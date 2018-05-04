Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, The next monthly meeting for the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will be onat the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

We will tackle the question: “Is there hope for NC’s native hemlocks?” Sara deFosset, Outreach Associate with the Hemlock Restoration Initiative (HRI) in Asheville, will be speaking about North Carolina’s native hemlocks, the challenges they are facing and the work that is being done to restore them to long term health in the state. This is a repeat of our March program, which was cancelled due to snow.

We will also be talking about upcoming plant rescues, workdays and hiking plans for the chapter. The program starts at 7 p.m. but the meeting room will be open at 6:30 p.m. if you want to come early and chat. The Hardin Park School project is off to a great start! May 3 was the ground-breaking ceremony and the kids were excited to plant their first shrub, a flame azalea. If you would like to help out, we will have two planting days next week before our meeting: Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. both days.

AppOrtho After Hours will be May 10

Join AppOrtho on Thursday, May 10 from 5-7 p.m. for their After Hours! The event will take place at the AppOrtho lobby and outdoor patio. There will be refreshments and a bar provided by Red Moon Catering.

Each attendee will receive an AppOrtho hot/cold pack; as well as be entered in a drawing for an AppOrtho t-shirt!