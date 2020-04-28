The Watauga County Board of Commissioners Will Conduct a Public Hearing on May 5

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 8:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to consider an appropriation for economic development purposes pursuant to NC General Statute 158-7.1. The hearing will be conducted electronically. The public may access the meeting by calling: +1 929 205 6099. Once you call, you will be prompted to enter the following: Meeting ID: 946 0126 1895 and Password: 12345. To participate in the public hearing portion of the meeting you must call 828-265-8000 by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 4, 2020, and sign up to speak by giving your name and the phone number from which you will be calling into the meeting (without the phone number you will not be identified as a speaker). Once the Public Hearing is called to order, you will be called upon by the Chairman when it is your turn to speak. Written comments may also be submitted (prior to 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 4, 2020) by email to: [email protected] or by mail to: Watauga County Board of Commissioners, 814 West King Street, Suite 205, Boone, NC, 28607. The Board of Commissioners propose to appropriate $100,000 from the Economic Development Capital Reserve Account to Mountain BizWorks, a CDFI lender headquartered in Asheville, NC, with a field office in Boone, for partial funding of an emergency small business loan program made necessary by COVID-19 pandemic-related closures and stay-at-home orders. Said loans to be made to Watauga County small businesses. For more details, contact Joe Furman at (828)264-3082 or [email protected].

