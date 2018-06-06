Today’s Email Announcements

Announced during a recent celebration in Evans Auditorium within the Cannon Student Center, the University Campaign exceeded its goal of $30 million in funds with a final balance of more than $32 million.

The campaign was created to raise funds to enhance academic programs with the addition of new faculty and graduate programs, strengthen scholarship assistance, modernize campus with improvements to classrooms, laboratories and athletic complexes as well as bolster essential endowment and operating funds.

The celebration brought together the campus and High Country communities to mark the end of the campaign.

Campaign co-chair and trustee Dianne May presented the final total on behalf of herself and fellow co-chair and trustee Barbara Miller Whitton who was not in attendance.

“We are most grateful to all of you, our donors and constituents, for your participation and support of this transformative initiative that will make a difference in the learning and teaching experience for our students, staff and faculty here at Lees-McRae,” said May. “I am pleased to share with you that to date we have secured $32,177, 477 in cash and documented pledges.”

Before the campaign was publicly announced in 2017, many projects were completed as part of a silent phase. This included building of the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences, renovations to the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons as well as the establishment of the BB&T Leadership Institute within the School of Business and Management.

With the closing of the campaign, improvements will begin on projects such as renovations to the Arthur Student Recreation Complex and the development of an arts village—a renovated home for the communication arts and design program.

The celebration not only marked the end of the campaign, but also the final days of Dr. Barry M. Buxton’s tenure as president of Lees-McRae.

W. McNair Tornow, Board of Trustees Chairman, shared his thoughts on the completion of the campaign as well as his sentiments towards Buxton’s leadership through the years.

“We wouldn’t have tonight, a Board of Trustees or Lees-McRae if we didn’t have Barry,” Tornow said.

He continued his remarks with a lighthearted comparison between Buxton’s passion for cycling, and Lees-McRae’s climb “onward and upward.”

“Just like in cycling, [Lees-McRae] continued to move forward,” he said. “Regardless of the obstacle, a flat tire, getting a little lost or otherwise, we never lost sight of our goal—the finish line.”

Learn more about the University Campaign for Lees-McRae at lmc.edu/campaign.

Watauga County Arts Council News

The Watauga County Arts Council is bursting into summer with their 5th Annual Petal Pushers exhibition. The show will be judged by John Bond, owner of Art Mart in downtown Boone and a former board member and gallery chairperson for the Watauga County Arts Council. Among the exhibiting artists are Marion Cloaninger, Kathy Rosenberger, Janet Montgomery, Wade Evans, Gale Champion, Rita Hennings, Julia Ralston, Ginger Bryant, Deb Tatonetti, and Anna Basnight. Prizes donated by Art Mart will be awarded at the 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, June 9th between 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

The Open Door Gallery features the work of Tara Belk, who has been living and creating art in the Blue Ridge Mountains for the past twenty years. She grew up in Minnesota of Scandinavian descent and attended college there. Like most children, she loved to draw from a very early age…. moving from crayons to pencils and then to paints. She took her first oil painting class at 14 receiving the lessons as a gift from a close family friend and her mother. Never dreaming her most enjoyable pastime could actually become a career, she focused on other studies in college. Afterwards, moving on to Arizona where she worked, married and honed her drawing and painting skills under brilliant desert skies. Eventually, she moved east and earned a Creative Arts Degree from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Her artwork found its way into numerous exhibitions, receiving awards and a place in both private and public collections. After visiting the Blue Ridge Mountains and sensing a deep connection, she knew she’d found her permanent home.

She now divides her time between teaching drawing, painting and pottery at her Tennessee studio and also at ASU in the Craft Enrichment Department, and creating her own personal expressions in clay, pastel, and paint. The inspiration for her work stems from her love of the mountains, a grateful heart and a desire to honor her Creator.

During May, the Serendipity Gallery is once again presenting a group exhibition of paintings and drawings. This exhibit is called “Chasing Color”. Artists who exhibit in this gallery are participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek. Art classes are taught by Marsha Holmes and are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Young Artists Gallery is presenting an open exhibition called “Flower Power” which is a companion to the “Petal Pushers” exhibition for adults. Artists under the age of 19 are invited to participate in several open exhibitions this year with various themes such as SuperHeroes and Villains (in July), Self Portraits (in September), and Fall Colors (in October). Participants in the “Flower Power” exhibition include Emma Stein, Grace Stein, Aidan Stroud, Siah Moretz, Charlie Williams, Maggie Schlake, Maia Carter, and Lila Carter.

The Blue Ridge ArtSpace will celebrate these exhibitions at an open reception on Saturday, June 9th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at their location at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Besides the four new exhibitions, each of the four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. Among these will be Nate Harris, of the Spice Creek Ramblers, who will be sharing some of his originals plus a few well-known cover songs and traditionals on vocals and guitar. Janet Montgomery will be demonstrating the use of alcohol inks. Wade Evans will demonstrate palette knife painting techniques and color blending with oils. Marianne Evans will be sharing a variety of fiber mediums including needlepoint, cross stitch, knitting, and more.

The 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts is a free, family friendly event. Refreshments are served. 5:30-7:30 pm.

For more information, sign up on the Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch their Facebook page, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. You may also call them at 828-264-1789.

Torch Club to Meet on Monday, June 11

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum For Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, June 11 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone.

Those arriving at 11:30 may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is Justice And Daniel Lee presented by Wayne Clawson, retiree from ASU administration. Guests are welcome. For more information call 828-264-4275.

The High Country Audubon Society Announces Research Grant