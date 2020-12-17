The Village Foundation Raises Over $35K for Rock Star Campaign, Announces New Directors and Officers for 2021

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:59 pm

At its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on December 7, 2020, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock announced that two new members will join its Board of Directors for the 2021-2023 term: Sam Glover and J.B Lawrence. In addition, Ronnie Mark, in-coming Chairman of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will serve on the Board of Directors in an Ex Officio position.

The Foundation also announced that the following officers will serve the foundation in 2021: Jim Pitts, President; Cathy Robbins, Vice President; and Kent Tarbutton, Secretary/Treasurer.

In other action, The Foundation announced that its annual “Blowing Rock Star” Campaign raised over $35,000 from residents and friends of Blowing Rock. All donors received a “Rock Star” decal to affix to their car or window.

Funds collected from the “Blowing Rock Star” campaign have supported projects in the community including the Mayview Plaza beautification, upgrades in the Blowing Rock School Auditorium, Blowing Rock School playground bathrooms, the Middle Fork Greenway, Symphony by the Lake, winter lights on Main Street, and most recently, COVID-19 safety signage in town.

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a 501c3, a North Carolina non-profit corporation dedicated to economic development and business education in Blowing Rock. For more information regarding the Village Foundation, go to VillageFoundationofBR.org. To invest in Blowing Rock by making a tax-deductible donation, go to the Village Foundation website, mail check to PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.