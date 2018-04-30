The Watauga County Arts Council is Hosting ‘POSE, CLICK, AND SNAP”, OPEN Photography Exhibition

Published Monday, April 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

The Watauga County Arts Council is hosting ‘POSE, CLICK, AND SNAP”, an OPEN photography exhibition that encourages photographers, both experienced and novice, to share their compositions during the month of May, 2018.

Works may be brought to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, during the following days and times: Thursday, May 3rd, Friday, May 4th, and Saturday, May 5th from 1-5 pm.

Photographs of any size are accepted, but must be “presentation ready” and have some means of hanging them easily. Artists may submit more than one piece but, due to space constraints, it is possible that only one work will be exhibited. The Gallery Committee reserves the right to make selections. It is their goal to display at least two pieces per artist. Works must be labeled with the artist’s name and the name of the photograph in a location which will not show when the work is exhibited. Dimensions may not exceed 40” in any direction. Works of art may be offered for sale through the exhibition.

An Entry Form must be fully completed for each work of art submitted. Artists must be current members of the Watauga County Arts Council (most recent membership contribution must have been made after May 9, 2017). If the exhibiting artist is not a WCAC member, he/she must join the WCAC at the time the work is entered in order to fulfill this requirement.

Artists must live in Watauga County or an adjoining county for at least some portion of the year. (Adjoining counties are Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, and Wilkes in NC, and Johnson County, TN)

The exhibit will run from May 12th through June 2nd. The Arts Council hosts the monthly Second Saturday Celebration of the Arts in honor of the gallery exhibitions of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace so this month’s reception will be on Saturday, May 12th from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Submitting artists are urged to be present if at all possible.

The Arts Council is also hosting several other Open Exhibitions during 2018 for both children and adults. For more information see the Watauga County Arts Council website at www.watauga-arts.org and look under the “gallery” tab. The Arts Council may also be reached at 828-246-1789.

