The Town of Boone Has Announced a Notice of Emergency Meeting on Saturday at 11:00 am

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 7:38 am

An email was sent out Friday night at 9:24 by Nicole Harmon, the Town Clerk for the Town of Boone announcing that an Emergency Meeting of the Boone Town will be held electronically on Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 am. The email states that the purpose of the meeting is to hold a closed session for the following reason:

A. . . . to consult with the Town Attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege between the attorney and the Town Council and consider and give instruction to the attorney concerning the lawsuit involving the Town of Boone and Yates and Hotels, 20 CVS 239 (Watauga County)

B. . . . to consult with the Town Attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege between the attorney and the Town Council and consider and give instruction to the attorney concerning one or more possible claims involving the Town of Boone.

In addition, following the closed session, the Council may in open session discuss and take action on 1. Clarifications and/or modifications of the State of Emergency Declaration issued by the Town on May 21, 2020; and/or 2. Setting a special meeting to discuss and take action with respect to the State of Emergency Declaration issued by the Town on May 21, 2020