Third Ashe County Case for COVID-19 Confirmed as an App State Off-Campus Student

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9:06 am

On Wednesday, the Appalachian District Health Department (AppHealthCare) informed Appalachian State University leadership that an App State student, who is a resident of Ashe County and lives off campus, has tested positive for COVID-19. The case is travel related and is the third case to occur within Ashe County. Read the news release here.

The student has not been on campus since March 4, and remains at home, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control.

Appalachian State University, AppHealthCare (Appalachian District Health Department) and the North Carolina Division of Public Health continue working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With 98% of our students currently off campus, we may continue to learn of self-reported, confirmed cases in App State students that are not being tested by AppHealthCare or App State and reside outside of Watauga County. As we learn of these cases, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team.

Students who are concerned about symptoms should call Student Health Services at 828-262-3100 and ask to speak with a nurse. They are continuing medical and screening services to students in person and remotely. Faculty or staff who have concerns about students or their own health diagnoses should reach out to [email protected].

Those who are not necessarily at risk of serious disease can carry the disease to their loved ones, and should carefully adhere to social distancing practices as outlined in Governor Cooper’s executive order of March 27, 2020, which directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member, bans gatherings of more than 10 people, and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others. More information here.

It is important to rely on official sources of information for facts about COVID-19, not share unconfirmed information, and practice prevention measures like handwashing, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

The university has a dedicated website about its response to COVID-19.