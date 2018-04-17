Today’s Email Announcements

Calling all growers, crafters and artisans: the Boone Tractor Supply store is inviting you to showcase your homemade and homegrown goods at its spring Market Day event Saturday, May 12.
Vendors with expertise in everything from homemade crafts, candles and soaps to honey, eggs, produce, baked goods, gardening, furniture and more are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors should visit TSCEventPartners.com or theBoone store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register. Vendor registration closes Wednesday, May 9.
During Market Day on Saturday, May 12, vendors will be able showcase their goods free of charge in tented areas near the storefront. All vendors participating in this event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.
“Market Day is a way for us to bring neighbors together to spotlight the diverse talent that makes the Boone community so unique,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “From the hobbyist to the professional, not only do we want to celebrate locally produced goods, but also the people who make them.”
Town of Boone Public Announcement
In response to the passage of the Public Water and Sewer System Development Fee Act by the General Assembly last year, the Town of Boone has contracted with Raftelis Financial Consultants to prepare an evaluation to aid in the implementation of cost-justified water and wastewater system development fees.
One of the requirements of this new law is that the Town post the system development fee analysis on its website for at least 45 days and to accept public comment during that time.
A link to the analysis can be found under the Public Comment section of the Town of Boone website (www.townofboone.net).
Public comment may be submitted in person at Town Hall located at 567 W. King Street; by mail to Town Hall c/o John Ward, Town Manager Post Office 192 Boone, NC 28607 or by email to john.ward@townofboone.net.
After the conclusion of the 45-day public comment period, the Boone Town Council will conduct a public hearing to allow for further public comment. After the public hearing, the Town Council will consider adoption of the water and wastewater system development fees prior to the July 1, 2018 state mandated deadline.
For questions, please contact Town Hall at 828-268-6200.
Jerky Outpost Opens Second Location in Blowing Rock
Damon and Suzanne Stevens of Valle Crucis, NC have been growing the Craft Jerky market in the High Country since 2015. Their first store is in Valle Crucis, which is a picturesque valley on the opposite end of Watauga County. They are now ready to offer even more residents and visitors delicious Jerky while in Blowing Rock at the Tanger Outlets- Shoppes on the Parkway.
The Tanger Outlets will be welcoming their newest shop later in May of this year. They chose to open their second location at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock due to the number of individuals who requested they would like to purchase their craft jerky while shopping in Blowing Rock.
Now being in Blowing Rock we will be able to offer our local Beef Jerky and other top Craft Jerky to those customers who want to experience local products and support a local business. We wanted to make sure that everyone has the chance to experience The Jerky Outpost “Where We Make Jerky Fun”! Now when you stroll the other fantastic retail stores you can stop and get a free sample of Beef Jerky to keep your energy going. A healthier high protein snack is the main reason people are eating Jerky and loving it. The store offers over 350 varieties of Jerky including Exotic Jerky from Elk, Venison, Bison, Ostrich, Emu, Kangaroo, Alligator, Shark and Python, to name just a few. In addition to the large variety Jerky, the store has a great selection of Hot Sauces, Bar B Que Sauces, Marinades, Unique Salts and Seasonings. Anything that has to do with Jerky or Jerky making we have it. We hope to see you soon!
Town of Boone to Hold Public Hearing April 23
The Town of Boone has scheduled a public hearing on April 23 at 6 p.m. The hearing will be at the town council chambers, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.
The meeting agenda can be found here.
Upcoming Classes at Mayland Community College
How to Get More Customers (3 Hours)
NEW! Learn proven marketing techniques to grow your customer base. Take home a personalized strategy to market your business. Discover strengths and opportunities to build your business or concept. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
Wonderful World of Ginseng (3 Hours)
Ginseng, believed to restore and enhance well-being, may be hiding in our own backyard. Join Rodney Wise as he shares with you properties of this mysterious herb, gives tips for identification of ginseng, and the laws surrounding it. Rodney has grown ginseng on a medium scale and will share with you a wealth of information gained from trial and error in his own adventure. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 24 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
Tips for Success from the Yummy Mud Puddle (2 Hours)
NEW! Get tips for long term success from area artists Claudia Dunaway and John Richards with the Yummy Mud Puddle. With local insight and over 100 years of combined experience in operating a thriving studio, this seminar will be very informative and entertaining. Learn how to “make a living” in the arts business. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.
Advanced Grant Writing (3 Hours)
You have identified a project you want to accomplish and a potential grant funder for financing. Now what do you do? This seminar will discuss how to evaluate a grant proposal, how grants are scored for approval, and how to write a grant. We will also discuss how grants are administered and monitored by the funders. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
Notary (8 Hours)
This eight-hour class prepares students for the required NC Notary Public test. To become a notary, you just be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass the test given at the end of class. Preregistration and prepayment are required 24 hours before the class date. Participants must purchase and read the manual prior to the class. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 27 at 8 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
S.N.I.P.S. Fundraiser set for April 19
S.N.I.P.S. (Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution) invites you to dine at the Red Onion Cafe, at 227 Hardin Street in Boone, on Thursday, April 19, 2018. To support low cost spay/neuter for High Country pets, Red Onion Café, will donate 10% of the proceeds from all food and drink sold between 11:00 AM—9:00 PM to S.N.I.P.S.,
Appalachian State University has named its on-campus athletics complex the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex, in recognition of the 1989 alum’s $10 million commitment to the university’s A Mountaineer Impact initiative. The commitment, announced in November 2017, represents the university’s largest outright gift to date.
The Ricks Athletics Complex comprises the athletics-focused footprint of campus that includes Kidd Brewer Stadium, Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility, Appalachian Tennis Courts, Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium and Owens Field House. Sitting at the north end of Kidd Brewer Stadium, Owens Field House will soon be replaced with a new $38.2 million facility that will be a centerpiece of the growing athletics complex.
The new name has been placed atop the west stands at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The seven-floor building on the west side of the stadium, completed in 2009, currently serves as the hub of the athletics administrative offices as well as the football team’s locker room, offices, meeting rooms, strength & conditioning and athletic training areas.
A Mountaineer Impact was launched in February 2017 after Director of Athletics Doug Gillin completed a comprehensive review and evaluation of the university’s athletics programs. The project goal is to provide a solid financial foundation for the university’s athletics programs by raising, over a five-year period, commitments of $60 million in private support. Funds will be used to establish and endow scholarships, construct and enhance facilities and underwrite program needs to increase opportunities for comprehensive excellence for all student-athletes.
To date, the initiative has raised $30 million toward its $60 million goal. Individuals interested in making a gift in support of A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive for Excellence should contact Suzette Mauney, Assistant Athletics Director for Development, at 828-457-4170 or mauneyss@appstate.edu.
The Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration, coming to the Freedom Hall Civic Center, April 27-29, 2018, will feature a weekend full of free concerts by some of the top artists in Christian music.
A regular at Will Graham Celebrations, Aaron Shust will headline the Friday evening program. Aaron received the 2007 Dove Award’s New Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “My Savior, My God”) commendations. He will be joined by The Adoration Band and The Moore Brothers Band.
On Saturday evening, the focus will be on teens as Crowder takes the stage. Former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning David Crowder Band, he has released two studio albums since beginning his solo career in 2012 – “Neon Steeple” in 2014 and “American Prodigal” in 2016. Both works hit the coveted top spot on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. His current single, “All My Hope,” peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot Christian Music chart, and is still tracking in the Top 10. April Taylor Barnes will also perform on Saturday.
Sunday’s closing service will be headlined by Ellie Holcomb. Born and raised in Nashville, Tenn., Ellie began her musical career with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, a Memphis-based Americana band headlined by her husband. She released her first solo album, “As Sure as the Sun,” in 2014, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and garnering her the Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. Her second full-length record, “Red Sea Road,” was released in 2017 and debuted at #3 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. Aaron Shust will also perform on Sunday, along with Jenniffer Trent.
A special program for children and families will take place the morning of Saturday, April 28. The fun begins outside the Freedom Hall Civic Center at 9 a.m. with inflatables, a petting zoo, games, snacks and face-painting. At 10:30 a.m., KidzFest will begin inside the Civic Center. The program includes a live play called “The Greatest Journey,” featuring local actors and a KidzChoir made up of local children, and a brief message from Will Graham.
The Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration will be held at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, April 27-29, 2018. Will Graham is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Will is the grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin Graham. He has shared the hope of Christ on six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry in 2006.