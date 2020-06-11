The Watauga County Public Library will reopen to the public with safety restrictions on June 15. Curbside pickup of materials and printed documents will still be offered during operational hours and is recommended especially for high risk folks. Watauga County Public Library 140 Queen Street, Boone NC 828-264-8784 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 am – 6 pm Friday, and Saturday from 10 pm – 4 pm The Western Watauga Branch Library will continue with Curbside Service and will not open to the public as this time. Curbside Hours: Western Watauga Branch Library 1085 Old US 421, Sugar Grove, NC 828-297-5515 Monday and Wednesday from 10 am – 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am – 6 pm We’d like to inform our community about some safety protocols: – Our staff will use masks and we request those entering to wear one to protect our staff and others. We can provide one to you while supplies last. – We are limiting the number of people in the building at one time. – Folks wanting to enter once the limit is reached may wait outside 6 feet apart along our sidewalk. – Please limit your visit to approximately 20 minutes. – Seating, water fountains and study rooms are closed off. Children’s toys, games, stuffed animals, and backpacks are unavailable. Bathrooms are open but cleaned once a day. – A Self-check station is in the Youth Services area; an additional Self-check station will be available in the Adult Services area. Instructions are provided at each terminal. – A table will be set up outside the entrance for Summer Reading registration and easy pick up of reading logs and Take-it/Make-it bags. Families only wanting to pick up reading logs will need to wait in a separate line 6 feet apart in front of the table. Families may also register inside the library. – The Circulation desk will have no more than two staff members; they can check out items for you, take fines and fees (no-touch method) and issue library cards. We encourage those wanting a library card to fill out our online form located in the lower left corner of our “Search catalog” page. The URL is https://appalachian.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/register Your photo ID can be emailed to [email protected] You will be notified with your card number and can pick up your physical card at a later time. Watauga county school students may use their student ID to check out up to 10 books/audiobooks with no late fines. Our staff members will be working hard to ensure a safe experience for visitors: – Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the library. – We have pink “stand here” signs spaced 6 feet apart on our carpeting to guide visitors. – Please follow our one-way arrows and signage throughout the building to minimize close contact with others. – Computers will be available by appointment only. There will be 1 stand-alone computer for quick access (10 min.) – If you use equipment such as the online catalog, printer, copier, self-check, etc., please use hand sanitizer beforehand and afterwards. – Please call ahead if you need help placing a hold or would like us to pull items for you. – Please call ahead to confirm items are ready for pickup or for any additional information that will make your visit go more smoothly and speedily. For the Watauga County Public Library, curbside instructions are as follows: 1.) Put books on hold using your library card through our catalog. 2.) Wait for notification, allow at least 48 hours–we’ll call you when they’re ready! 3.) Please note that the amount of time may be longer than usual. 4.) Park in front of the library. 5.) Call the library with your last name, the last 4 numbers of your library card, and your vehicle description. Give us a few minutes to check out materials. 6.) We’ll leave the items on the large table in front of the library. Library material may be returned in our book drop behind the library. Any items that were checked out while the library was closed and during the month of June are due by June 30 unless you have a July due date. Please be patient as our library staff catch up with holds and library business while ensuring that we are using safety protocols. Items put on hold may take longer than usual due to quarantining. There will be no meeting room reservations through August and for the foreseeable future. Below is a list of other services currently offered. Please call us to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in. NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children

OverDrive – ebooks for adults and young adults

Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks

Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx

Access to wi-fi in our parking lots 24/7 Check with us for updates on our website: https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga Watauga County Public Library & Western Watauga Branch Library Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary https://www.facebook.com/WesternWataugaBranchLibrary/ We welcome back our community into the library and appreciate the public abiding by these safety protocols