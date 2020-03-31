Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:09 am

The Watauga Center of Daymark Recovery Services is open for business. Daymark is using Doxy.me, a confidential video conferencing platform, to provide telehealth services. This is available for anyone with a smart phone or laptop computer and internet access. The doctor or therapist will send a text message or email with a link to click on to connect. There is no need to download anything onto the client’s computer or phone. Current clients are being contacted by staff about moving in-person therapy appointments to Doxy.me. Clients needing injections or urine drug screens can come into the office as scheduled. Any person in need of services can call 828-264-8759 to schedule an assessment via telehealth. Financial intake paper work can be completed through curbside service; our staff will bring out the packet to your car with a sanitized clipboard and pen. Crisis services are available 24 hours per day/7 days per week by calling 877-492-2785, or by coming into the office for a screening Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm. For those without access to the internet, routine services can be provided over the telephone.