The Tour de Art Featuring Artist Andrew Braitman at Carlton Gallery on August 24

The Tour de Art, a coalition of galleries and artists’ studios, is Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These Tours are held on the fourth Saturday, June through November with yellow signs marking the venues and maps are available at the gallery.

For this Tour de Art Andrew Braitman plans an Art Talk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He plans a discussion on beauty and substance in his creative process. He states, “these characteristics are more outstanding in my paintings than mere narrative based content”.

Braitman’s “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” exhibition which can be viewed through September 15 consists of over twenty-five paintings ranging from 10” x 8” to 66” x 33”. His paintings project his brilliant color combinations and compositions which make his work very powerful and dramatic. He paints Mother Nature’s beauty along with a composed balance of elements to bring life and signature to his work.

Braitman is a full-time painter for over forty years with international stature. His paintings have been featured in galleries, one-man and group exhibitions in Santa Fe; Chicago; Atlanta; Millburn, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Noorbeck, Holland; Rio de Janiero and Curitiba, Brazil.

Carlton Gallery’s 37th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition continues with new paintings in various styles by Egidio Antonaccio, Kate Worm, Kevin Beck, Linda Apriletti, Allison Chambers, Connie Winters and Mike Ham. This group exhibition also features local, regional, and national artisans whose work entails Glass, Wood, Sculpture, Jewelry, Clay and Fiber and can be viewed through September 15.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

