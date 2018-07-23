Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, July 23, 2018 at 2:59 pm

Community Appearance Commission to Meet Tuesday, July 24

A meeting of the Town of Boone Community Appearance Commission will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Planning and Inspections Department – Upstairs Conference Room located at 680 W. King Street.

The following items will be on the agenda:

Call to Order Adoption of Agenda Approval of Minutes – June 26, 2018 Discussion of the Downtown Design Guidelines Other Matters by Board Members or Staff Adjournment

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, July 25

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, July 26

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-10:30pm-Live Music with Evan Button. Evan has been playing guitar and singing for crowds since he was eight years old. He is a regular on the local music scene, playing in many restaurants, bars, festivals and charity events. Evan’s passion is songwriting. He writes with the maturity of someone who has “been here before”; his lyrics are introspective and sensitive and the music has an infectious groove. Evan’s most recent full release, “Stories”, was released in June of 2016. Backed by a full band, Evan tells stories that are down to earth and filled with important life messages.

Friday, July 27

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Lucky Strikes. From classic jazz standards made popular today by artists such as Diana Krall and Tony Bennett, to timeless hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, The Lucky Strikes’ musical repertoire spans over four decades.

Saturday, July 28

7:30-Closing Live Music: Tony Low. “I see myself on a journey as a life-long musician, constantly evolving as a song-writer and artist.” So says Tony Low, a transplanted New Yorker who now resides in Greensboro, NC.

Tony got a taste of fame with The Cheepskates, the renowned power-pop band from NYC which he formed in the early 1980’s. After several other bands, Tony decided to go solo in 1998 in order to devote more time to his own music. He has released an impressive array of albums ever since. His songs capture a timeless spirit and energy, a sonic cocktail of Neil Young, Big Star, and The Who.

Samaritan’s Purse Job Fair Happening This Thursday, July 26

Samaritan’s Purse is seeking interested job applicants for seasonal mail clerk positions and seasonal mail and data processor positions.

The job fair will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with on-site interviews. Applications can be completed at www.samaritanspurse.org. Online applications must be completed prior to attending the job fair.

TAC Talk: The Story of the Plott Hound, North Carolina’s Official State Dog Happening July 26

The Plott bear hound is the official state dog of North Carolina and is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier big game hunting hounds. The breed is unique in many ways, including its Germanic origins, distinctive appearance, fierce loyalty, tenacity, and intelligence. But it is the story of the breed that truly sets it apart from all others.

The story begins in 1750 when the breed’s original founder, Johannes George Plott, and his brother Enoch, left Germany with their prized hunting dogs. Their trip across the Atlantic began the two-hundred-year journey that would culminate in the mountains of North Carolina with the development of what is now considered by many to be the world’s finest breed of hunting dog.

This fascinating story of the Plott family and the Plott hound is a classic American tale of adventure with roots deeply entrenched in North Carolina soil and American history and culture. And it is a story that award-winning author and historian Bob Plott, the great-great-great grandson of Johannes George Plott, is uniquely qualified to tell.

Bob is sometimes accompanied on his programs by one of his own Plott hounds, or by Nannie and Robert Plott, two dogs featured with Bob on national television shows.

About the speaker

Bob Plott is a North Carolina native who can trace his family roots in the Old North State back to 1750 when his great-great-great grandfather, Johannes George Plott, arrived here with five of the family’s prized hunting dogs. The dogs would later become an officially recognized UKC and AKC breed and were designated as the official state dog of NC in 1989, as well as being widely recognized as the premier big game hunting dog in America today.

Bob is the award-winning author of four books — that have been sold in all 50 states and 11 foreign countries — as well as numerous magazine articles, including two monthly columns for national publications.

In addition, Bob has conducted his exceptionally well received historical programs across the southeast, and he continues to perpetuate his family legacy of raising Plott hounds today –a tradition that has been maintained by the Plott family in NC for more than two centuries. Please visit his website, http://www.bobplott.com/ for further program details, book reviews and program testimonials.

Thursday Art and Culture (TAC) Talks bring collegiate level lectures to your museum. Featuring scholars from around the country, the lectures are selected to provide supplemental information on our current exhibits, or highlight the history and heritage of the mountains.

Beginning at 6 p.m., these events have an hour long lecture with audience question and answer session at the end.

Thanks to NC Humanities Council Roads Scholars program, this program will be free and open to the public!

In/Visible Theatre of Boone Hosting Reading in Blowing Rock July 31

Boone-based In/Visible Theatre hosts Sandra Tsing Loh for a staged reading of the play based on her book about her life-changing experiences during menopause.

The reading will take place July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Blowing Rock Auditorium.

Admission is $10 dollars for general admission and $5 for students and covers the reading as well as the talk back with Sandra Tsing Loh after the show.

In/Visible Theatre is selling tickets on their website, www.invisibletheatreNC.org and tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Upcoming Events Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Wednesday, Aug. 1 , 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm- 3:00 pm– Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Thursday Aug. 2, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00 am– Children’s Hour

Activities may include storytelling, demonstrations, and hands-on simple crafts. An adult or older responsible attendee must stay with children in order for them to participate (best suited for ages 4 – 12) for more information call the Southern Highland Craft Guild at 828-295-7938.

Friday, Aug. 3, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm-3:00 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday Aug. 4, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am – The Carriage House at Cone

Join Ranger Chuck Saturday morning August 4 from 9-12 For a program in the Carriage House at Cone. See inside parts of the carriage house for the first time ever, take your photo on one of the carriages and learn about the horses the Cones used with their carriages, as well as more parts of the Cone story

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 – Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Town of Boone Taking Applications for Board Positions Through Aug. 3

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

Board of Adjustment (three alternate positions)

Community Appearance Commission (three positions)

Cultural Resources Advisory Board (two positions)

Downtown Boone Development Association (two council appointed positions)

Historic Preservation Commission (three positions)

Outside Agency Funding Review Committee (one position)

Planning Commission (one position)

Tourism Development Authority (one position)

Water Advisory Committee (two positions)

The next application deadline will be Aug. 3, 2018, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.worley@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.

Dalton Bain Launches Appalachian Antique Show

A new pop up antique show is coming Boone, North Carolina this summer. Dalton Bain, a leading online antique platform, has announced the launch of the Appalachian Antique Show. The show will take place Friday August 3rd through Sunday August 5th at Whispering Waters Farms in Boone.

“We’ve designed this show to bring together antique dealers, interior designers, shoppers and tastemakers in one place,” said Dalton Bain founder Ben Cochrane. “This show exemplifies our commitment to giving antique lovers easier access to the country’s finest dealers.”

Greensboro-based designer and antique dealer, Glenn Lavinder of The Pink Door, will be a featured tastemaker at the show, curating his favorite pieces from the different dealers to share with everyone who attends.

“We’re excited to see an event like this come to North Carolina this summer and to be involved in it from the start,” said Lavinder. “ In all of our work, we try to decorate with 18th, 19th, and 20th century objects and furniture. A show like this is the perfect opportunity to meet, mingle and shop with some of the most influential people who share our taste and passion.”

The list of dealers and designers who will be featured at the Appalachian Antique Show include:

Anne Wagoner Interiors

Ashley Clarke Designs

Betsy Anderson Interiors

Bryan Huffman Interiors

Caroline Faison Antiques

Charles Hanlon Antiques

Chris Kellogg Antiques

Darrell Dean Antiques & Decorative Arts

Embellish Antiques

Glenn Lavinder

H & S Antiques

High Country Antiques

Kenny Ball Antiques

Kevin L. Perry Antiques

Kim Faison Antiques

Kofski Antiques

L’Objet Bleu

Luisana Designs

McLean Lighting

More & More Antiques

Regency Redux

Textiles by Richard Stone

The Pink Door

Whitehall Antiques

Each of these industry leaders is purposeful in curating their collections, and share a passion for beautiful spaces filled with pieces that tell a story. This new and intimate pop-up show will featured the unique opportunity for attendees to get to know the dealers you shop with, ask questions, and take their time finding the perfect piece for their home, project or space.

The dates and times for the Appalachian Antique Show are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 3 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cocktails & Hor d’oeuvers – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Appalachian Antique Show will take place at Whispering Waters Farm, 274 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, NC.

Registration is encouraged for this show and when visitors RSVP, they will be entered into a daily drawing for a $200 gift certificate to be used for shopping at the show.

For more information and to RSVP to the show visit: https://daltonbain.com/events

GoFigure Guild Brings New Works to Toe River Arts on Aug. 25

Beginning Aug. 25, the Toe River Arts Gallery in Spruce Pine will be transformed into a room of dolls—not the kind we all played with when we were young, not Ken and Barbie or GI Joe, or even Chatty Cathy—but those works of art that take viewer to a realm of understanding how each figurative piece was conceived and created. The exhibit, “Not to be Toyed With; Exploring the Art of the Doll” will run through Sept. 22. A reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. on the gallery floor.

For the exhibit, 30 members of the GoFigure Guild were challenged to expand their own visions, creating up to 100 original works plus historical art dolls and several “Storybook Characters on Parade,” sculptures created by Guild members.

During the course of the show, the public will have several opportunities to learn more through the many educational components of the exhibit. There will be three educational presentations in the main gallery and one and two-day workshops in the second-floor classroom. The education presentations are free and open to the public. Each workshop has a fee and requires pre-registration.

GoFigure was founded in 2009. Since then the group has grown to include mixed media and contemporary soft sculpture. Members with skill levels from each end of the spectrum come from as far away as Greenville, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee and from closer to home in Mitchell and Yancey counties and several places in between.

The Toe River Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please visit the website, www.toeriverarts.org for more information about dates, times, description and fees of the educational presentations and workshops.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center announces 2018-19 Showcase of Stars

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced the lineup for its 2018-19 Showcase of Stars. This season will feature music, dance, drama and several shows from Foothills Performing Arts, the resident theatre group for the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Following is a schedule of events for the season:

FPA Presents “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith

Sept. 6-8, 2018

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this zany, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but a couple of reporters and former fiancées go undercover as a nun and priest complicating the plot with hilarious results. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

Mark Lowry

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

The ministry of multi-award-winning entertainer Mark Lowry will visit the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center with his night of music and comedy. Singer, songwriter, author, and humorist Mark Lowry is best known for penning the lyrics to the Christmas classic “Mary Did You Know?” and singing baritone for the Grammy-Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band for many years. Lowry, who’s entertained audiences since he was 11 years old, has a unique gift of communicating profound Biblical truths through music and storytelling. Tickets for the show are $30 first four rows lower center and sides, $25 for all other seats and $20 for students and children. A special meet and greet will be held prior to the show. Cost of the meet and greet, which includes artist circle seating is $45.

Brass Transit

Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

If you love the music of Chicago, you don’t want to miss Brass Transit. Formed in 2008, Brass Transit brought together eight of Canada’s most talented, accomplished and award- winning players. Their sole purpose was to pay tribute to the decades-long, multiplatinum songbook of “Chicago.” Since then, the band has toured North America steadily, dazzling audiences with flawless performances and spectacular attention to detail. With hits like: “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “ If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Beginnings,” it’s the ultimate Chicago experience! Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $12 for students and children.

Catapult

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Shadow dance company, Catapult, presents a theatrical art form that is an amazingly imaginative combination of dance, story-telling and sculpture. Founded in 2009, Catapult catapulted to fame on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent, earning their way to the finals of the NBC-TV hit show. Catapult is all about the human body and its ability to transform. The talented Catapult dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. You won’t believe your eyes as you watch these incredible dancers become a mountain, a full-size elephant, a helicopter, a house with a window and people inside the window. You’ll be surprised and delighted again and again. Audiences of all ages love what appear to be effortless transformations and applaud over and over as more and more unbelievable images appear. It’s an entertainment experience unlike any other. Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $15 for students and children.

Chanticleer

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” by the New Yorker, the San Francisco based Grammy-award-winning ensemble Chanticleer is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2018. Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition. Since Chanticleer began releasing recordings in 1981, the group has sold well over a million albums and won two GRAMMY® awards. Music lovers will never forget the Chanticleer experience. Tickets for the show are $26 for adults and $15 for students and children.

FPA Presents “The Adventures of Santa Claus” based on the book by L. Frank Baum

Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2018

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

From the creator of The Wizard of Oz comes a holiday tale like no other. Discover how Santa Claus became the legend we know today in a tale full of magic and whimsy. Foothills Performing Arts’ original adaptation is filled with music and spectacle and is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with the whole family! Tickets for the show are $16.25 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.

On Friday, Nov. 30, the Civic Center will host Dinner and a Show. A Christmas-themed meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, prior to the 7 p.m. show. Cost for the dinner is $15 per person. (Price includes tax.)

Nutcracker Christmas: Ellington Meets Tchaikovsky featuring The ASU Jazz Ensemble and Orchestra

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the talented musicians of Appalachian State University’s Jazz Ensemble and Orchestra as they present two interpretations of the Tchaikovsky holiday classic. First, hear the familiar and joyful traditional version from the Orchestra followed by the Jazz Ensemble performing Duke Ellington’s jazz interpretation. It’s two holiday concert experiences in one. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $8 for students and children.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent on Saturday, Jan. 5. Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey and Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Get your tickets early as Dailey & Vincent is usually a sell-out show! Tickets are $32 for adults and $18 for students/children.

FPA Presents “A Wrinkle in Time” based on the book by Madeleine L’ Engle

Feb. 14-16, 2019

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Recently adapted into a major motion picture by Disney Studios, this beloved science-fiction book for young audiences is brought to the stage through this spirited and imaginative adaptation. A Wrinkle in Time is the story of Meg Murray, a high-school girl who is transported on an adventure through time and space with her brother and friend to rescue her father from evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase

Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating 21 years of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent will feature several local musicians who help keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Don’t miss the 21st Annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.

On Saturday, March 9, the Civic Center will host Dinner and a Show. A dinner of local favorites will will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, prior to the 7:30 p.m. show. Cost for the dinner is $15 per person. (Price includes tax.)

Rhythm of the Dance

Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

This two-hour dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish Talent. The show is an inspiring epic, reliving the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. Using modern art forms of dance and music, this richly costumed show marries the contemporary and the ancient. Combining traditional dance and music with the most up to date stage technology, the show is a thousand year-old story executed with all the advantages of the modern day stage show. Rhythm of the Dance has heralded a new era in Irish entertainment, internationally rated as one of the most popular Irish Step Dance shows in the world. Be sure to experience Rhythm of the Dance when it performs at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center! Tickets for the show are $26 for adults and $15 for students and children.

Mandy Harvey

Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Her message is universal…. Hope, Dream, Believe, no matter what… Mandy Harvey is a deaf American singer-songwriter. Mandy lost her residual hearing in 2006-2007 at age 18 due to a connective tissue disorder and left the music program she was enrolled in at Colorado State University. She pursued several career options, including education, but returned to music in 2008. As you may have seen, Mandy has made a tremendous impact by way of America’s Got Talent in 2017. Harvey was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Winner and took 4th place in the show’s 12th season. Since then, her career has skyrocketed and she’s been touring and performing nonstop. Don’t miss the music and message of Mandy Harvey at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center! Tickets for the show are $26 for adults and $15 for students and children.

FPA Presents “War of The Worlds” (A Radio Play) based on the book by HG Wells

May 2-4, 2019

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Recreating the broadcast from New York’s Mercury Theatre in 1938 that had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place, this production incorporates live sound effects, music and a cast of talented voice actors to bring the story to life. It is both a thrilling homage to the golden age of radio and an imaginative and fun way to experience HG Wells’ tale about humanity being thrown into chaos during an alien invasion. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is also offering an “All-In” Rate of $148 that includes one ticket to each show (does not include meals) and a “Pick 4” Option that includes discounted tickets to your choice of 4 shows. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

Comments

comments