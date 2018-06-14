Today’s Email Announcements

TODAY: Sustainability, Economics and Environment Committee Meets at 5:30 p.m.
The Town of Boone Sustainability, Economics and Environment Committee will hold its meeting today, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. located at the Planning & Inspections Department Upstairs Conference Room, 680 W. King Street.
Agenda items include discussion of Green Infrastructure Plan, review of NC Climate Solutions Coalition Energy Action Plan, discussion of the Energy Action Plan and discussion of Campus Resiliency Plan.
Blowing Rock Town Council Holding Mid-Year Retreat on June 25
The Town of Blowing Rock Town Council will hold a Mid-Year Retreat beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018 at Town Hall, located at 1036 Main Street in Blowing Rock.
The purpose of the retreat is to review current activities, projects, and plans for action in the upcoming year. Action may be taken.
Beech Mountain Town Council to Host Meetings to Discuss Utility Terrain Vehicle Usage
The Beech Mountain Town Council will be holding two special meetings, first on June 26th at 2 p.m. and a Public Hearing that will be held on July 10 at the regular monthly meeting to discuss regulations regarding Utility Terrain Vehicles.
Farm Program Outreach Workshop On USDA Initiatives and Cost Share Programs Taking Place June 28
Did you know that your local USDA-NRCS office has cost share funds and other opportunities for North Carolina Farmers, or that the local USDA-FSA office offers many crop insurance and farm loan programs?
These USDA offices share the same Ag Services building as your local Cooperative Extension Center, and all of these agencies are teaming-up to present a one-stop- shop session for growers to learn more about available programs. Come to the free workshop on 6/28 to meet your local Watauga County USDA staff and learn about programs such as:
-The Organic Initiative including the Transitioning to Organics CAP 138
-The High Tunnel Initiative
-The On-Farm Energy Initiative
Your area USDA FSA (Farm Service Agency) and NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) agents will be present to introduce themselves and field any questions you may have on their services ranging from loan programs to insurance and disaster assistance. NC Cooperative Extension Agents will discuss how they work with all these partner agencies to complement these programs with educational support toward profitable production, whether organic or conventional, and small farm to large in scale.
This is a no cost workshop and lunch is included!
Please RSVP before 5 p.m. on Monday, June 25 by calling Watauga Cooperative Extension at 828-264-3061 or emailing richard_boylan@ncsu.edu.