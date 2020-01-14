The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock Approves Grant Requests, Announces New Directors and Officers for 2020

Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:11 am

At its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on December 5, 2019, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock announced that two new members will join its Board of Directors in 2020. Melissa Pickett, who previously served on the Foundation board, will rejoin the board. In addition, Zak Ammar, the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, will join the Foundation Board as an ex-officio member.

The Foundation also announced that the following officers will serve the foundation in 2020: Jim Pitts, President; Cathy Robbins, Vice President; Kent Tarbutton, Secretary/Treasurer; and Jim Clabough, Immediate Past President.

In other action, The Foundation approved a $10,000 grant request from the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class for the new public restroom facilities to be built adjacent to the Blowing Rock School playground. The grant request was approved on the condition that the Leadership Class successfully raises the balance of the funds required to build the restroom facility. The Foundation also approved a grant request for $725 to assist in funding the TV Monitors installed in the Blowing Rock School Auditorium. The TV monitors are utilized in connection with The Candidates Forum hosted in the Blowing Rock School Auditorium, and other school and community events.

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a 501c3, a North Carolina non-profit corporation dedicated to economic development and business education in Blowing Rock. For more information regarding the Village Foundation, go to VillageFoundationofBR.org. To invest in Blowing Rock by making a tax-deductible donation, go to the Village Foundation website, mail check to PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

