Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:41 am

Town of Boone Meeting Agendas for July 17 and July 19

July 17

(6:00 PM) Call to Order (6:00 PM) Announcements

Resolution of Appreciation – E. Gustaveson

Announcement of Retirement of Service Animal – Alex Recognition of A. Bonevac Recognition of B. Gosky III.

(6:15 PM) Tentative Agenda Adoption IV.

(6:20 PM) Public Hearing – CDBG Funding V.

(6:30 PM) Public Comment VI. (6:45 PM) Requested Appearances 1. Yvonne Ziel and Amber Moretz – Riverstone Condominium Association…..Packet Page 4 VII. (6:55 PM) Approval of Items on Consent Agenda

Consideration of Approval of Minutes – June 4, 2018…..Packet Page 17

Consideration of Approval of Minutes – June 6, 2018…..Packet Page 21

Resolution of Appreciation – E. Gustaveson…..Packet Page 25

Resolution Authorizing the Disposition of Certain Personal Property by Private Sale…..Packet Page 27

Adoption of Resolution Designating the Town of Boone as a Bee City USA Affiliate…..Packet Page 29

Approval of Budget Amendments…..Packet Page 33 VIII.

(7:00 PM) Council Matters

(7:00 PM) Consideration and Adoption of Policy Relating to New Town Construction…..Packet Page 36

(7:15 PM) Proposed Amendment to “Roadway & Sidewalk Program Handbook”…..Packet Page 40

(7:30 PM) Consideration of Approval of Agreement – Republic Services…..Packet Page 42

(7:40 PM) Change Order #5 – Harper Corporation…..Packet Page 59

(7:50 PM) Approval of Final Bonds for Water Intake Project…..Packet Page 63

(8:05 PM) Approval of Community Development Block Grant Program Resolution…..Packet Page 118

(8:15 PM) Water and Sewer Rate Study…..Packet Page 120

(8:30 PM) Consideration of Changes to §113 of Chapter 50 System Development Fees…..Packet Page 162

(8:45 PM) Request for Approval to Seek Funding from USDA for Howard Street Improvement Project…..Packet Page 170

(9:00 PM) Consideration of 10-Year MSD Streetscape Plan…..Packet Page 192

(9:10 PM) Review of MSD Information and Direction Concerning Expansion of MSD…..Packet Page 215

(9:25 PM) Review of Town Code Chapters by Town Attorney…..Packet Page 277

(9:40 PM) Adoption of Revisions to the Comprehensive Plan, Section 2.2.5 Environmental Quality…..Packet Page 280

(9:50 PM) Update/Consideration of Planning and Inspections Department Work Plan…..Packet Page 287

(10:05 PM) Authorization for Transportation Committee to Serve as a Perpetual Committee…..Packet Page 292

(10:15 PM) Review of Council Liaison Positions…..Packet Page 251

(10:30 PM) Closed Session

Possible Action Following Closed Session

Adjournment

July 19

(6:00 PM) Call to Order (6:00 PM) Announcements

(6:05 PM) Tentative Agenda Adoption

(6:10 PM) Public Comment (6:25 PM) Requested Appearances (6:25 PM) Approval of Items on Consent Agenda

Consideration of Approval of Minutes – June 19, 2018…..Packet Page 3

Consideration of Approval of Minutes – June 21, 2018…..Packet Page 32

(6:30 PM) Council Matters (6:30 PM) Town Manager Update (6:45 PM) Affordable Housing Task Force Recommendations and Request for Further Direction…..Packet Page 56

(6:55 PM) Consideration of Changes to Town Code Chapter 95 Special Events…..Packet Page 58

(7:05 PM) Consideration of Approval of Jimmy Smith Park .333k Fun Run and Street Party…..Packet Page 74

(7:25 PM) Consideration of Memorandum of Understanding for School Resource Officer…..Packet Page 77

(7:40 PM) Consideration of Annexation Petitions…..Packet Page 87

(8:00 PM) Invitation to Participate 8/24 and 8/25: Neighborhood Visits…..Packet Page 159

(8:10 PM) Request to Identify Options and Incentives to Encourage the Planting of More Shade Trees in Town…..Packet Page 161

(8:25 PM) Analysis by Town Attorney Regarding New MSD…..Packet Page 163

10. (8:40 PM) Request to Identify Options and Incentives to Encourage Carbon and Climate-Change Neutral Buildings…..Packet Page 164

10. (8:40 PM) Request to Identify Options and Incentives to Encourage Carbon and Climate-Change Neutral Buildings…..Packet Page 164 (9:55 PM) Announcement of Board Vacancies……Packet Page 166

(10:00 PM) Appointment to Historic Preservation Commission…..Packet Page 168

(10:10 PM) Appointment to Planning Commission…..Packet Page 173

(10:20 PM) Closed Session

Pursuant to N.C.Gen.Stat.§ 143-318.11 (a)(11) and §143-318.10 (e), to review, approve and seal closed session minutes from Council’s prior closed session(s).

Pursuant to N.C.Gen.Stat. § 143-318.11 (a)(3), to consult with the attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege between the attorney and the Town Council and obtain legal advice, consider and/or give instructions to the attorney concerning one or more potential legal claims.

Possible Action Following Closed Session

Adjournment

Grandfather Mountain Hosts Ocean Conservationist Julia Roberson July 19

The mountains and the sea are closer than you may think.

Julia Roberson, vice president of communications for the Ocean Conservancy, will discuss their relationship and much more at a special after-hours event at Grandfather Mountain.

Her appearance, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19, is part of the Grandfather Presents lecture series. Refreshments will be served until 6:30 p.m., and guests will have the opportunity to talk with Roberson following the presentation.

“I am excited to have Julia speak at Grandfather Mountain, because she offers insight into the health and conservation needs of our planet’s oceans,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education and natural resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Oceans are a driving force in overall climate, and they connect continents. What flows down the river in Watauga and Avery counties will eventually flow into the ocean.

“The same goes for communities across the planet. Julia aims to inspire us to be better stewards of our rivers, oceans and planet overall.”

Renfranz described Roberson as an energetic and passionate speaker. According to her bio, Roberson’s passion is “taking complex issues that affect our ocean and figuring out how to make them real and relevant to people.”

People who don’t live near oceans should still take an interest in their well-being, Renfranz said, including High Country residents and visitors.

“For one, the oceans drive weather and climate patterns,” she explained. “On a more personal note, our daily behavior affects the health of oceans in direct ways. Grandfather Mountain is at the headwaters for four major river systems, all of which flow into oceans. If trash is not disposed of correctly, it will wind up in an ocean. Ocean life — sea turtles, whales and birds — depend on us being good stewards of our rivers.”

Admission to Grandfather Presents: Julia Roberson costs $20 for general admission and is free for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Space is limited, meaning registration is required by emailing judi@grandfather.com or calling (828) 733-2013.

To learn more about the Grandfather Mountain Bridge Club, or to become a member, visit www.grandfather.com/preserving-protecting/become-a-member/.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

Wednesday July 18

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday July 19

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-10:30pm-Live Music with Joey Shaw. Joey Shaw is the vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter for local metal band Hempire. He will be joined by his band’s bassist, Jason Watson, for an evening of laid-back & reflective original tunes with a hint of southern flavor.

Friday July 20

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Amantha Mill. Listening to grandparents spin yarns and reminisce on a cool summer evening, is akin to the feeling one has, listening to the music of Amantha Mill. Becca Eggers-Gryder started Amantha Mill in 2002, with a passion for performing the stories that everyday people experience. She carries the tradition of mountain ballads into country, swing, bluegrass, and folk as comfortable as your favorite old pair of leather soled shoes. One of the longest performing local bands in the high country, Amantha Mill continues to entertain young and old alike with their brand of mountain soul.

Amantha Mill consists of Bill Helms on guitar and occasional banjo, whose been with Becca since the forming of the band. Bill starting playing in the area as an ASU student and a three year performer at Tweetsie Railroad. After returning from Disneyland Paris as an entertainer for 7 years, Bill and family came home to the mountains. Tony Reese is also a founding member of Amantha Mill and a master on the Dobro. Tony’s soulful playing and tasteful arrangements mesmerize his many admirers. A National Dobro champion, Tony has shared the stage with many musical heroes and taught several folks the magic of the resonator guitar. Zeb Gambil is the newest member of Amantha Mill but not a stranger to the high country’s pickers. An amazing mandolin and guitar player, Zeb’s quiet command of music is evident within the first few bars of anything he plays

Saturday July 21

7:30-Closing Live Music: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960’s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.

Boone Planning Commission to Meet July 23

The Boone Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

At the beginning of the meeting the Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing with Town Council on the following cases:

Case PL01607-062918: The Town of Boone has initiated a General Use Zoning Map Amendment to rezone a portion of property owned by John and Faye Cooper located on Grand Boulevard (Watauga County PIN: 29100899168000) from R3 Multiple-Family to R1 Single-Family. Discussion of Building Height Mitigation

Full text of the amendments may be obtained from the Town Clerk. Substantial and insubstantial changes in the amendments may be made following the public hearing.

Following the public hearing, the Planning Commission will consider the case above.

Blue Ridge Native Plant Society Events This Week

High Country Audubon is having another yard tour on Thu., July 19, from 9-11 a.m. at 519 Brookside Dr. This will include a walk through the woods and crossing two small streams, so bring appropriate footwear. Contact Sally Reynolds at salrey1947@gmail.com for reservations.

On Saturday, July 21, from 9-11 a.m., Bill Dunson will lead another “Birds, Bugs, and Blooms” nature walk at Brookshire Park in Boone. This will be about a two-mile loop with an interesting mixture of wood and fields. Go past the soccer fields and meet at the northern most parking lot for field 3. No reservations needed; for more information please contact Bill at 276-233-6364 or wdunson@comcast.net.

Also check out the guided hikes at the area State Parks. Elk Knob for example has a summer wildflower walk coming up on Saturday at 2 p.m. You can find more here: https://www.ncparks.gov/find-an-activity/events-and-programs.

Watauga Parks and Recreation Holding Free Kickball Games Every Wednesday

When’s the last time you played Kickball? Elementary school, Middle School?

Here is your chance to go back to the FUTURE, FREE Kickball every Wednesday at 6:30 pm Complex Field 2 at 231 Complex Drive. No need to sign up or register, just show up by yourself, bring some friends or just form your own team.

Come out and reminisce on your middle school years playing kickball like it was the most important time of your life, where no matter where you played you would jump what felt like 10 feet in the air to dodge a ball then to be safe at second base.

For more information call 828-264-9511.

Upcoming Events Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Wednesday, July 25

Bass Lake at Cone Manor – US Hwy 221

9:00 am-1:00 pm – Bass Lake Family Bike Day

From 9 to 1, bicycles will be allowed on the trail around Bass Lake for this family-friendly event. Bring your bike, helmet, sunscreen, water and snacks for a fun-filled morning on the Parkway.

Bass Lake at Cone Manor – US Hwy 221

10:00 am-12:00 pm – Carnivores -AND- Bear, Deer, Turkey

From 10:00 to 12:00 stop by the ranger tables to learn about some of the predators found along the Parkway and see some of the animals you can see on the Cone Estate.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm- 3:00 pm– Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Thursday July 26

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00 am– Children’s Hour

Activities may include storytelling, demonstrations, and hands-on simple crafts. An adult or older responsible attendee must stay with children in order for them to participate (best suited for ages 4 – 12) for more information call the Southern Highland Craft Guild at 828-295-7938.

Julian Price Campground Kiosk – Milepost 297

7:00 pm-9:00 pm – Moths!

In honor of National Moth week there will be a short talk about moths, followed by the ranger setting up a collection area near the kiosk to see which species are in the area.

Friday, July 27

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30 pm-3:00 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Julian Price Amphitheater – Milepost 297

7:00 pm – The Civil War in the Mountains with Award-Winning Historian and Author

The Civil War happened in the mountains of western North Carolina just as it did at Gettysburg and Chickamauga. Join historian Michael C. Hardy and learn more about raiders like the Blalocks, George W. Kirk, and the war in and around Linville Falls.

Approximately 45 minutes in length

Saturday July 28

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 pm – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Sunday, July 29

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 -Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

Comments

comments