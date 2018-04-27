Three Forks Baptist Association Affirms “Church Mobilization Catalyst” to Serve Mountain Churches

Published Friday, April 27, 2018 at 9:10 am

BOONE – The churches of the Three Forks Baptist Association (TFBA) have affirmed the calling of a Church Mobilization Catalyst (CMC). This specialized field worker, who will equip and mobilize local churches to impact lostness and make disciples, was affirmed during the association’s spring meeting on April 24.

“We are so excited to offer this strategic resource, as a means for strengthening our churches,” said Garland Honeycutt, TFBA’s Executive Associational Missionary. “The CMC will provide our association the means to intentionally focus on mobilizing churches to engage lostness in the High Country for the next 24 months.”

Utilizing a strategic partnership with the Baptist State Convention of NC and monies received from the North Carolina Missions Offering, TFBA developed a 2-year contract for this specialized field worker. The primary objective of the contract position is to assist the association’s Executive Associational Missionary in developing and implementing a local, missional mobilization strategy for rural churches in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The CMC will work to develop relationships with local churches, enlist and train local strategy teams, and work through the strategy teams to mobilize local churches to impact lostness in the High Country and beyond. In continuity with the strategy of the Baptist State Convention, the CMC will give special attention to mobilizing churches within “pockets of lostness,” geographic areas with high concentrations of people who do not know Christ. TFBA has three pockets of lostness, located in Banner Elk, Boone, and Vilas.

Travis Burt, who formerly served as Minister of Missions and Evangelism for Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Boone, will be contracting with the association as their new CMC.

“Travis is a familiar face among the churches of the High Country,” Honeycutt said. “Having served with the International Mission Board in East Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, Travis possesses a wealth of missiological expertise, as well as a deep love for mountain churches. We know that he will be an asset in advancing the association’s mission of equipping churches to fulfill the Great Commission.”

Burt, who begins his contract of service to mountain churches as CMC on May 7, conveyed his excitement for the new work: “I am blessed to be called by Christ to join in the effort as Church Mobilization Catalyst, helping equip our churches and pastors to be on mission more effectively in Watauga County and beyond,” he said. “It is my prayer that we will unite together in the Holy Spirit’s power to better reflect God’s Glory in the High Country. Pastors and churches, I am here for you as a resource to help you reach lostness, as well as to encourage and love your churches to strength and vitality.”

* * * * * * * * * *

Three Forks Baptist Association is a network of mountain churches in Watauga, Avery, and Ashe counties. The association exists to equip churches to fulfill the Great Commission. You can contact the association by calling (828) 264-4482 or emailing threeforks@bellsouth.net.

Comments

comments