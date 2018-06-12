Today’s Email Announcements

Appalachian State High Country Alumni Chapter Networking Breakfast June 14
Join your local High Country Alumni Chapter on Thursday, June 14, 2018 from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. at Boone Bagelry’s Water Wheel Cafe for our monthly networking breakfast! Make professional connections with other local Mountaineers and share information about local employment opportunities and community events.
For more information, please contact High Country Alumni Chapter President Rebecca Murray ’14 at murrayrk@appstate.edu.
A Cool 5 Race this Saturday, June 16 at Beech Mountain
There is still time to register for the 2018 “A Cool 5” race this Saturday at Beech Mountain.
Runners and walkers alike can participate in the five mile race, the 1.5 mile Fun Run/Walk, the Walk and Wag with your dog and the kids race for children ages 12 and under.
Race registration and info can be found here.
Volunteers for the event are also needed. If you’re interested in volunteering, please call Kate at 828-387-3003.
On Friday from 5-7 p.m., there will be a special “Taste of Beech” benefit dinner for racers and non-racers. Racers can eat free, non-racers can eat for $10.
Blue Ridge Parkway Evening Program Continues June 16
The Blue Ridge Parkway Evening Program at the Linville Falls Campground will feature “Ecology: Understanding the Natural World” on Saturday, June 16.
Join Ranger Spencer for a program on the mystery that is the natural world and how it operates around us. We will talk about ecology, interdependence, and what part humans play in this vast system. The program will last about 45 minutes and is free to the public.
Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Meet June 21-22
The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Thursday and Friday, June 21 & 22, 2018, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule:
Thursday, June 21
1:00 p.m. Audit Committee
Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room
2:00 p.m. Business Affairs Committee
Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room
3:00 p.m. Academic Affairs Committee
Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room
3:00 p.m. Student Affairs Committee
Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room
4:00 p.m. Athletics Committee
Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room
Friday, June 22
8:00 a.m. Trustees’ Breakfast with Chancellor Everts
Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room
9:00 a.m. Board of Trustees
Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom
Summer Soulstice Music Festival set for June 23
WHAT: Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s (BRMC) Summer Soulstice is a free outdoor live musical event benefitting Hospitality House, which serves as a homeless shelter facility for seven rural North Carolina mountain counties. The music festival will open with the Shelby Rae Moore Band followed by the sounds of Soul Benefactor. Locally-made food and craft beer will be available for purchase.
Filled with music and family fun, Summer Soulstice featuring al fresco dining, games on the Great Lawn and a bonfire at the new Jasper Clubhouse and Lookout Grill. This is a family-oriented event including activities such as a bouncy house and face painting. Hospitality House will initiate a Tricky Tray Raffle and food vendors will include Taco Bout It, J&J Shaved Ice and Thai Me Up Ice Cream Rolls.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour BRMC’s Amenity Center at Watson Gap Village in its entirety for the first time.
WHEN: Saturday, June 23, 1 P.M. to 9 P.M.
WHERE: The Amenity Center at Watson Gap Village
9401 Reynolds Parkway
Boone, N.C. 28605
WHO: In the heart of the High Country of North Carolina, Blue Ridge Mountain Club is, literally and figuratively, a community on the rise. It spans more than 6,000 acres and offers a sanctuary of picturesque mountaintop living amid some of the highest ridgelines at the crossroads of Blowing Rock’s charm and Boone’s conveniences. The mission of Blue Ridge Mountain Club is to continuously nurture the spirit of community by creating meaningful places that facilitate authentic family experiences that become the hallmarks of heritage and tradition across multiple generations. To learn more, call 828.414.3949, visit www.BlueRidgeMountainClub.com or visit Blue Ridge Mountain Club at the Trailhead Welcome Center at 1116 Main Street Suite 2, in downtown Blowing Rock, N.C.
PRICE: Admission is free. Donations, while not required, are encouraged, as this is a fundraising event for Hospitality House.
CONTACT: Call 828-295-8667 for more information about Summer Soulstice or visit the event website at BRMCsoul.com
Take a Trip Down the River with VFW Post 7031 and Wahoo’s Adventures June 24
On Sunday, June 24, everyone is invited to come out and take a trip down the river with VFW Post 7031 and Wahoo’s Adventures.
The trip begins at 1 p.m. and there is a $20 entry fee for the ride. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Proceeds from the event will benefit High Country Pathways, Blue Ridge Conservancy, High Country Chapter of Purple Heart Homes and the VFW.
There will be a special area for food and drink vendors, games such as volleyball, cornhole, disc golf and live music by The Heartless Gentlemen.
A silent auction will take place as well with some of the auction items including an Amazon Kindle Fire, Zero Gravity lawn chairs and much more.
For more information, call the VFW at 828-264-9570.
What’s Happening this Week at Lost Province Brewing
Tuesday June 12
Lost Province Brewing Co is hosting its next “Get Lost for Cause” day on Tuesday, June 12th from 11:30 am – 10 pm, benefiting Hope Pregnancy Resource Center Boone. Hope will be recognized as a local non-profit that is contributing to the quality of life in our community. Lost Province will donate 10% of sales on June 12th and 5% of monthly sales for a designated beer to Hope. Stop in for lunch, dinner, or a tasty appetizer in between. From 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, come and be treated to the bluegrass sounds of The New River Drifters, fresh off their appearance at MerleFest. We hope to see you there!
Wednesday June 13
7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday June 14
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-10:30pm-Live Music with Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Perfomance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country.
Friday June 15
7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Cane Mill Road. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy going rapport both on and off stage, and the eclectic mix of originals and standards in the show. Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson these teens rock the traditional bluegrass standards they grew up on, yet they boldly tackle progressive interpretations of Dylan, the Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot, and more. Honoring the past, the band looks to the future with a blended set of traditional and progressive music that walks the lines between Bluegrass, Americana, and Folk leaving audiences glad they stopped on Cane Mill Road! IBMA picked Cane Mill Road from hundreds of applicants around the nation as one of 30 bands to showcase during the Wide Open Bluegrass Ramble this fall in Raleigh. The honor puts Cane Mill Road in the spotlight at the biggest event of the year for bluegrass!
Saturday June 16
7:30-Closing Live Music: Wiregrass Band. Bluegrass. That’s what brought this group together but it’s not all we do. We all have different influences and it just seems to be a lot more fun when ya just play what ya feel. So as not to confuse you…we just play whatever feels right!
The Band Members are:
Scott Lail – Banjo, dobro, guitar and vocals
Brad Davis – Bass, guitar and vocals
Jamey Harrison – Guitar, bass and vocals
Jeremy Greene – Mandolin, guitar and vocals
Tyler Leonard – Guitar and vocals
Join Maryrose Carroll for a Book Roll-Out, Talk, and Book Selling & Signing Featuring her New Book, Tales from Beaver Dams
Where: Watauga County Public Library, Library Meeting Room
When: Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m.
About the Book:
“‘What You Don’t Know About Life in the Appalachian Mountains’
You may have visited Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Todd, or Valle Crucis when traveling through Western North Carolina without knowing about a hidden paradise, Beaver Dams. A pastoral land of cattle, horses, goats, and families with antebellum histories. Have you had a chance to see their wagon trains traveling on weekends through the area? This is the book to tell you about them and more.”
About the Author:
“While I was an old sculptor who had to quit before it killed me, now I am a new author. My first book, Beats Me, Love, Poetry, Censorship from Chicago to Appalachia was a valentine for my late husband, Paul Carroll. It told of our love and his historic win against censorship in 1960. It won designation as a ‘100 Notable 2015 Indie Book’ from Shelf Unbound Magazine.
In February 2016, I had the esteemed privilege of interviewing my husband’s old pal, Lawrence Ferlinghetti for a documentary being made about Paul. He, Lawrence, and Barnie Rosset were the three publishers who successfully fought censorship of books I first began to write poems in the Spring of 2016, after finishing my book. Not knowing if my first poem warranted consideration I emailed Pulitzer Poet, Stephen Dunn, on Memorial Day and he responded that he thought ‘Song for a Dead Lover’ was a wonderful poem. The book Beats Me, Love, Poetry, Censorship from Chicago to Appalachia was a valentine for my late husband, Paul Carroll. It told of our love and his historic win against censorship in 1960. It won designation as a ‘100 Notable 2015 Indie Book’ from Shelf Unbound Magazine.
I first began to write poems in the Spring of 2016, after finishing my book. Not knowing if my first poem warranted consideration I emailed Pulitzer Poet, Stephen Dunn, on Memorial Day and he responded that he thought ‘Song for a Dead Lover’ was a wonderful poem. The book Conversations with a Dead Lover was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press.
I hope to live what remains of my live here on the farm in Beaver Dams.”
2018 Sugar Mountain Summit Crawl coming June 30
Watauga Humane Society’s Reading for Paws Program Underway
Watauga Humane Society will be hosting the Reading for Paws program this summer for elementary students.
Watauga Humane Society will offer Reading for Paws for children in grades 2-8 at the WHS Adoption Center, 312 Paws Way in Boone. The program is offered only mornings in two 30 minute segments, Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting June 12 and ending on August 9.
The program offers opportunities for children to read and interact with WHS animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance online registration is required but there are no fees. Information: https://wataugahu
A Full Day of Events Planned in Boone for July 4
The Town of Boone will celebrate the July 4th holiday with a full day of activities, including a parade, fireworks, live music and more.
Events begin at 11:00 a.m. on King Street with the annual July 4th parade. The Town of Boone is proud to honor 2018 Grand Marshalls, Jerry and Margaret Moore. Jerry, an inductee in the Southern Conference Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, coached the Appalachian State Mountaineers football team for 24 years and lead the team to 10 Southern Conference championships, 18 postseason appearances, and three national titles. Margaret devoted many years to Watauga County Schools and continues to serve as a volunteer and mentor in the community.
The parade will start at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling East on King Street through downtown Boone, concluding at Appalachian State University’s Legends Parking lot, located on Hardin Street.
The Watauga Community Band will provide live music throughout the parade on the street in front of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, located at 604 West King Street. The band will play a mix of patriotic songs and other popular hits.
Following the parade, the Town of Boone and the Jones House will continue the celebration with free cake and watermelon on the Jones House lawn. Join Mayor Rennie Brantz, Town Council members and town staff under the shade of the Jones House maple trees for a slice of cake from Stick Boy Bread Company and a slice of fresh watermelon. For more information about the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, including summer concerts, music lessons and other activities, please visit joneshouse.org.
The fun continues later that evening at Clawson-Burnley Park, located off of Hunting Hills Lane, near the “Tot Lot,” baseball fields, and Greenway. The entertainment starts at 7:00 p.m. with music provided by DJ Carl. The public is invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the annual fireworks display, which will begin around 9:30 p.m.
To join the parade with your own float or entry, please fill out the parade registration form located at joneshouse.org. Registration forms should be returned by July 3rd to ensure a space in the parade.
For more information about July 4th activities please visit joneshouse.org or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828-268-6280.
Dinner and Drinks Featuring Everything Blackberry Happening July 12 in Lenoir
An evening of “Everything Blackberry” will take place on July 12 in historic downtown Lenoir from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The evening will feature tasty blackberry infused foods from several local restaurants as well as blackberry beer, blackberry wine, blackberry lemonade and plenty more treats to try.
Tickets are $40 each or $275 for a table of eight. Ticket includes over 20 sample tastings from regional restaurants and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase.
Limited seating is available. Call the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce for more information at 828-726-0616.
App State’s Sept. 8 Football Game at Charlotte set for 6 p.m. Kickoff
Appalachian State’s Sept. 8 football road game at Charlotte has been set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+, it was announced by the Conference USA office Thursday.
It will be the first matchup on the gridiron between the Mountaineers and 49ers, who began playing football in 2013. It will also mark App State’s shortest 2018 road trip, as the two campuses are separated by only 107 miles.
Kickoff times have now been set for each of App’s first three games of the 2018 season. The Sept. 1 season opener at Penn State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network), and the Sept. 15 home opener versus Southern Miss will start at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
Launched this spring, ESPN+ is a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service that offers thousands of additional live events and costs $4.99 a month.
Under the direction of head coach Scott Satterfield, App State has won a share of the Sun Belt Conference Championship each of the last two seasons and are the first program in FBS history to win a bowl game in each of the first three years eligible after making the jump from the FCS ranks.
Click HERE to purchase 2018 season tickets for App State’s six-game home schedule. Single-game road tickets are available to current App State season ticket holders and Yosef Club members in good standing by calling 828-262-2079 or visiting the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center.