Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

Tuesday April 17

5:30pm- Cheap Date Night. Two side salads, a pizza and two pints for $25. No reservation needed!

Wednesday April 18

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday April 19

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints.

7:30-10:30 Live Music with Logan Hefner. Logan Hefner is an upcoming Junior, studying Music Industry Studies at Appalachian State University. Along with school work, he is also a singer/songwriter who released his first album entitled “Original” in March of 2017. Since his release of the independent album, Logan has been signed to Bleed Hound Records and working on some new music.

Friday April 20

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Paddy’s Wagon. Paddy’s Wagon has had many incarnations over the years. With roots at AppState, the group began with students who studied abroad in Ireland. The current group consists of John Carson on guitar, Miranda Stone on bodhran, and Shane Watson on fiddle. Paddy’s Wagon preforms music from Scotland and Ireland. Come here some tunes that’ll transport you Isles and will surely have your foot tapping.

Saturday April 21

7:30-Closing Live Music: Circus Mutt. Originally formed in 2010, in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Asheville, NC, Circus Mutt draws from a spectrum of musical influences including rock-n-roll, jazz and bluegrass. The band cut their teeth on the road, touring literally non-stop from 2011-2016. Breweries, festivals, bars and thousands of miles of highway have been the proving ground for this group of blue-collar musicians. Behind the song-writing of Dan Falkenstein, Circus Mutt has woven a unique blend of American sounds on their first studio album “Old Dogs & New Tricks.” Live Mutt performances vary from solo/duo shows, to full-blown, 6-peice band extravaganzas. They are known for their gentlemanly manners and the good natured tail-waggin’ that comes naturally to every friendly mutt you know. Wherever they are, it is sure to be a Circus and you are surely welcome….

Sunday April 22

12pm-2pm Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet. The Flat Fives Jazz Quintet is a group made up of five App State students who share a love for jazz. Providing entertainment and becoming better musicians are the goals of the group. The members are Rob McCormac on trumpet, Aaron West on saxophone, Matt Guard on piano, David Murray on bass, and Will Whitehurst on drums.

BRAHM Movies at the Museum to Feature ‘After Coal’ on April 19

What happens when fossil fuels run out? After Coal profiles inspiring individuals who are building a new future in the coalfields of eastern Kentucky and South Wales. This hour-long documentary brings viewers to the front lines of the transition away from fossil fuels. The stories of coalfield residents who must abandon traditional livelihoods will resonate with viewers across the country who face a dramatically changing economy. Tom Hansell and Dr. Patricia Beaver will lead a discussion following the screening. $5 students with ID, seniors, active military, EBT cardholders, $7 general admission. The showing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. Free Public Seminar on April 19: Is There Hope for Hemlocks? Join Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) and the Hemlock Restoration Initiative (HRI) for a free, public seminar discussing the future of hemlocks in our Western North Carolina ecosystem. The presentation by Sara deFosset, HRI’s Outreach Associate, will include information about the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid, efforts to combat this pest, and what you can do to get involved in hemlock conservation. The presentation will be on Thursday, April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone, 28607 The Hemlock Restoration Initiative works with a variety of partners and existing programs to restore hemlocks to long-term health throughout North Carolina. HRI develops methods for eastern and Carolina hemlocks to resist hemlock woolly adelgid, and survive to maturity on North Carolina’s public and private lands. The HRI is a program of WNC Communities and is sponsored by North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and the U.S. Forest Service. Email Nikki@blueridgeconservancy.org to reserve a seat. Visit http://savehemlocksnc.org/ for more information about the Hemlock Restoration Initiative. Black Violin Continues 'Classical Boom Tour' April 20 at the Schaefer Center "The Schaefer Center Presents…" performance series, presented by Appalachian State University's Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, concludes its 2017-18 season with Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour on Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $5 for students and children. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) and joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. Wil and Kev have been performing and creating music together since high school. The duo has opened for or collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Lincoln Park, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. In addition, Black Violin has composed for a major FOX Television original and has been featured by ESPN as the official artist of the 2017 US Open (tennis) and 2016 & 2017 Heisman Trophy Award ceremonies. They have been featured on The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Wendy William’s Show, NPR, and more. The band’s most recent record, Stereotypes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” In addition, Black Violin has performed for more than 100,000 students in the past 12 months throughout North America and Europe. The band is endorsed by Yamaha Music, and has partnered with the National Association for Music Manufacturers (NAMM) to continue their advocacy for accessible music education. Tickets Faculty/Staff discount, tickets must be purchased at the box office or by phone (800-841-2787). The discount cannot be applied to online orders. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: For tickets, visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office or online at http://theschaefercenter.org . To receive the, tickets must be purchased at the box office or by phone (800-841-2787). The discount cannot be applied to online orders. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org About “The Schaefer Center Presents…” “The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org Media Sponsors Spectrum Reach, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM.

Annual Mountain Day of Service Expands Further into the Community for 14th Year

On Wednesday, April 11, students, faculty, staff and alumni joined to complete nearly 1,000 hours of volunteer work for the Mountain Day of Service.

For this year’s event, volunteers expended efforts even further into the community, covering projects across Avery and Watauga counties. Alumni across the nation were also invited to give back to their local communities too.

“Working together with our communities during Mountain Day of Service is a wonderful chance for us to demonstrate the College’s motto: In the Mountains, Of the Mountains, For the Mountains,” Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students Jon Driggers said. “The students really wanted to branch out further into the community, so that was a big focus for this year’s event.”

Mountain Day of Service is just a portion of a larger weeklong celebration on campus—Appalachian Heritage Week sponsored by the Stephenson Center for Appalachia. The week celebrates Western North Carolina’s rich heritage with traditional Appalachian-themed events, performances and dinners.

Together, 331 volunteers participated in 20 Mountain Day of Service projects at 13 locations including Feeding Avery Families, Avery County Humane Society, Children’s Hope Alliance, the Mill Pond, Grandfather Mountain and many more.

“[Lees-McRae College founder] Rev. Edgar Tufts instituted Mountain Day in the early years of the college,” said Professor and Director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia, Michael Joslin. “Service to the community is an integral part of his legacy to us. Service becomes fun when performed in the magnificent mountains where we study, work and play.”

Mountain Day of Service committee member and Lees-McRae student Tariana Nguyen said, “For me, working side-by-side with my fellow peers, staff and faculty energizes me to continue giving back to the community all year round. To see the projects we were able to accomplish because we worked together is inspiring.”

To see images from the day’s events and projects across the High Country, click here >>

