Today’s Email Announcements

High Country Grizzlies host Atlanta Havoc this Saturday
Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society’s Next Meeting is May 9
We will also be talking about upcoming plant rescues, workdays and hiking plans for the chapter. The program starts at 7 p.m. but the meeting room will be open at 6:30 p.m. if you want to come early and chat.
The Hardin Park School project is off to a great start! May 3 was the ground-breaking ceremony and the kids were excited to plant their first shrub, a flame azalea. If you would like to help out, we will have two planting days next week before our meeting: Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. both days.
Join AppOrtho on Thursday, May 10 from 5-7 p.m. for their After Hours! The event will take place at the AppOrtho lobby and outdoor patio. There will be refreshments and a bar provided by Red Moon Catering.
Each attendee will receive an AppOrtho hot/cold pack; as well as be entered in a drawing for an AppOrtho t-shirt!
Watauga County Public Hearing Notice
The Watauga County Manager’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2018/2019 has been submitted to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners as of Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection online at www.wataugacounty.org; in the county manager’s office located in the Watauga County Administration Building; and at the public libraries in Boone, Blowing Rock and the Western Watauga Community Center.
A public hearing on the proposed budget shall be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. to allow public comment at which time any persons who wish to be heard on the budget may appear. The budget hearing will be held in the commissioners’ board room located in the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina. If you have questions, please call 265-8000.
Mayland Community College Foundation’s Murder Mystery Evening is May 24
Unleash your inner sleuth as you sip wine, enjoy refreshments and determine how to solve the mystery during Mayland Community College Foundation’s Murder Mystery Evening on May 24 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Linville Falls Winery.
The performance will be by the Mountain Heritage High School Drama Department and refreshments will be provided by the Avery High School Culinary Program.
Tickets are $60 per person and now available. Seating is limited, so purchase tickets early. Proceeds support MCC student scholarships.
For more info visit www.mayland.edu/foundation or call 828-766-1233.
S.N.I.P.S. of Watauga Humane Society’s Upcoming Events