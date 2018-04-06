Three Men Charged with Drug-Related Offenses After Migos Tour Bus Stopped on Highway 105

Published Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:23 am

On April 5 at approximately 10:25 PM, Boone Police Department officers working security at the Holmes Convocation Center for the Migos concert detected an obvious odor of marijuana coming from the band’s vehicle as they left the venue.

Officers stopped the vehicle on NC Highway 105 where a search of the vehicle was conducted. 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine, and Xanax were seized. The investigation is continuing with additional charges possible pending results from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Laboratory.

As a result of the search, the following persons were charged with the listed offenses:

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26

2781 Kingstream Way

Snellville, GA

Felonious Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sale/Deliver

Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule 5 Controlled Substance (Codeine)

$5,000 secured bond pending a May 29, 2018, appearance in Watauga District Court

Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25

5155 East 117th Street

Cleveland, OH

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule 6 Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule 5 Controlled Substance (Codeine)

Issued a citation for the offenses with a June 1, 2018, appearance in Watauga District Court.

Dominic Kevin Spigner, 26

7 Villa Court SE

Smyrna, GA

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule 5 Controlled Substance (Xanax)

Issued a citation for the offense with a May 29, 2018, appearance in Watauga District Court.

