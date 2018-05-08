Today’s Email Announcements

The Watauga County Arts Council is delighted to present an exhibition of “Baskets and MORE” created by Pat Moritz in the Main Gallery of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace during the month of May. Moritz began weaving in 1987. An award-winning artist, Moritz has woven various styles of basketry and vessels – Nantucket, sculptural design, twills, coiling with pine needles and contemporary gourds. She has used reed, waxed linen, natural materials such as pine needles, barks and vines, gourds, antlers, foraged forest materials, cane as well as hand-painted paper, threads, wire, yarns, alcohol inks and sometimes recycled materials such as stereo speaker wire, plastic tubing, or videotape. “Designing my own pieces for the last few years has opened up a new world to me not only through the design process but also in experiencing fulfillment, meditation, satisfaction and yes, even frustration. Coiling with pine needles has allowed me to expand my experiences with color and other materials more than with other mediums. I find that coiling with pine needles and native grasses has become my obsession for the last four years and I’m finding it very rewarding and challenging to design pieces with these natural materials. Moritz says, “Contemporary basketry as my art form is always changing and demanding more of my mind, heart, experience and expression.”

The Open Door Gallery features one of the many open exhibitions offered to local artists during 2018. This exhibit named “Pose, Click, and Snap”, is a variety of photographs submitted by various local artists. This exhibition was open to artists of all levels and explores a wide range of subjects and techniques and the end result is quite diverse and intriguing.

During May, the Serendipity Gallery is featuring an exhibition by Sally Anderson, who came to Watauga County in 1993 from southern New Hampshire. After retiring from the Watauga County School system, she began to take watercolor workshops at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. Currently Anderson is being mentored by JoAnn Pippin, a local watercolor artist, and Marsha Holmes, also a local artist and instructor of senior adult artists. Anderson is a member of the High Country Watermedia Society. Her art has been displayed at the Watauga County Arts Council, the Turchin Center, Cheap Joe’s Art Show, and the Ashe County Arts Council.

Artists who exhibit in this gallery are participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek. Art classes are taught by Marsha Holmes and are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Young Artists Gallery is featuring the artwork created by the students of Two Rivers Community School. As a tuition-free, public-charter school located in Boone, North Carolina, Two Rivers Community School believes that developing multiple means of expression helps students in their ability to view the world through different lenses, increasing creativity and understanding. Art class integrates content from classroom curriculum when possible. Students visit the art studio twice per week. Their art instructor, Kelly Snider has a BFA with a concentration in painting. She has taught art at Two Rivers Community School since 2008. When making her own art, she enjoys painting as a means of exploring color and shape in preparation for larger felt rugs and wall-hangings. She draws much of her inspiration from the natural world and loves to help kids discover the wonders of the world around them.

The Blue Ridge ArtSpace will celebrate these exhibitions at an open reception on Saturday, May 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at their location at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Besides the four new exhibitions, each of the four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. Among these will be Nate Harris, of the Spice Creek Ramblers, who will be sharing some of his originals plus a few well-known cover songs and traditionals on vocals and guitar. Joyce Watson will be demonstrating some of her jewelry making techniques which were used in her latest works presented through the Gift Shop of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace. Authors Neil Wilson and Bart Bare will be signing their books at the event and discussing them with patrons. Wilson’s most recent book is Pirate or Patriot , which is a sequel to Victims of Conscience . Bare, who has four books under his belt, will be featuring his most recent book entitled SS Jew , which is about a prisoner who escapes certain death in a concentration camp of World War II Nazi Germany. There is only one way out, and he takes it. He assumes the identity of a Nazi SS Officer as he attempts to make it across Germany in the hope of meeting up with the invading allied forces.

The 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts is a free, family friendly event. Refreshments are served. 5:30-7:30 pm.

For more information, sign up on the Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch their Facebook page, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. You may also call them at 828-264-1789.

