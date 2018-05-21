Today’s Email Announcements

Blue Ridge Parkway hosting ‘Wilderness Skills: What to do when…’ program May 26
On Saturday, May 26, the Blue Ridge Parkway Evening Program will be “Wilderness Skills: What to do when…” at 7:30 p.m. at the Linville Falls Campground Amphitheater, located at milepost 316.
During your adventures along the Blue Ridge Parkway, you may encounter wildlife. This can be an awe inspiring event or one filled with fear. Come find out how to deal with these encounters so that both you and the wildlife can continue to enjoy your time along the parkway.
The program is free to the public and will last approximately 45 minutes.
Amateur Radio License Test Session June 16
The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session inWalker Hall*, Room 103a, on the ASU campus at 121 Bodenheimer Drive beginning at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 16. Please bring a photo ID, $10 test fee (cash or check), pencils, and optionally a calculator (nongraphing). You must provide either your Social Security Number or Federal Registration Number (FRN).
You may obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test; visit https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started.
Hurricane Maria devestated Puerto Rico on Sept 20, 2017. On Oct 6, over two weeks later, nearly 85% of Puerto Rico was still without cell phone coverage; ham radio was *the* way to communicate.
Normally, six to eight hours after a power outage, cell phone towers will run out of reserve battery power cutting off cell phone service. Become an amateur radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster.
For more information, email Bill Bauldry at NC4WB@arrl.net.
* View a map at https://maps.appstate.edu/campus-map/22.
Blue Ridge Parkway Seeking Volunteers
The Blue Ridge Parkway needs volunteers to help this season at the Cone Manor and the Linn Cove Visitors Center.
If you would like to help out, please call Ranger Chuck Robertson at the Sandy Flats Ranger Station, 828-348-3519.
Appalachian Regional Library Wins ‘The Great American Read’ Programming Grant from PBS and ALA