Today’s Email Announcements

The Town of Boone Sustainability, Economics and Environment Committee will hold its meeting today, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. located at the Planning & Inspections Department Upstairs Conference Room, 680 W. King Street.

Agenda items include discussion of Green Infrastructure Plan, review of NC Climate Solutions Coalition Energy Action Plan, discussion of the Energy Action Plan and discussion of Campus Resiliency Plan.

Blowing Rock Town Council Holding Mid-Year Retreat on June 25

The Town of Blowing Rock Town Council will hold a Mid-Year Retreat beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018 at Town Hall, located at 1036 Main Street in Blowing Rock.

The purpose of the retreat is to review current activities, projects, and plans for action in the upcoming year. Action may be taken.

Beech Mountain Town Council to Host Meetings to Discuss Utility Terrain Vehicle Usage