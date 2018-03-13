Today’s Email Announcements

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Sale on March 17
Join the SNIPS Committee of the Watauga Humane Society for the Third Annual Everything but the Kitchen Sink sale. Looking for a treasure? We’ll have plenty of them! Furniture, toys, jewelry, glassware, china, linens, garden accessories, frames, baskets, pet accessories and much more. All proceeds support SNIPS low cost spay/neuter programs through Watauga Humane Society and the ASPCA Spay Neuter Alliance.
The sale will be from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church Family Life Center, located at 471 New Market Blvd.
‘Talk Saves Lives’ Event Takes Place on March 21
“Talk Saves Lives” is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. The event will happen at the Watauga County Public Library on Wednesday, March 21 at 3 p.m.
Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide, and how together, we can help prevent it. Learn what suicide is, who it affects, what we know about it and what can be done to prevent it.
This presentation is intended for those 18 and over. This program is brought to you by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament in Linville to be Played May 4
The Third Annual Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on May 4 at the Linville Golf Club.
All tournament proceeds will be dedicated to the Williams YMCA’s scholarship fund to assist those who need it the most.
The entry fee for the tournament is $250 per player. The fee includes lunch, cart fees, practice balls and an awards social immediately following the tournament.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start tournament beginning at 1 p.m. The awards and cocktail reception will take place at 6 p.m.
The format for the tournament is a Texas Scramble. Each team member drives from the Tee at each Hole. The best drive for the team is chosen and each team member plays their ball for that point forward. The best ball from each team will be used and prizes will be awarded for the top gross scores and the top net scores with USGA handicaps used to determine the net score.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place net and gross teams and to winners of all on-course challenges. Gift Certificates to the Linville Golf Club Pro Shop will be awarded for the first, second, and third best Net and Gross teams, and other on-course winners.
Since childhood, Marjorie Williams spent time in Linville, North Carolina. She gave back to her favorite place and its people through her contributions to the Williams Family YMCA of Avery County and the Crossnore School of Crossnore, North Carolina. Marjorie’s legacy continues to live on through the Williams YMCA of Avery County. Since the Y’s inception in 2007 over 2,500 children have learned to swim for free, thousands of residents have benefited from provided scholarship funding, five new Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Programs have begun, and the Y has recently opened the John M. Blackburn Indoor Athletic Facility and the Paul and Susie O’Connell Fieldhouse. Everyday the Y strives to plan, develop, and implement programs that will ensure that all people are given the chance to learn, grow, and thrive. Marjorie’s commitment to youth and service to the Y was an example for all to follow. Thank you for your support in ensuring that the Williams YMCA of Avery County, is everyone’s Y.
Get Lost for a Cause with Blue Ridge Conservancy.
Enjoy lunch, dinner, and/or a few pints of local microbrews on Tuesday, March 13th to support Blue Ridge Conservancy. Lost Province Brewing Company will be donating 10% of sales from that day towards BRC conservation projects in the High Country.
Wednesday March 14
7pm-9pm Trivia Night Come join your favorite Trivia Hostess with the Mostest Kate at Lost Province for a water-themed trivia night, benefiting the High Country Chapter of Wine to Water! 5% of beer sales for the evening will go directly to Wine To Water, so come play trivia, grab some friends, have a pint, and support local business and communities worldwide!
Wine to Water is an international non-profit organization committed to serving in community to provide clean water for those in need. We empower local partners who use appropriate technology for clean water through water access, water filtration, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) Current WaSH programs in: The Amazon, The Dominican Republic & Haiti, East Africa and Nepal. Founded by Doc Hendley who lived in Sudan in 2004 and established Wine to Water as an organization in 2007, became a CNN Hero in 2009. W|W has reached 700,000+ people across 25 countries with access to clean drinking water.
Thursday March 15
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Barefoot Modern. Barefoot Modern is a four-piece alternative originated from Greensboro, North Carolina. All members currently attend college at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.
Friday March 16
7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Earleine. Born in Clarksville Tennessee, just 40 miles outside of Nashville, Earleine grew up immersed in musical culture. At 18 she picked up the guitar, and soon began writing her own songs. Earleine made her way to the mountains in the winter of 2016 to expand her musical horizons. Genuine and shockingly honest, her songwriting is mixed with poetic lyricism, and dreamy harmonies that seem to lift hard time memories into ephemeral realms. Earleine’s style is a swirl of folk, rock, blues, and roots under a blanket of soul.
Saturday March 17
7:30-Closing Live Music: Spoon Bread. Spoon Bread is a Boone NC based group consisting of a core trio of Jonathan Priest on drums, Toma Fuller on Keys and Guitar, and Brandon Holder on Bass. Originally dedicating their efforts to the vast catalog of originals and uniquely tasteful covers performed by the Jerry Garcia Band, they continue to expand their repertoire into similar soulful sounds both current and of days past. Not afraid to explore where a tune can go, Spoon Bread seeks to bring something interesting musically all while maintaining a tight groove. Weaving through blues, soul, funk, and rock and roll they seek to blend the genres into a tapestry of sonic goodness that embraces all styles with no prejudice!
Sunday March 18
12pm-2pm Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet. The Flat Fives Jazz Quintet is a group made up of five App State students who share a love for jazz. Providing entertainment and becoming better musicians are the goals of the group. The members are Rob McCormac on trumpet, Aaron West on saxophone, Matt Guard on piano, David Murray on bass, and Will Whitehurst on drums.