The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Announces a $3,500 Matching Grant for Food Banks

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:13 am

We have a special announcement. The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) wants to show support to 11 area food banks. We are asking the community to help raise $3,500, in the next two weeks. If the goal is met, then WFBR will match the $3,500. If the $3,500 is exceeded, all additional funds will also be given to the food banks.

If you would like to help area food banks feed the hungry in our community, this is the perfect time to give because your donation will have double the impact! Once again, thank you for supporting our efforts to help those in our community who are experiencing food insecurity during these uncertain times. Funds raised will support Ashe Really Cares, Ashe County Sharing Center, Jefferson United Methodist Food Pantry, Reaching Avery Ministries, Feeding Avery Families, Volunteer Avery, Blowing Rock CARES, Casting Bread, Greenway Baptist Food Pantry, Hunger & Health Coalition and Hospitality House.

We encourage you to contribute what you can, before May 15th, to meet the WFBR’s matching grant. Visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org to make a gift, or mail a check to WFBR, 895 State Farm Road – Suite 403-8, Boone, NC 28607.

