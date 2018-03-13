Today’s Email Announcements

This presentation is intended for those 18 and over. This program is brought to you by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide, and how together, we can help prevent it. Learn what suicide is, who it affects, what we know about it and what can be done to prevent it.

“Talk Saves Lives” is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. The event will happen at the Watauga County Public Library on Wednesday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP with the reference department at 264-8784, ext. 2

This program is for young adults, parents, and providers. This program will be focused on unpacking the science and practice of suicide prevention for the purpose of helping young adults, families and community members address this growing health program.

A special program entitled “Suicide Prevention in the Age of 13 Reasons Why’ will take place at the Watauga County Public Library on Monday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Join the SNIPS Committee of the Watauga Humane Society for the Third Annual Everything but the Kitchen Sink sale. Looking for a treasure? We’ll have plenty of them! Furniture, toys, jewelry, glassware, china, linens, garden accessories, frames, baskets, pet accessories and much more. All proceeds support SNIPS low cost spay/neuter programs through Watauga Humane Society and the ASPCA Spay Neuter Alliance.

MS Walk & Wellness Set for April 15

The Annual MS Walk & Wellness, hosted by the National MS Society and the MS Community of WNC, will be held Sunday, April 15 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Fletcher Community Park in Fletcher, NC.

Individuals and families of those with MS will learn about local resources from on-site local health professionals who will offer tips and demonstrations in their areas of expertise.

There will be a wellness fair, food trucks, raffle, face painting, balloon animals, ice cream and much more. Enjoy all this while advancing MS Research for furthering treatment options and ultimately finding a cure.

You can form a team, join a team or walk as an individual. For more information, visit walkmscarolinas.org.

Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament in Linville to be Played May 4

The Third Annual Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on May 4 at the Linville Golf Club.

All tournament proceeds will be dedicated to the Williams YMCA’s scholarship fund to assist those who need it the most.

The entry fee for the tournament is $250 per player. The fee includes lunch, cart fees, practice balls and an awards social immediately following the tournament.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start tournament beginning at 1 p.m. The awards and cocktail reception will take place at 6 p.m.

The format for the tournament is a Texas Scramble. Each team member drives from the Tee at each Hole. The best drive for the team is chosen and each team member plays their ball for that point forward. The best ball from each team will be used and prizes will be awarded for the top gross scores and the top net scores with USGA handicaps used to determine the net score.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place net and gross teams and to winners of all on-course challenges. Gift Certificates to the Linville Golf Club Pro Shop will be awarded for the first, second, and third best Net and Gross teams, and other on-course winners.

Since childhood, Marjorie Williams spent time in Linville, North Carolina. She gave back to her favorite place and its people through her contributions to the Williams Family YMCA of Avery County and the Crossnore School of Crossnore, North Carolina. Marjorie’s legacy continues to live on through the Williams YMCA of Avery County. Since the Y’s inception in 2007 over 2,500 children have learned to swim for free, thousands of residents have benefited from provided scholarship funding, five new Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Programs have begun, and the Y has recently opened the John M. Blackburn Indoor Athletic Facility and the Paul and Susie O’Connell Fieldhouse. Everyday the Y strives to plan, develop, and implement programs that will ensure that all people are given the chance to learn, grow, and thrive. Marjorie’s commitment to youth and service to the Y was an example for all to follow. Thank you for your support in ensuring that the Williams YMCA of Avery County, is everyone’s Y.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

