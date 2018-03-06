Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 11:13 am

Downtown Boone Public Art Exhibit Seeks Submissions for 2018-19

The Downtown Boone Development Association is seeking two public art sculptures for the downtown Boone sculptures sites.

The Downtown Boone Development Association established the Public Art Program to help enhance the downtown Boone central business district through the incorporation of sculpture and artistic streetscape improvements in the downtown area.

This annual program is designed to give sculptors an opportunity to display large-scale work in a pedestrian-friendly, downtown setting that supports a lively arts community. By providing a place to exhibit, the DBDA hopes to encourage arts activity within the community and provide the atmosphere and opportunity for artists to exhibit their work, share their talents, and communicate their diverse visions with residents, visitors, friends, and neighbors in downtown Boone.

A $1,000 honorarium will be awarded to each of the chosen artists.

Jurors: The Jurors of the Downtown Boone Public Art Exhibit are members of the DBDA Design Committee. Decisions will be

made by April 10, 2018.

The following information must be submitted for a sculpture to be considered for the 2018 – 2019 Downtown Boone Public Art

Exhibit:

• Photos of the sculpture

• Dimensions and weight of the sculpture

• Date of commission

• A brief description and list of the composite materials

• Estimated value of the sculpture

If your piece is chosen by the DBDA Design Committee you will be contacted and a contract will be composed in relation to the specifics of your piece. Installation will begin the week of May 30 or soon thereafter with all pieces installed June 20.

If you have any questions, call Downtown Coordinator, Brittney Clark, at 828-268-6283 or brittney.clark@townofboone.net.

Here’s What is Happening at Lost Province Brewing Company This Week

Wednesday March 7

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat! Thursday March 8 $3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity). 7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Savannah Smith. “Savannah Smith is a twenty-year old singer-songwriter from North Carolina. She sings and is a multi-instrumentalist who has been in love with music since childhood. She self-produced and released her first EP, “The Yellow Room Sessions,” in 2015 and it is available on iTunes, Amazon mp3, Spotify, and more. Savannah has performed across the state, most notably at Downtown Apex’s Jazz Festival and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science’s Bugfest. She is a current student of the Music Industry Studies program at Appalachian State University.” Friday March 9 7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Handlebar Betty. Laced with elements of southern rock, folk, blues, soul and rockabilly, Handlebar Betty creates a unique sound that is dark, driving, earthy bringing forth a genuine, soulful and eclectic approach to acoustic/electric music. Meris Gantt – Guitar, Stand Up Bass, Vocals

Anna Huffman – Guitar, Stand Up Bass, Vocals, Ukulele

Chad Berry – Banjo, Guitar, Vocals

Jordan Lamb – Electric Guitar, Vocals Saturday March 10 7:30-Closing Live Music: Strictly Strings. Strictly Strings is a youth band of five very talented young musicians – Anissa Burnett, Kathleen Burnett, Willow Dillon, Caleb Coatney, Liam Purcell, plus their instructor, Cecil Gurganus. They are members of the Junior Appalachian Musicians(JAM) program in Boone, North Carolina. These talented musicians have really been making a name for themselves playing Old-time and Bluegrass music delivering outstanding, lively performances. They play a variety of instruments including mandolin, banjo and fiddle. Sunday March 11 Lost Province Sunday: Residents of “The Lost Province” (Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Alleghany) receive 10% off food with verification of residency. Appalachian State Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted March 7 Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 7. Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.edu /siren-warning-system Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal. For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.appstate.edu The siren tests are conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are April 4 and May 2. Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers to ‘Feel the Deal’ and Celebrate Spring with TangerSTYLE WHAT: Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is inviting shoppers to feel the deal this spring season during the 2018 TangerSTYLE sales event. TangerSTYLE encourages shoppers to experience the fun and savings exclusively found at Tanger Outlets, while getting a super-stylish wardrobe refresh. From March 9 through April 15, Tanger shoppers can find the best looks from top brand name and designer stores, with special savings and coupons. To get the latest fashion trends and style inspiration, they should visit TangerOutlets.com. Beginning this weekend, shoppers can pick up their TangerSTYLE coupons at Tanger Outlets, access it digitally at www.tangerstyle.com , or on the Tanger mobile app. Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is the destination where smiles are welcomed and laughter is heard. Tanger Outlets is a great place for deals, but also a great place to share family moments. Check our website for details.

With the Tanger Best Price Promise if you purchase merchandise from any store at Tanger Outlets and

find it advertised for less anywhere else within 14 days, Tanger will gladly refund the difference to you in

cash or Tanger Gift Card. WHEN: TangerSTYLE Sale from March 9 – April 15. For more details about Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock, please visit the Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock Facebook Events Page. WHERE: Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock – 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 Baha’i Devotional Meeting on March 11 There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting in Stony Fork at 11 a.m. on Sunday March 11. The theme of the meeting will be: “Creating a New Mind”. Everyone is welcome to attend. Baha’is believe in the divine origin of the the world’s great faiths. Their founder-prophet, Baha’u’llah, brought a message of unity and the removal of prejudice to all the people of the world. For more information and directions call 828-268-2191. New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae College Now Accepting Applications for 2018 Summer Session The New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae College will kick off its 14th year during the summer session June 10–30, 2018. Registration for the session is now open. The program’s mission is to improve the educational, financial and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachian region. The three-week residential session includes instruction in creative writing, public speaking, interviewing and Appalachian literature. Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer and resume writing skills and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture. There is no cost to the students attending this program. Assistance with childcare costs and travel costs are available. Applicants should have or be working toward a GED or high school diploma, be of low-income and have an interest in a new career and/or higher education. “Our mission is to help women improve their personal, educational and financial circumstances,” said Jennie Harpold, director of the NOSW at Lees-McRae. “Women who would benefit from our program are those who really want to improve their situation, but need access to additional resources. We supply the tools they need to fulfill their potential.” Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the New Opportunity School for Women opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005. The program at Lees-McRae has now graduated more than 130 women. For more information and to request an application, contact the NOSW Director, Jennie Harpold, at 828-898-8905 or harpoldj@lmc.edu. Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Meet March 15-16 The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Thursday and Friday, March 15-16, 2018, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule: Thursday, March 15 2:00 p.m. – Academic Affairs Committee Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room 2:00 p.m. – Student Affairs Committee Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room 3:00 p.m. – Audit Committee Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room 3:00 p.m. – Business Affairs Committee Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room 4:00 p.m. – Athletics Committee Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room Friday, March 16 8:00 a.m. – Trustees’ Breakfast with Chancellor Everts Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room 9:00 a.m. – Board of Trustees Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom

