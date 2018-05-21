Today’s Email Announcements

Blue Ridge Parkway hosting ‘Wilderness Skills: What to do when…’ program May 26

On Saturday, May 26, the Blue Ridge Parkway Evening Program will be “Wilderness Skills: What to do when…” at 7:30 p.m. at the Linville Falls Campground Amphitheater, located at milepost 316.

During your adventures along the Blue Ridge Parkway, you may encounter wildlife. This can be an awe inspiring event or one filled with fear. Come find out how to deal with these encounters so that both you and the wildlife can continue to enjoy your time along the parkway.

The program is free to the public and will last approximately 45 minutes.

