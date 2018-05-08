Today’s Email Announcements

Foxx Announces 2018 Teacher in Congress Internship
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, is encouraging local teachers to apply for the 12th annual Teacher in Congress Internship.
“The Teacher in Congress Internship was created to offer teachers a taste of the real workings of Congress and the day-to-day life of a member of Congress,” said Foxx. “This program provides the participating teacher with a tangible way to give students a look inside the federal government and hopefully inspires the next generation of North Carolina public servants with a vibrant civics education.”
The paid internship will take place in Foxx’s Washington, D.C., office from July 13-20, 2018. In addition to attending committee hearings, mark-ups and floor debates, the participating teacher will receive an introduction to the legislative process, briefings with House committee staff and tours of the U.S. Capitol, Library of Congress and area museums.
Preference will be given to applicants who live in the 5th District, teach at a public or private school in the 5th District and teach grades 9-12 social studies during the 2018-2019 school year. Applicants must be available to arrive in Washington on the afternoon of Friday, July 13 for orientation and stay for the duration of the internship.
Applications are available online at www.foxx.house.gov/teachers. Applicants should submit a completed 2018 Teacher in Congress Internship application form, accompanied by a cover letter, resume and sample lesson plan by Monday, June 4.
Completed applications may be submitted via email to TeacherInCongress@mail.house.gov or by U.S. mail to U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Attn: Teacher in Congress, 3540 Clemmons Road, Suite 125, Clemmons, NC 27012.
Each application will be reviewed and one teacher will be selected to participate. Applicants will be notified by email of the selection results the week of June 4. Assistance will be offered to arrange renewal credit where applicable. However, the selected teacher is responsible for making all transportation and lodging arrangements.
Those with questions regarding the 2018 Teacher in Congress Internship may contact Foxx’s office at (202) 225-2071.
Banner Elk Cafe Weekly Drink Specials; May Music Schedule
Banner Elk Cafe Weekly Specials
Sunday
Trivia in the Bar
$2 Domestics
$4 Mimosa’s
Monday
$1 off Wine by the Glass
Tuesday
$3 Bartender’s pick
Wednesday
$5.00 Well Drinks
Thursday
Trivia in the Bar
$1 off Pint night
Friday
Live Music on the Patio 6-10pm
$4 Fireball shots
$6 Jagerbombs
Saturday
Live Music on the Patio 6-10pm
$1 off Call Drinks
$1 off Beer flights
Banner Elk Cafe Music Schedule for May
Friday, May 11 Josh Perryman
Saturday, May 12 Vintage
Friday, May 18 Dillon Cable
Saturday, May 19 Grand Opening Josh Perryman 12-4 p.m. & Wolf Gang 7-11 p.m.
Friday, May 25 TBA
Saturday, May 26 Josh Perryman
Wednesday May 9
7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday May 10
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Hinton Edgerton. Hinton Edgerton, known by the stage name ‘bill.’, has been playing music since age 5, but has only recently begun writing songs regularly. Bill’s songs are not complex or serious, but are authentic nonetheless. His style is influenced heavily by the likes of Mac Demarco, George Harrison, Crosby Stills & Nash, Tame Impala, and Mouse Rat. His debut EP ‘after you’ is in the works and is set to be released around late summer, 2018.
Friday May 11
7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Lazybirds. Lazybirds is a classic American band with roots in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Formed in 1996, the quartet began by immersing into the old forgotten styles of blues, jazz, country, and ragtime that had been the soundtrack of the American underground several decades earlier. The band quickly developed a reputation in the High Country for playing music that touches people at their core in a way that hearkens back to a time when music was more closely intertwined with nature. With Mitchell Johnston on stand-up bass and vocals, James T. Browne on drums and vocals, Jay Brown on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Alfred Michels on fiddle and guitar, Lazybirds have created a sound that is all their own, at once familiar and original.
Saturday May 12
7:30-Closing Live Music: The Paper Crowns. The Paper Crowns make two-piece acoustic music sound huge! They are stomping on drums while they are plucking strings and singing harmonies often all at the same time! It’s hard to find a truly unique band…on top of that it’s hard to find a band that delivers the emotional spectrum from sweet and heartbreaking earnest ballads to barn burning gypsy raving conga frenzied sweaty dance tunes. The Paper Crowns will bring you all that and then some! The Paper Crowns are solid players on their instruments and they pride their sets on improvisation mixed with fine compositions and great lyrics. Most of all, The Paper Crowns want you to feel good and feel recharged when you listen to their music….it’s full of heart and soul and all of the good old spirit that’s still roaming the land.
Sunday May 13
12pm-2pm Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet. The Flat Fives Jazz Quintet is a group made up of five App State students who share a love for jazz. Providing entertainment and becoming better musicians are the goals of the group. The members are Rob McCormac on trumpet, Aaron West on saxophone, Matt Guard on piano, David Murray on bass, and Will Whitehurst on drums.
High Country Jazz Society hosts The Federico Pivetta Trio May 13
The Federico Pivetta Trio will perform live at the Meadowbrook Inn on Sunday, May 13 from 5-7 p.m.
The band will perform selections from The Great American Songbook and other popular Jazz tunes.
Tickets are $20, $5 for students and free for High Country Jazz Society members. For more information, call 828-264-6860 or visit the High Country Jazz Society’s website at https://highcountryjazzsociety.wordpress.com/
High Country Junior Golf Clinic Registration Underway
It’s not too late to register for the 2018 High Country Junior Golf Clinic that will take place at the Mountaineer Golf Center on Highway 105 Ext. behind Papa John’s. The clinic will be on Tuesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 17 from 4-6 p.m. each day.
The clinic is open to golfers ages 7-17. The registration fee is $5 per session and there will be several of the area’s top golfers from local courses to provide instruction at the clinic.
Golfers are asked to register in advance. For more information on registration, call 828-264-6830.
Watauga County Arts Council News and Notes
The Watauga County Arts Council is delighted to present an exhibition of “Baskets and MORE” created by Pat Moritz in the Main Gallery of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace during the month of May. Moritz began weaving in 1987. An award-winning artist, Moritz has woven various styles of basketry and vessels – Nantucket, sculptural design, twills, coiling with pine needles and contemporary gourds. She has used reed, waxed linen, natural materials such as pine needles, barks and vines, gourds, antlers, foraged forest materials, cane as well as hand-painted paper, threads, wire, yarns, alcohol inks and sometimes recycled materials such as stereo speaker wire, plastic tubing, or videotape. “Designing my own pieces for the last few years has opened up a new world to me not only through the design process but also in experiencing fulfillment, meditation, satisfaction and yes, even frustration. Coiling with pine needles has allowed me to expand my experiences with color and other materials more than with other mediums. I find that coiling with pine needles and native grasses has become my obsession for the last four years and I’m finding it very rewarding and challenging to design pieces with these natural materials. Moritz says, “Contemporary basketry as my art form is always changing and demanding more of my mind, heart, experience and expression.”
The Open Door Gallery features one of the many open exhibitions offered to local artists during 2018. This exhibit named “Pose, Click, and Snap”, is a variety of photographs submitted by various local artists. This exhibition was open to artists of all levels and explores a wide range of subjects and techniques and the end result is quite diverse and intriguing.
During May, the Serendipity Gallery is featuring an exhibition by Sally Anderson, who came to Watauga County in 1993 from southern New Hampshire. After retiring from the Watauga County School system, she began to take watercolor workshops at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. Currently Anderson is being mentored by JoAnn Pippin, a local watercolor artist, and Marsha Holmes, also a local artist and instructor of senior adult artists. Anderson is a member of the High Country Watermedia Society. Her art has been displayed at the Watauga County Arts Council, the Turchin Center, Cheap Joe’s Art Show, and the Ashe County Arts Council.
Artists who exhibit in this gallery are participants in art classes at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center in Boone and the Western Watauga Community Center in Cove Creek. Art classes are taught by Marsha Holmes and are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Young Artists Gallery is featuring the artwork created by the students of Two Rivers Community School. As a tuition-free, public-charter school located in Boone, North Carolina, Two Rivers Community School believes that developing multiple means of expression helps students in their ability to view the world through different lenses, increasing creativity and understanding. Art class integrates content from classroom curriculum when possible. Students visit the art studio twice per week. Their art instructor, Kelly Snider has a BFA with a concentration in painting. She has taught art at Two Rivers Community School since 2008. When making her own art, she enjoys painting as a means of exploring color and shape in preparation for larger felt rugs and wall-hangings. She draws much of her inspiration from the natural world and loves to help kids discover the wonders of the world around them.
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace will celebrate these exhibitions at an open reception on Saturday, May 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at their location at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Besides the four new exhibitions, each of the four classrooms of the building will also feature interesting demonstrating artists and participatory activities. Among these will be Nate Harris, of the Spice Creek Ramblers, who will be sharing some of his originals plus a few well-known cover songs and traditionals on vocals and guitar. Joyce Watson will be demonstrating some of her jewelry making techniques which were used in her latest works presented through the Gift Shop of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace. Authors Neil Wilson and Bart Bare will be signing their books at the event and discussing them with patrons. Wilson’s most recent book is Pirate or Patriot, which is a sequel to Victims of Conscience. Bare, who has four books under his belt, will be featuring his most recent book entitled SS Jew, which is about a prisoner who escapes certain death in a concentration camp of World War II Nazi Germany. There is only one way out, and he takes it. He assumes the identity of a Nazi SS Officer as he attempts to make it across Germany in the hope of meeting up with the invading allied forces.
The 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts is a free, family friendly event. Refreshments are served. 5:30-7:30 pm.
For more information, sign up on the Watauga County Arts Council’s website to receive monthly updates, check their website at www.watauga-arts.org, watch their Facebook page, or come by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. You may also call them at 828-264-1789.
High Country Torch Club Presents: The Perils of Political Logic and Rhetoric for American Democracy
The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, May 14 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone.
Those arriving at 11:30 a.m. may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is The Perils of Political Logic and Rhetoric for American Democracy presented by Roland Moy, retired ASU professor of political science. Guests are welcome. For more information: 828-264-8811.
The Carolina Panthers will host area football moms for a series of free Heads Up Football Clinics at four different locations across the Carolinas in May and June. Clinics will be held at Bank of America Stadium, Greer (SC) High School, Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Each clinic will be held in conjunction with USA Football, the national governing body of the sport and the Panthers’ youth football development partner.
The date for the clinic at App State is June 21.
Each clinic will help provide mothers whose children are interested in playing tackle football with the latest information about player safety and other important information. Each event will include a $250 donation to the school or organization with the highest number of participating moms.
Carolina Panthers athletic training staff will discuss concussion recognition and a parent’s role, while also covering hydration and prevention of heat-related illness. USA Football master trainers will educate moms on proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting while a Panthers alumni player will discuss football basics including rules and player positions.
Following classroom instruction, the clinic will move out to the field for hands-on instruction from the USA Football master trainers regarding the latest tackling.
Participants will receive an official Carolina Panthers Moms’ Clinic event t-shirt. Snacks and water will be provided.
Registration space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants are encouraged to register HERE at a Moms’ Clinic site convenient to them.