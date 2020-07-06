Published Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:20 am

There’s a moose on the loose in Banner Elk! The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is planning a moos-ive campaign full of a-moos-ing fun this summer to support the Chamber and their local business members. At the center of it all is an incredible 8-foot, 400-pound carved moose created by Crossnore carver Jerry Stringham. See this impressive sculpture in front of the Chamber throughout July and the first week of August. The moose will go to a new home with the winner of a raffle contest underway and proceeding through August 7. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on August 8th at the Chamber and the results posted to the website at https://bannerelk.org/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ BannerElkChamber/ . The estimated retail value of the moose is $2200. Free local delivery to the winner available within 10-mile radius of downtown.

In addition to the moose raffle, the Chamber is having a naming contest with the winning name to be chosen on August 1 (deadline to submit is July 31). The prize for the best name is a stuffed toy moose or Banner Elk t-shirt.

Other fun activities include moose sightings on Facebook and moose-themed delicious treats at local businesses such as S’Mores Moose Dessert at Stonewalls Restaurant, Moose Tracks Ice Cream at BE Scooped, and a Moose-shaped doggie treat at My Best Friend’s Barkery.

Learn more about the raffle and purchase tickets (only 250 will be sold), naming contest, and other moose fun online at bannerelk.org (direct link to the campaign page below) or at the Chamber during the open hours of 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday (depending on volunteer availability).

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/.