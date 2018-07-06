Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:52 am

TODAY: Town of Boone Seeking Board Members for Open Seats, Applications Due by 5 p.m.

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Three alternate positions

COMMUNITY APPEARANCE COMMISSION

Three positions

CULTURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY BOARD

Two positions

DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

One Council appointed position

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Three positions

OUTSIDE AGENCY FUNDING REVIEW COMMITTEE

One position

PLANNING COMMISISON

One position

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Two positions

The next application deadline will be July 6, 2018, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.worley@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.

Mayland Community College Focus On Success: Bradley Carpenter

Bradley Carpenter, a High School Equivalency graduate, shared his successes after finishing at Mayland Community College. Carpenter graduated from MCC’s High School Equivalency program then he completed two years of service in the National Guard, followed by two years of employment at Baxter Healthcare. Currently, Carpenter is working his dream job building trucks with FEC, Fleet Equipment Corporation of Spruce Pine. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, who spent his entire career driving for the same company when it operated under the Brad Ragan company name, Carpenter intends to make FEC his lifetime employer.

“Working for FEC is the greatest career opportunity I could have,” said Carpenter. “We build, sell, and ship trucks (like those used in the local mining industry) worldwide. We also supply tire service on these specialty vehicles. I get to be part of the crew who builds these amazing trucks from the ground up. It is a great, interesting, wonderful opportunity.”

When asked how earning his high school equivalency at MCC influenced his life, Carpenter said that without his diploma, he could not have had a military career or any of the other great job opportunities, especially his current FEC position.

“If an adult needs their high school credential, I would tell them to go to Mayland and finish their education. They will be so glad they graduated. The staff and faculty are super nice and are eager to help students reach their educational goals and graduate with their diploma. Finishing school is very rewarding and opens doors to many amazing career opportunities.”

Carpenter, his wife Anna, and their children Henley and Carsyn, enjoy attending church at Contenders for Faith Church in Spruce Pine. They also enjoy family fun camping and fishing together.

Beech Mountain Town Council Agenda for July 10 Meeting

Call to Order

Adoption of Agenda

Closed Session – Pursuant to NC GS 143-318.11(a)(3) Attorney Client Matters

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance

Proclamation- Wedding Barn

Other Business

Consent Agenda

April 24, 2018 – Special Meeting May 8, 2018 – Regular Meeting May 8, 2018 – Closed Session May 22, 2018 – Special Meeting June 12, 2018 – Regular Meeting June 12, 2018 – Closed Session June 25, 2018 – Special Meeting June 26, 2018 – Special Meeting

Public Comment

Public Hearing

Public Hearing on Ordinance to Amend Ch. 72 ‘Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles’ Public Hearing on Ordinance to Amend Ch. 73 ‘Traffic Schedules’

New Business

Discussion and action upon Ordinance to Amend Ch. 72 ‘Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles’ Discussion and action upon Ordinance to Amend Ch. 73 ‘Traffic Schedules’ Discussion and action upon Ordinance Section 154.071 ‘Watershed Protection Ordinance’ Comprehensive Plan Presentation Consider recognizing parcel of land to name the property Mr. and Mrs. John Accardi Kite Field

Old Business

Tucker Insurance Q&A

Town Manager and Staff Reports

Town Council Comments

Adjourn

Campus emergency siren test to be conducted July 11

Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 11.

Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.edu /siren-warning-system .

Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.

For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.appstate.edu .

Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Aug. 1 and Sept. 5.

Upcoming Programs Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30- 3:00 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Thursday July 12, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00– Children’s Hour

Activities may include storytelling, demonstrations, and hands-on simple crafts. An adult or older responsible attendee must stay with children in order for them to participate (best suited for ages 4 – 12) for more information call the Southern Highland Craft Guild at 828-295-7938.

Linn Cove Visitor Center – Milepost 304

1:30-3:00 – Moths!

There are thought to be approximately 160,000 species of moths around the world, many of which have yet to be described. Stop by the ranger table to learn about the moths found along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Friday, July 13, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30-3:00 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself

tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday July 14, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

9:00 am & 1:30 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

From 9:00 to 10:30 and again at 1:30-3:00, the second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Linn Cove Visitor Center – Milepost 304

1:30-3:00 – Coyote the Trickster

From 1:30 to 3:00 stop by the ranger table to learn about this clever and versatile American member of the canine family.

Sunday, July 15, 2018

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 -Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

*All events are FREE to the public.

Watauga Humane Society’s Upcoming Events

SNIPS Craft Sale – July 21 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Relay for Life. The event takes place at Deerfield United Methodist Church, – July 21 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Relay for Life. The event takes place at Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone . A variety of handmade craft items will be available and all proceeds go to benefit the low cost spay/neuter programs of the SNIPS (Spay/Neuter is a Positive Solution) Committee of the WHS.

SNIPS Fundraiser – July 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar, – July 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar, 831 W. King Street, Boone . Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar is generously donating a percentage of their profits on July 27 to the WHS SNIPS committee to support low cost spay/neuter programs in the High Country.

Watauga County Public Library Hosting Class on Basic Concepts of Microsoft Excel Cost: Free

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in association with the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join Heather Wright for a “Basic Concepts of Microsoft Excel” two-part class on Tuesday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Space is limited to 8 participants and registration is requested. For more information or to register please call (828) 264-8784, extension 2 (Reference Desk).

