Three Upcoming Fundraisers to Help Support the Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial

After a two-year long journey, there are now less than two months before the official unveiling of the Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial in beautiful Downtown Boone.

Join the Town of Boone in supporting the men and women who have served and are serving our country by participating in one of the upcoming fundraisers this month with proceeds benefitting the memorial.

While we are close to realizing this awesome goal, the community has to come together to support this important cause now more than ever.

For more information on the events listed below, please contact the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America at hccmoaa@gmail.com.

May 23 – Come out to Appalachian Mountain Brewery for a chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser. AMB along with the ASU Military Affairs Committee led by Dr. Lynn Gregory will be hosting the event from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial. The cost per plate is $5.00, cash or check only.

May 26 – Stop by the Boone Walmart and grab a hot dog or a snack and help support the Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial! There will be a vendor’s trailer at the entrance of Walmart from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the memorial.

May 28 – Make plans to take part in the annual Memorial Day celebration at the Boone Mall. Watauga Community Band will kick off the event at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony following at 11:00 a.m.

If you can’t make it to any of these events and would still like to show your support for this invaluable cause, please visit facebook.com/hccmoaa or hccmoaa.org or email hccmoaa@gmail.com Donations may be sent to Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial Fund c/o High Country MOAA Post Office Box 3312 Boone, NC 28607. High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America is a 501(19) Veterans Organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

