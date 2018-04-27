Today’s Email Announcements

Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted May 2
Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, May 2.
Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at http://em.emergency.appstate.e
Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.
For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit http://emergency.appstate.edu.
The next scheduled date for the siren test is June 6. Although campus siren tests are typically conducted on the first Wednesday of each month, the siren test for July will take place on July 11 to avoid disrupting activities in Boone on Independence Day.
Groundbreaking for Native Plant Garden at Hardin Park School set for May 3
The Blue Ridge Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society is pleased to announce that they received a $1000 grant from the B.W. Wells Grant Program of the NC Native Plant Society.
This funding will be used to match $1000 from the National Audubon Society for the establishment of a new native plant garden at Hardin Park School.
There are several activities planned in order to establish the garden. The first is the groundbreaking ceremony May 3 at Hardin Park School at 3:30 p.m. Rep. Jonathan Jordan will be there to plant the first shrub and make some remarks.
There will also be two workdays planned to actually plant the shrubs, May 7 and May 8 at 5 p.m.
Combat Vets Association 10th Annual CVMA Ride is Saturday, May 5
An estimated 1,000 Motorcycles are coming together for the 10th Annual CVMA Ride on Saturday, May 5.
If you ride a motorcycle, join in on a ride with the Combat Vets Association Chapter 15-5. The ride begins at the Crossroads Harley Davidson store in Wilkesboro, NC and will end lakeside at Queen’s Landing Marina in Mooresville. Signup, with a $25 fee for one or a two up for $30, starts at 10 a.m. in Wilkesboro with kickstands up at 1 p.m. Riders should be coming into the Queens Landing Amphitheater at 2 p.m. The police escorted ride is 55-miles long.
Riders can be entertained just before the ride in Wilkesboro by music with the C.J. Ballard Band.
Music at Lake Norman’s Queens Landing starts at 2:00 p.m. Riders and other guests will enjoy a guest appearance by Red Dirt Revival, a band that was the winner of the 2016 NC Battle of the Bands. Non-riders can attend the afternoon festivities for a $10 donation to CVMA in Queens Landing’s amphitheater. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Marlin Lever Action 30/30 and a silent auction will be held.
This year’s ride is in memory of combat veteran rider Robert “Sniper” Gallman. 100% of the funds raised will go to assist Veterans in need. Assistance in the past has gone to The Fisher House of NC, Purple Heart Homes, Veterans Restoration Quarters, Project Healing Waters, Project Patriot Hunt, Welcome Home Vets and many other veterans in need. Donations are welcomed. If you own a business or your employers would like to help sponsor the ride, contact CVMA at combatvets155@gmail.com.
JAM Day Planned at Blue Ridge Music Center May 19
Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. is calling all students and teachers of traditional old time and bluegrass music to participate in JAM Day on Saturday, May 19 at the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia. JAM Day will provide multiple learning opportunities for kids through workshops and activities, as well as a training seminar for JAM instructors. A student performance will start at 4 p.m. and is open to families, friends and community members for free admission. Activities are free for all participants, which is made possible through JAM’s partnership with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center.
Workshops for the young musicians will be taught by area JAM teachers and other master musicians, and will include various levels of fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, mountain dance, singing, storytelling, and activities conducted by National Park Service Rangers. JAM Day also gives kids the chance to meet and play music with new friends in the spirit of the social culture of mountain music.
Participants are advised to pre-register by May 14 at www.jamkids.org/brmc in order to receive a meal at no cost and have first preference for workshop choices. On-site registration will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. for those not pre-registered, and sign-in for those registered will start at 10 a.m. Parents are welcome, but not required to attend with their children, and additional arts/crafts activities will be available for younger siblings. Children should bring their own musical instrument(s) to participate. More information is available online or by calling the JAM, Inc. office at 276-773-0573.
JAM, Inc. is the parent organization for 42 after school traditional music education programs in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. There are twelve JAM programs serving children in Southwest Virginia in the counties of Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Scott, Smyth, Washington, Wise, and the City of Galax. JAM, Inc. provides communities with the tools and support they need to teach children how to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music together. JAM Day is one of the many benefits they provide to kids and teachers at no cost in addition to helping start new JAM programs in areas with limited arts education opportunities for children.
Mayland Community College Foundation’s Murder Mystery Evening is May 24
Unleash your inner sleuth as you sip wine, enjoy refreshments and determine how to solve the mystery during Mayland Community College Foundation’s Murder Mystery Evening on May 24 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Linville Falls Winery.
The performance will be by the Mountain Heritage High School Drama Department and refreshments will be provided by the Avery High School Culinary Program.
Tickets are $60 per person and are now available. Seating is limited, so purchase tickets early. Proceeds support MCC student scholarships.
For more info visit www.mayland.edu/foundation or call 828-766-1233.
Daffodil Spring Farm in Valle Crucis Awarded Top Environmental and Animal Welfare Certification
The herd of pigs at Daffodil Spring Farm is now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW).
This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”
Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Dave Walker recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.
The pigs at Daffodil Spring Farm are raised outdoors on pasture or range, where they are free to root and forage as pigs naturally do. The farm uses rotational grazing practices and sustainable farming techniques, which results in lower environmental impact and a higher quality product. The pigs are moved to fresh pasture every two weeks or so, and ground is then sown with a cover crop mixture of buckwheat, red clover and beets in the spring and summer, and winter wheat and red clover in the fall, building soil organic matter and providing forage for the pigs when they return.
Dave Walker from Daffodil Spring Farm says,
“We give the pigs a GMO-free feed twice a day by hand, and there is always fresh, clean water available and ample room for them to root, graze and wallow outdoors on pasture or range. Feeding them by hand allows us to observe the animals and ensure they are healthy, and also makes them better natured and easier to work with.”
AGW Executive Director Andrew Gunther says,
“We’re proud to certify farms like Daffodil Spring Farm that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare, farming practices. These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honored to help consumers find them–and in doing so choose products that match their values.”
Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pork from Daffodil Spring Farm is offered directly from the farm with delivery (contact Dave for direct-purchasing details), at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market, and through the High Country Food Hub in Boone, NC. Check the AGW directory for details. For more information about Daffodil Spring Farm, visit daffodilspringfarm.com and the farm’sFacebook page and Instagram account. Contact Dave Walker atdaffodilspringfarm@gmail.com.
Appalachian Mountain Brewery and the Longleaf Alliance Partner to Help Restore Longleaf Pines in the Southeast
The longleaf pine was once the dominant tree species in the Southeastern United States, covering more than 90 million acres and supporting nearly 900 different plant species. By the 1970s, the longleaf ecosystem had decreased to less than 3 million acres and included dozens of threatened and endangered species. Through reforestation efforts, the longleaf forest now covers 4.7 million acres, and a new partnership between Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) and The Longleaf Alliance will help restore up to 80,000 more trees across the southeast over the next five years.
Drink a Pint, Plant a Pine
As part of the partnership, AMB and The Longleaf Alliance collaborated on “Drink a Pint, Plant a Pine,” a unique program that unites beer and wilderness enthusiasts in an effort to restore the longleaf pine ecosystem. AMB’s flagship Long Leaf IPA, which takes its name from North Carolina’s state toast, was a natural fit for the program. For every case of AMB Long Leaf IPA sold at retail – or the case equivalent of pints sold at bars and restaurants — The Longleaf Alliance will plant one longleaf pine. To date, sales of Long Leaf IPA have supported the planting of 15,000 longleaf seedlings.
“Long Leaf IPA was born out of the North Carolina State Toast, which celebrates the ‘land of the long leaf pine,’” said AMB Head Brewer Chris Zieber. “Making a positive impact on the local community through our craft beer is AMB’s way of sharing the spirit of the words written in the toast. We couldn’t be happier to partner with a group like The Longleaf Alliance to help restore and protect the landscape that so many millions of people enjoy and inhabit.”
“I commend Appalachian Mountain Brewery for its long history of dedication and commitment to sustainability, community involvement and philanthropy,” said Longleaf Alliance President Robert Abernethy. “AMB is leading the community by example. As a fellow Tarheel, I am proud to add Appalachian Mountain Brewery to our growing list of corporate conservation partners, a partnership that will allow The Longleaf Alliance to plant longleaf seedlings in North Carolina and make significant strides in restoring the longleaf landscape that has been so important to the people of North Carolina since the state’s founding.”
April 27 National Arbor Day Fundraising Event
AMB and The Longleaf Alliance are celebrating the partnership with a special fundraising event on Arbor Day, Friday, April 27th at Sam’s Bottle Shop in Durham, NC from 6-8pm. During the event, representatives from AMB and The Longleaf Alliance will be available to share updates on their partnership and longleaf restoration progress. Proceeds from beer sales during the celebration will go towards The Longleaf Alliance.More information about the event can be found here.
Last year, The Longleaf Alliance worked with partners and landowners across nine states that comprise the Southeastern longleaf range to assist with the planting of approximately 1.8 million longleaf seedlings on 3,220 acres and prescribed burns on 44,000 acres. Throughout 2018, the “Drink a Pint, Plant a Tree” program will support numerous Longleaf Alliance planting events that will allow The Longleaf Alliance to get closer to its vision of eight million acres of longleaf pine by 2024.
About Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, LLC, is Boone, NC’s Beer Pioneer. The brewery is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer while focusing its business model on community, sustainability and philanthropy. We support the We Can So You Can Foundation, a 501(c)3 started by AMB CEO Sean Spiegelman, and help local nonprofits via our Pints for Non-Profits program in the taproom. These programs are integral to AMB’s commitment to empowering local organizations working to enrich the land, water, air and people of the High Country. Appalachian Mountain Brewery has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which won a Gold Medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championships in 2015 and a Gold Medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival Competition. The brewery’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, which is a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.
About The Longleaf Alliance
The Longleaf Alliance is a 501(c)(3) conservation nonprofit. Our primary objectives include: outreach, education, habitat management, protection and restoration. We are the only conservation nonprofit organization solely dedicated to restoring the longleaf ecosystems of the South. Since its origin in 1995, The Longleaf Alliance has used education, outreach, research, direct involvement and hands-on experience to develop and provide the best available information and support to landowners, resource managers, policy makers, educators, scientists and the public. We also connect members of the longleaf community to pertinent research findings that can help them overcome management challenges. Our focus has expanded to include management and maintenance of existing longleaf pine forests, management of prescribed fire and planting longleaf seedlings to start the next forest. With the help of our partners, we allocated 85% of income to programs and services last year, a figure that increases steadily and of which we are quite proud.
Potters of the Blue Ridge Hosting Vases and Blooms Show
Doe Ridge Pottery in partnership with Potters of the Blue Ridge is hosting a Vases and Blooms show at Doe Ridge, 585 King Street in Boone.
The show will include handmade vases and vessels for flowers made by regional potters. The show will open during May’s First Friday event and local gardeners will be on hand to demonstrate how to arrange flowers in these unique vases.
The Appalachian State University Police Department is herby giving notice that they have had in their possession unclaimed items belonging to unknown owners for at least 180 days (60 days for bicycles). Notice is further given that, under provisions of Article 2 of the North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 15, all persons who may have or claim any interest in said property must make and establish such claim or interest not later than 30 days from the date of the publication of this notice or in default thereof, such articles will be destroyed or turned over to a non-profit organization.
Unclaimed Property:
Assorted Bicycles
Backpacks
Multiple sets of keys
IPODS
Watches
Cameras
Jewelry
Clothing
Blue Ridge Artisan Center Announces Second Call to Jury for Artists in Northwest NC
The Blue Ridge Artisan Guild invites artists and artisans from the nine counties of Northwest North Carolina – Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell – to submit applications by May 17 and objects on May 18 and 21 for membership into the guild. Applicants selected to become members of the guild may display and sell their works in the Blue Ridge Artisan Center.
The guild’s standards committee will offer membership to artists and artisans through a rigorous jury process, which will take place on May 22. The jury process involves determining mastery of the materials used and a comprehensive evaluation of the work submitted. Mentoring opportunities will be offered to applicants not selected by this jury but within two points of the cutoff score, which can help emerging artists have successful outcomes in future jury selections.
The following media categories of art will be considered for the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild: clay, wood, glass, leather, fiber, metal, lutherie, two-dimensional art, mixed media, natural materials and jewelry.
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center is slated to open in July 2018. The center will provide a marketplace for selected offerings in the designated media categories and space for performing arts, including music, dance and storytelling. The center will also offer a farm-to-table restaurant, children’s activities, workshops, lectures, ongoing demonstrations by selected guild members, a retail store and an information center filled with materials on artists, events calendars and galleries and workshops throughout the nine-county region.
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center will be located at 201 West Main Street in Wilkesboro in the historic Old Federal Building, which was constructed in 1915 in the Federal style with a Roman influence. Dale and Michelle Isom, owners of the building, are overseeing renovations to restore the original architecture of the building.
The Blue Ridge Artisan Guild is a non-profit corporation led by a board of directors representing the Northwest North Carolina counties. Officers of the board are Lyle Wheeler, chairman; Jim Trice, vice-chair; Katie Smithey, CPA, treasurer; and Alaina Carroll, secretary.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild or anyone interested in serving on a committee should contact Anita Cranston at 336-990-9500 or director@blueridgeartisancenter.org.
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center will serve as the heart of traditional crafts and visual and performing arts for the nine-county Northwest North Carolina region. The Artisan Center’s mission is to create opportunities for meaningful experiences in the visual and performing arts of local and regional artists and demonstrating artisans, while educating the community in our rich and diverse cultural heritage. This will be achieved by:
- Expanding the cultural horizons of children and the community through educational programs to ensure the preservation of our traditions from one generation to the next;
- Supporting and promoting local and regional artists, artisans, crafts people, musicians and performing artists through education and sharing of resources;
- Connecting artists through communications and shared experiences; and
- Exploring Northwest North Carolina’s art forms – from music to theater, sculpture to painting, to craftsmanship and culinary – to develop an understanding how they impact lives in this area.
For more information on the center and making a tax-exempt contribution to the non-profit Blue Ridge Artisan Association, contact Cranston at 336-990-9500 or director@blueridgeartisancenter.org and visithttps://blueridgeartisancenter.org/.