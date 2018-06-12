Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday June 12

Lost Province Brewing Co is hosting its next “Get Lost for Cause” day on Tuesday, June 12th from 11:30 am – 10 pm, benefiting Hope Pregnancy Resource Center Boone. Hope will be recognized as a local non-profit that is contributing to the quality of life in our community. Lost Province will donate 10% of sales on June 12th and 5% of monthly sales for a designated beer to Hope. Stop in for lunch, dinner, or a tasty appetizer in between. From 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, come and be treated to the bluegrass sounds of The New River Drifters, fresh off their appearance at MerleFest. We hope to see you there!

Wednesday June 13

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday June 14

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-10:30pm-Live Music with Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Perfomance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country.

Friday June 15

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Cane Mill Road. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy going rapport both on and off stage, and the eclectic mix of originals and standards in the show. Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson these teens rock the traditional bluegrass standards they grew up on, yet they boldly tackle progressive interpretations of Dylan, the Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot, and more. Honoring the past, the band looks to the future with a blended set of traditional and progressive music that walks the lines between Bluegrass, Americana, and Folk leaving audiences glad they stopped on Cane Mill Road! IBMA picked Cane Mill Road from hundreds of applicants around the nation as one of 30 bands to showcase during the Wide Open Bluegrass Ramble this fall in Raleigh. The honor puts Cane Mill Road in the spotlight at the biggest event of the year for bluegrass!

Saturday June 16

7:30-Closing Live Music: Wiregrass Band. Bluegrass. That’s what brought this group together but it’s not all we do. We all have different influences and it just seems to be a lot more fun when ya just play what ya feel. So as not to confuse you…we just play whatever feels right!

The Band Members are:

Scott Lail – Banjo, dobro, guitar and vocals

Brad Davis – Bass, guitar and vocals

Jamey Harrison – Guitar, bass and vocals

Jeremy Greene – Mandolin, guitar and vocals

Tyler Leonard – Guitar and vocals

Join Maryrose Carroll for a Book Roll-Out, Talk, and Book Selling & Signing Featuring her New Book, Tales from Beaver Dams

Where: Watauga County Public Library, Library Meeting Room

When: Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

About the Book:

“‘What You Don’t Know About Life in the Appalachian Mountains’

You may have visited Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Todd, or Valle Crucis when traveling through Western North Carolina without knowing about a hidden paradise, Beaver Dams. A pastoral land of cattle, horses, goats, and families with antebellum histories. Have you had a chance to see their wagon trains traveling on weekends through the area? This is the book to tell you about them and more.”

About the Author:

“While I was an old sculptor who had to quit before it killed me, now I am a new author. My first book, Beats Me, Love, Poetry, Censorship from Chicago to Appalachia was a valentine for my late husband, Paul Carroll. It told of our love and his historic win against censorship in 1960. It won designation as a ‘100 Notable 2015 Indie Book’ from Shelf Unbound Magazine.

I first began to write poems in the Spring of 2016, after finishing my book. Not knowing if my first poem warranted consideration I emailed Pulitzer Poet, Stephen Dunn, on Memorial Day and he responded that he thought ‘Song for a Dead Lover’ was a wonderful poem. The book Conversations with a Dead Lover was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press.

I hope to live what remains of my live here on the farm in Beaver Dams.”

