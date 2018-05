Today’s Email Announcements

High Country Audubon Society invites you to hear a presentation by Bill Dunson, “A Naturalist Buys an Old Farm” on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone. Come hear the story of Bill and Margaret Dunson’s 14-year “romance” with their 107-acre farm and its 120-year-old farmhouse near Galax, VA. Margaret and Bill are both biologists who taught at Pennsylvania State University before retirement.

Bill and Margaret renovated their antique farmhouse and outbuildings in Galax and extensively managed the fields, wetlands and woods to benefit wildlife, primarily birds, butterflies, dragonflies/damselflies, and reptiles and amphibians. They partnered with the National Resources Conservation Service of the USDA under the Wildlife Habitat Incentive Program (WHIP) to plant shrubs, trees, and three wildflower-grass/pollination meadows. They also restored a wet meadow by diverting a channelized stream and built eight small ponds of different types, some with and others without fish.

The greatest threat to many of their plants was herbivory and horning by deer which was countered by use of 4-5-foot-tall cages and hunting. They maintained some forest gaps created by logging and found these definitely attracted certain birds such as chats and Kentucky warblers. They also conducted surveys of birds and insects and discovered a migratory pathway for nighthawks over the farm.

After selling their Galax farm, Bill and Margaret recently purchased a house and two acres just east of Boone where they will spend six months during the summer. In the winter they live in Englewood, Florida, where they have a wildlife-friendly yard with about 160 species of plants selected to benefit birds and butterflies.

Bill leads nature walks and presents programs on various ecological topics. He will lead his first Birds, Bugs & Blooms walk at the Boone Greenway on May 19 from 9–11 a.m. He also writes a nature blog Nature Notes by Bill Dunson, illustrated with his own photos. Visit www.highcountryaudubon.org for additional information.