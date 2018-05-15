Third Annual Marathon Jam Coming to the Ashe County Arts Center this Saturday, May 19

Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm

By Nathan Ham

Ashe County musicians and quilt makers will come together for a good cause this Saturday, May 19 for the third annual Marathon Jam to honor veterans and raise money for the Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune Fisher House Foundation.

The Marathon Jam will take place at the Ashe County Arts Center and musicians will start playing at noon and jam until midnight Sunday morning.

The Jam will feature acoustic musicians of all different ages playing several different instruments all day and evening long.

“The interesting thing about the Jam is that it’s not about attracting people to a concert, where they pay their money to see ‘big name’ artists,” said Chuck Hayes, who has helped organize this event. “The musicians are local, ordinary folks, many of them veterans themselves, who share a love for music and gathering together to honor and support the needs of military families.”

Fisher Houses are there to provide a temporary home, free of charge, to the families of wounded service men and women during treatment and rehabilitation.

The Marathon Jam is sponsored each year by the New River Chapter of the Military Officers of America Association (MOAA) and is free of charge to the public.

Money is raised by each musician receiving sponsorship to play. A special “Iron Picker” award will be presented to each musician that plays for the entire 12 hours.

“Sponsor payments and other donations can be made by cash or check to the MOAA,” said Barbara Spears, one of the event organizers. “Support of your favorite musician and audience donations are also accepted and welcome.”

100 percent of the funds raised will be split evenly between the Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune Fisher Houses.

In addition to the music and fundraising, people will also get a chance to honor and recognize the service of many veterans in attendance. At the top of each hour, a loved veteran will be honored, have their story told and will be presented with a one-of-a-kind quilt made and donated by the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

For more information on the Marathon Jam this Saturday, call 336-877-0550.

