Today’s Email Announcements

Johnson City Omnium to be Held June 2-3
The Johnson City Omnium returns, for the 13th year, June 2, 3. The race director Reneau Dubberley, talked with the racers at the April 28 race is Athens, GA. Many racers said this was the best road race and best criterium they competed in. Julian Cabra, Pro1/2, posted, “Great event, it has been in our race schedule for the last seven years.”
The Women’s National Team of Colombia will return for the second year. All four Colombians placed among the top eleven Women Pro1/2 on the mountain top finish of the Carter County Roan Groan. Two teammates finishing second and third. The Colombian riders also finished second and third in the overall results in 2017.
The challenging Carter County Roan Groan will use the same course as last year, starting at Cat Island Park in Elizabethton and finishing at Carvers Gap. The first group, of seven, the Pro1/2 men, starts at 9:00 am June 2, with each group starting on 5 minute intervals. The Pro men cover 80 miles of Carter and Unicoi Counties before the Category 1 climb finish at 5557′. All other groups have the same finish, with either 30 or 55 miles depending on experience level. The first 30 finishers in each group get points in the Johnson City Omnium.
The Tupleo Honey Time Trial will use the same course on Temple Hill Rd in Erwin as last year. The first racer will start at 5:30pm June 2 near the Citgo station and race 3.44 miles south, individually. The first 15 finishers in each group get points in the Johnson City Omnium.
The eight turn 1K Ballad Health Criterium will return to the downtown Johnson City course this year. The first of ten races starts at 8:00 am June 3, beginning with the Junior racers, ages 18 and under. Different categories race during the day, with about 15 minutes between races. At 1:25 pm a free kids race does one lap of the same course. The Pro 1/2/3 women’s race, including the Colombians , starts at 1:50 pm, with the Pro 1/2 men racing at 3:00 pm for 90 minutes.
Early registration has entries from 8 states. Registration is open with an online link on ww.jcomnium.com were there is complete information on the races.
Mark Polsgrove named to Under Armour 30-Under-30 list by the NABC
Lees-McRae College Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Polsgrove was honored Tuesday by being named to 2017-18 Under Armour 30-under-30 list by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The list is geared towards recognizing a group of up-and-coming young coaches in men’s college basketball.
“I am extremely happy for Mark,” said LMC Head Coach Steve Hardin. “He works very hard and is really good at pretty much everything. I have known Mark since he was around 10 years old and to see him grow into a great assistant coach is very special to me. Coach deservers this honor and I am blessed to have him on staff and in this program. Mark is the engine to our ship as he makes everything go.”
Polsgrove joins a group of 29 other coaches across all levels of men’s college basketball to receive this honor. Among the fellow honorees are coaches from perennial basketball powers in Villanova, Texas, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, and Cincinnati.
Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.
Climb Sugar Mountain for Fun Saturday, June 30
Sugar Mountain Resort hosts the second annual Summit Crawl. Run, hike, climb, or crawl as fast as you can to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak by way of the Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes. Register anytime online, or in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., through Friday, June 29 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Entry fee includes a t-shirt and downhill transportation on the Summit Express lift. The start whistle blows at 10 a.m. for all categories.
Top finishers in each category win medals and prizes ranging from Merrell, Alpine Ski Center, Ski Country Sports, and Tweetsie Railroad. And for those who cross the mile-high finish line, complimentary water and fruit sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a winter season pass await.
The Summit Express chairlift operates from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and the Rockabilly’s perform from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Quench your thirst and satisfy your hunger with food and refreshments in the base lodge from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. At some point shop Sugar Mountain Sports.
For more information call 800-SUGAR-MT or visit www.skisugar.com/crawl.
CCC&TI to Add Practical Nursing Program, Host Info Session May 16
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute plans to add a new Health Sciences program in early 2019 that will provide students with another path to a career in Nursing and fill a vital need for local health care providers.
Pending state approval, CCC&TI will add Practical Nursing to its Health Sciences offerings on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson beginning in the Spring Semester of 2019. The application to add the program was approved by the CCC&TI Board of Trustees on April 18 and is now awaiting approval from the state.
The decision to add the program is based on a high demand for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and the demand from students wanting to pursue the 1-year diploma program. CCC&TI currently offers a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing, which allows students to test for Registered Nurse licensure. The existing Nursing program is among CCC&TI’s most successful and in-demand offerings.
“Many of our students are unable to make a commitment of two or more years to become a registered nurse, even though they have a strong desire to enter the nursing profession,” Health Sciences Dean Barbara Harris said. “By offering the LPN program, students who are unable to make that time commitment due to financial or other reasons would be able to accomplish their goal of entering the nursing profession with the possibility of continuing in the pathway at a future time.”
Students would be required to meet certain General Education requirements to apply for the program, and upon admission would complete the program in one year. Graduates will be eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long-term care/home health facilities, clinics and physicians’ offices.
“Currently there are 62 positions for Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational nurses in the Western Piedmont area of North Carolina and 500 open positions in all of North Carolina,” Harris said. “Our employer survey showed a salary range of $14.50 to $25 an hour for LPNs.”
To introduce the new program to the community, CCC&TI will host a Practical Nursing information session at 5 p.m. on May 16 in Room B-104 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson.
For information on registering for the LPN program at CCC&TI, please call Amy Huffman at 726-2710 or Patty Brinkley at 828-726-2711.
Town of Blowing Rock Public Notice
The Town of Blowing Rock regularly scheduled Town Council meeting has been moved from Tuesday, May 8, 2018 to Tuesday, May 15, 2018 due to voting taking place at Town Hall on May 8. The Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Town Hall.
Upcoming Events at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday May 2
7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday May 3
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Nicolas Eichen.
Friday May 4
7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Live Jazz with APT State featuring Andy Page, Adam Booker and Gary Claude. Live Jazz Music featuring: Andy Page, Adam Booker and Gary Claude.
Saturday May 5
7:30-Closing Live Music: Bryan Toney and Friends. Original, high energy Ameripop music with hints of 60’s and 70’s pop/rock/folk. Winston-Salem singer songwriter Chris Nelson will open and will join Bryan on guitar along with Eddie McGee on mandolin and keys.
Sunday May 6
11:00am-8:30pm-Vision Village Festival 2018.
Village Vision Festival is back for the 4th annual music and art festival celebrating community, local food, and service! We look forward to celebrating with you yet again as we seek to promote a vibrant and thriving community where fresh local food is available and accessible to everyone. Funds from this event will go to support the Double Bucks Program. Activities this year will include live music, performing arts such as dance, art and craft vendors, food and beer, kids activities, workshops, and more!
Watauga Community Band to Perform Sunday, May 6
The Watauga Community Band will have its annual Spring Concert Sunday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The performance will be held in Rosen Concert Hall, in the Broyhill Music Center, on the campus of Appalachian State University.
The music selection this spring is the most diverse the band has selected. The band will play everything from the Cold War era Waltz No.2, by Dmitri Shostakovich, to the 1980’s pop hit Africa, by Toto. The band will also perform The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, by Paul Dukas, as well as Gustav Holst’s First Suite in Eb for Military Band. Bassoonists Frank and Kim Wangler will be the featured soloists for Silver Threads Among the Gold, by Michael Campbell.
The concert is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Come celebrate the return of warm weather with the Watauga Community Band.