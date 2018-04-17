Today’s Email Announcements

Boone Vendors Invited to Showcase Goods at Tractor Supply’s Spring Market Day

Calling all growers, crafters and artisans: the Boone Tractor Supply store is inviting you to showcase your homemade and homegrown goods at its spring Market Day event Saturday, May 12.

Vendors with expertise in everything from homemade crafts, candles and soaps to honey, eggs, produce, baked goods, gardening, furniture and more are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors should visit TSCEventPartners.com or theBoone store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register. Vendor registration closes Wednesday, May 9.

During Market Day on Saturday, May 12, vendors will be able showcase their goods free of charge in tented areas near the storefront. All vendors participating in this event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.

“Market Day is a way for us to bring neighbors together to spotlight the diverse talent that makes the Boone community so unique,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “From the hobbyist to the professional, not only do we want to celebrate locally produced goods, but also the people who make them.”

