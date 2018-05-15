Today’s Email Announcements

Granite Falls Brewing will host the 4th Semi-Annual HUES & BREWS fundraising event for the Caldwell Arts Council on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m. Granite Falls Brewing is located at 47 Duke Street in Granite Falls.

Check out the latest from regional breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries, handcrafted art by local artisans, and with live music by Andrew Massey and the Midnight Americans, and the Shelby Rae Moore band.

The festival is FREE, family friendly, and dog friendly!. Pint pours are $5 each. Proceeds benefit the Caldwell Arts Council.

About the Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council presents art exhibits, education and collection programs that foster cultural arts in Caldwell County.

For more information please call 828-754-2486 or visit www.caldwellarts.com. The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors.

Lees-McRae College Becomes Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s Top Adventure College

On Friday, May 4, Lees-McRae took historic gold in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s Top Adventure College competition becoming the first “small school” to win the overall title.

Week by week, Lees-McRae beat out school after school ultimately proving the College, and its surroundings, are some of the best in the region.

The annual contest, presented by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, posed colleges across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions in a weekly bracket head-to-head competition. One-half of the bracket featured “large schools” or schools with more than 5,000 enrolled students with the other half including “small schools” or schools with less than 5,000 enrolled students.

Before taking the ultimate title of Top Adventure College, Lees-McRae took the title of best “small school.”

Boasting miles of trails, campgrounds and picturesque locations to set up a hammock, Lees-McRae offers endless ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Many of the academic offerings at Lees-McRae center around the outdoors and the lessons it can teach. Some of those programs include Outdoor Recreation Management, Cycling Studies and Wildife Biology.

Outdoor Recreation Management professor Katie Wall said that the competition, though fierce, brought the Lees-McRae and High Country communities together in a way she did not expect.

“Students, faculty, staff, alumni, families, friends from other colleges and more came together to support Lees-McRae. This was truly a group effort and we owe a huge thanks to everyone that supported us through this competition,” Wall said. “Though Lees-McRae may be small, we are mighty, and we have shown that today.”

‘Compassionate Non-Violent Communication’ Two-Part Event at Watauga County Public Library May 22, 24

This presentation by Ed Rothstein of Daymark Recovery will provide information on effective ways to communicate with family members, co-workers, and people in general.

Includes the showing of a video by Marshall Rosenberg, PhD., author of “Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life”.

Ed is a peer specialist on the Assertive Communication Treatment Team and is also on the National Alliance on Mental Illness board. He is a former president of the Tennessee Mental Health Consumers Association and former manager of a Peer Support Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 24.

Carolina Panthers to hold Heads Up Football Clinic for football moms on June 21

The Carolina Panthers will host area football moms for a series of free Heads Up Football Clinics at four different locations across the Carolinas in May and June. Clinics will be held at Bank of America Stadium, Greer (SC) High School, Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Each clinic will be held in conjunction with USA Football, the national governing body of the sport and the Panthers’ youth football development partner.

The date for the clinic at App State is June 21.

Each clinic will help provide mothers whose children are interested in playing tackle football with the latest information about player safety and other important information. Each event will include a $250 donation to the school or organization with the highest number of participating moms.

Carolina Panthers athletic training staff will discuss concussion recognition and a parent’s role, while also covering hydration and prevention of heat-related illness. USA Football master trainers will educate moms on proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting while a Panthers alumni player will discuss football basics including rules and player positions.

Following classroom instruction, the clinic will move out to the field for hands-on instruction from the USA Football master trainers regarding the latest tackling.

Participants will receive an official Carolina Panthers Moms’ Clinic event t-shirt. Snacks and water will be provided.

Registration space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants are encouraged to register HERE at a Moms’ Clinic site convenient to them.