The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore Picks Boone As His Location for Reporting On The Upcoming Snowstorm

Weather Channel meteorologist and TV personality Jim Cantore and crew members were on King Street this morning broadcasting live for the Weather Channel. In between his time on the air, Cantore poised for pictures and talked wth folks on hand for the Boone Christmas Parade. The parade became a backdrop for some of Cantore’s reporting. The weather team picked Boone for their reporting location for the potential impact Boone has for total snowfall. For anyone who follows Jim Cantore on The Weather Channel, you know he’s general in the best place for the worst weather that is happening at the time!

