Time to Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Begins on Sunday

Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:42 pm

By Nathan Ham

It is less than two weeks until the first day of spring, but first thing’s first. Be sure to set your clocks forward one hour this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and will last through 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

This is the 101st year that Daylight Saving Time has gone into effect in America, dating back to the first time that the United States government enacted the time change in 1918.

On March 10, the sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. and will set at 7:29 p.m., giving everyone 11 hours, 44 minutes and 34 seconds of daylight. The days will continue to get longer until the summer solstice on Friday, June 21.

Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time might take a little getting used to for most of us as it will be darker in the morning for a while until the length of daylight gets longer with earlier sunrises and later sunsets. Saturday’s sunrise, the final morning before Daylight Saving Time begins, will see the sunrise happening at 6:46 a.m.

The next notable date on the calendar will be Wednesday, March 20 at 5:58 p.m. when the Vernal Equinox happens, better known as the first day of spring.

