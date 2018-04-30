Today’s Email Announcements

We are thrilled to announce that the Blue Ridge Chapter has been awarded a grant from North Carolina Native Plant Society’s B. W. Wells Stewardship Fund to assist with the creation of a pilot native plant garden at Hardin Park Elementary School in Boone. This allows us to match funds provided by the National Audubon Society’s Coleman and Susan Burke Center for Native Plants. The goals of this collaborative project are to educate the next generation about the importance of native landscaping, both from an ecological perspective, and also in order to help bird habitat. The school is planning a curriculum centered around native plants — planting, caring for, researching how birds and pollinators use different species, and then also collecting seeds for the next year’s curriculum. This is a pilot project with the goal to expand the program throughout Watauga County. I would like to particularly thank Debbie Shetterly for taking the lead on this project and grant proposal. Stay tuned for updates from Debbie on the groundbreaking ceremony and volunteer days happening before our next meeting! If you have questions about this project or would like to volunteer, please contact Debbie at dshett37@gmail.com.

Upcoming plant rescue opportunities:

We are in the process of organizing plant rescues in conjunction with road paving projects in the Boone area. The plan is to transfer rescued plants to the Daniel Boone Native Gardens for everyone to enjoy. To facilitate this, the Mountain Laurel Garden Club has agreed to let us take on the care of the Rhododendron Walk area of the Gardens, which provides suitable habitat and is already home to a number of plants rescued from the Profile Trail Parking Lot construction at Grandfather Mountain State Park a couple of years ago. We will provide an update on plant rescues and upcoming work days at the next meeting.

Tater Hill hikes and work days – registration required:

Our guided hike on Tater Hill on May 12 is nearly full (just one spot left right now) but we will have more hikes coming up including summer hikes on Tater Hill. If you are interested but couldn’t make it for the May hike, let us know for the next one! For hiking suggestions, questions or to register for a hike, you can get in touch with our hiking coordinator Sue McBean at billbez1@bellsouth.net. The Friends of Plant Conservation have scheduled a work day at Tater Hill to remove invasive weeds from the Preserve on June 15 at 10 AM. If you are interested in participating, please send an email to Nancy Stewart (Nancy.Stewart@ncagr.gov) or call 919-707-3755.

Tour of Pink Beds Wetland Treasure site on May 19 – registration required:

The Carolina Wetlands Association is hosting field tours of their Wetland Treasures of the Carolinas sites for 2018 (http://carolinawetlands.org/i ndex.php/2018/04/14/857/ ). These wetlands collectively host a tremendous diversity of plants, birds, amphibians, reptiles, mammals, and more. The field tours are free and open to the public but space is limited so registration is required. The closest one for our chapter is the tour of the Pink Beds Bogs in western NC on Saturday, May 19 from 1-3 PM. Pink Beds is one of the largest, intact wetland complexes in the Southern Appalachians and contains nationally significant mountain bogs and a high concentration of rare plant populations. The tour will explore the site via the Pink Beds Loop Trail, an easy 5 mile walk that’s mostly flat terrain, and will be guided by Gary Kauffman of the National Forest Service and Clint Dewitt of Kanuga/CarWA’s Board. To register, visit the tour page on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/c arolina-wetland-treasures-tour -of-pink-beds-tickets-45010001 125

Our next monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, May 9 in the usual time and place and will be a repeat of our March meeting, which was cancelled due to snow. Sara deFosset from the Hemlock Restoration Initiative will give us the scoop on how to save our hemlocks from the woolly adelgid. I hope to see you there or at the NCNPS Spring Outing in Franklin, NC, this weekend!

