Today’s Email Announcements

A well-known local artist, educator and quilter, Susan Sharpe, will present a program on “Art Quilts”. A local resident since 1970, Susan’s work ranges in styles from realistic to abstract. She has been teaching for forty years and exhibits in regional galleries and national competitions, and has won numerous awards. Last year she had an exhibit at the Turchin Center in Boone.

The meeting will be in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

The library will close on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 for the Easter Holiday, reopening on Monday, April 2.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month.

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 28 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

Watauga Extension is selling fruit plants this spring, come learn the basics that you need to grow blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries in a home garden. Registration not mandatory but helps us with planning. The workshop will be March 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Watauga Ag. Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd. It is free and open to the public.

Join Social Workers and other community members for a celebration of all the amazing possibilities and realities of being a professional social worker. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded.

Watauga Cooperative Extension Service will host a hands on pruning workshop on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Claussen-Burnley Park, 355 Hunting Hills Ln. Learn principals of making proper pruning cuts, look at examples in the park, then become comfortable with pruning through hands on practice. A brand new set of various types of pruning tools will be available for you to try, but you may want to bring your own hand pruners, loppers or pruning saws, so we will have enough for everyone. Registration not required, just meet at the pavilion. Call Watauga Extension Service for more information at 828-264-3061.

Each of the four meetings will have a main topic of discussion with additional comments taken on different topics as time permits. Meetings will be held at Buckeye Recreation Center located at 1330 Beech Mountain Parkway Beech Mountain, NC 28604 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meeting dates and main topics of discussion are listed below:

Beech Mountain Town Council has scheduled a series of Town Hall Meetings for the purpose of opening dialogue with the public to discuss and receive feedback on challenging issues within the Beech Mountain community.

Community Blood Center of the Carolinas Holding Three Blood Drives in Boone Next Month

Give blood and help save local lives! Donate blood with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas. There are three dates in April to donate blood.

April 3 – Appalachian State University ‑ Melanin in Medicine

Plemmons Student Union

263 Locust Street

Boone, NC 28608

11:00 AM ‑ 3:00 PM

April 12 – Appalachian State University Greek Week

Appalachian State University

170 Stadium Drive

Boone, NC 28608

11:00 AM ‑ 5:00 PM

April 14 – Appalachian State University Greek Week

Appalachian Panhellenic Hall

949 Blowing Rock Road

Boone, NC 28608

10:00 AM ‑ 3:00 PM

April Programs at Elk Knob State Park

Skins and Skulls

Drop in and check out the skins and skulls of animals that are found in this area. A ranger will be on hand to answer questions from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Table will be set up at trailhead parking lot. In case of inclement weather, table will be set up at park office. Sunday, April 15 , Saturday April 21 , & Sunday April 22.

Wildflower Walk

Come walk with a ranger along the Beech Tree Trail to see the spring ephemerals. Learn the names of the flowers and something of their nature. Meet at the trailhead parking lot at 1 p.m. Friday, April 20 , Friday April 27.

Natural Pigments

Come see the different colors you can find in nature. Learn the process of creating your own natural pigments. Experiment with different colors. Meet at the outdoor amphitheater at 1 p.m. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting stained. May be held at the park office in case of inclement weather. Saturday, April 28.

Citizen Science Program Needs Your Help Observing the Weather

Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across North Carolina. The grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations. CoCoRaHS came about as a result of a devastating flash flood that hit Fort Collins, Colorado, in July 1997. A local severe thunderstorm dumped over a foot of rain in several hours while other portions of the city had only modest rainfall. The ensuing flood caught many by surprise and caused $200 million in damages. CoCoRaHS was born in 1998 with the intent of doing a better job of mapping and reporting intense storms. As more volunteers participated, rain, hail, and snow maps were produced for every storm showing fascinating local patterns that were of great interest to scientists and the public. Recently, drought reporting has also become an important observation within the CoCoRaHS program across the nation. In fact, drought observations from CoCoRaHS are now being included in the National Integrated Drought Information System. North Carolina became the twenty-first state to establish the CoCoRaHS program in 2007, and by 2010, the CoCoRaHS network had reached all 50 states with nearly ten thousand observations being reported each day. Through CoCoRaHS, thousands of volunteers, young and old, document the size, intensity, duration and patterns of rain, hail, and snow by taking simple measurements in their own backyards. Volunteers may obtain an official rain gauge through the CoCoRaHS website (http://www.cocorahs.org) for about $31 plus shipping. Besides the need for an official 4 inch plastic rain gauge, volunteers are required to take a simple training module online and use the CoCoRaHS website to submit their reports. Observations are immediately available on maps and reports for the public to view. The process takes only five minutes a day, but the impact to the community is tenfold: By providing high quality, accurate measurements, the observers are able to supplement existing networks and provide useful data to scientists, resource managers, decision makers and other users. “Monitoring weather and climate conditions in North Carolina is no easy feat,” said Heather Dinon Aldridge, Assistant State Climatologist and Interim Assistant Director of the State Climate Office, based at North Carolina State University. “CoCoRaHS volunteers help by painting a better picture of precipitation patterns across North Carolina, filling in data gaps where there are no nearby stations.”

“An additional benefit of the program to the National Weather Service is the ability to receive timely reports of significant weather (hail, intense rainfall, or localized flooding) from CoCoRaHS observers that can assist forecasters in issuing and verifying warnings for severe thunderstorms,” says David Glenn, CoCoRaHS State Co-coordinator and meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City.