, mandolin, fiddle and doghouse bass. The band members are Rick Holtsclaw, Tammy Perry, Randy Grindstaff, Jerome Webb, and David Johnson. They are from Roan Mountain and have been playing together since 2006. Their close harmonies and their touch of rock are impressive and memorable. Sponsors: GSC Electronics, JC Rescue EMS; $10Adv/$12 Door/$5 Youth.

Saturday, October 6, Riders in the Sky, America’s Favorite Cowboys; For more than thirty years Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. They have themselves become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit. Riders have won many awards and honors including being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, The Western Music Association’s Hall of Fame, the Country Music Foundation’s Walkway of Stars, and the Walk of Western Stars along with Gene, Roy, John Wayne and other cowboy legends, along with their two Grammies, the Western Music Associaton’s “Entertainers Of the Year” seven times, and won “Traditional Group of the Year” and “Traditional Album of the Year” multiple times, along with multiple other awards. Heritage Hall is thrilled to have a group of this stature performing in Johnson County. Sponsors include Farmers State Bank, Grace Springs Farm, Mountain View Nursery & Landscaping, Amedysis Home Health Care. $25Adv/$28 Door/ $15 Youth.

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit corporation, dedicated to serving the area with affordable, world-class entertainment. For tickets, reservations, group or youth pricing, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office opens on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm, 126 College Street. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org.

Eastman to Sponsor TriPride Festival September 15

TriPrideTN is pleased to announce Eastman as one of the major partners supporting the inaugural TriPride Parade and Festival set for September 15 at Founder’s Park in Johnson City, Tenn.

“As a global company, we recognize the importance of promoting inclusion and authenticity within the company’s culture, and we appreciate the thought and approach TriPride leadership has taken to plan the Festival. We look forward to being a part of the day’s activities,” says Eastman’s Director of Global Public and Community Affairs, CeeGee McCord.”

“Alongside many other companies from across the Tri-Cities region and beyond, TriPride is very grateful for the support we’ve received from individuals, businesses and industry. Having Eastman as one of our major supporters for the 2018 festival is a demonstration of their leadership in our region,” says TriPrideTN President Kenn Lyon.

Through the TriPride Parade and Festival, TriPrideTN celebrates the rich diversity of the LGBTQ community. TriPrideTN hopes to inspire residents in the Tri-Cities region to feel just that – pride in their community – and create an atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable and welcome. The event will feature a parade as well as an afternoon festival of music, food, kids’ events, an art competition and much more.

“Diversity is much more than what meets the eye,” continues McCord. “Through embracing diversity of thought, ideas and perspectives, we have the opportunity to continue to grow a thriving economy in a region where collaboration and creativity are valued. We believe this will help open doors not only today, but also for future generations in our region.”

TriPrideTN, Inc. is a 501(c)3 charity formed in 2017 whose purpose is to organize and present a free community Pride festival and parade.

For more information, to make a donation or to become a sponsor, see the organization’s website at www.TriPrideTN.org or follow us on Facebook.

High Country Caregiver Foundation’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament is Saturday September 22

The annual High Country Caregiver Foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament at Grassy Creek Golf Club is set for Saturday, September 22 at 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament go to benefit the High Country Caregiver Foundation.

The entry fee is $75 per person or $280 per team. The fee includes green fees, cart fees, mulligans, dinner and auction.

There will also be closest to the pin and longest drive competitions.

The format is a four-man, Captain’s Choice Tournament.

For more information on the tournament or for sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hccgf.org/events, call Jacob Willis at 828-385-3025 or email director@hccgf.org.

Tweetsie Christmas Tickets On Sale Now

Visitors can enjoy an evening full of holiday festivities including stepping into a snow globe filled with swirling (synthetic) snow, visits with Santa Claus in his own home, s’mores over an outdoor firepit, as well as a night-time train ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains on dazzlingly lit tracks.

Tickets are now on sale for frenzied fans who want to be able to be a part of the joyous event. Tweetsie Railroad will open its doors for Tweetsie Christmas on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning on November 23 and extending through December 29.

