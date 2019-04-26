The Temptations and Patti Labelle Highlight 35th Appalachian Summer Festival

Published Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:14 pm

By Nathan Ham

It’s another jam-packed schedule of great events to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Appalachian Summer Festival this year, kicking off on June 29 and concluding on August 3.

A show by Patti Labelle in July and a show by The Temptations in August are just two of the events happening at Appalachian State.

The summer festival starts with a concert featuring Ben Folds with the Winston-Salem Symphony on June 29 at 8 p.m. inside the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Next up, the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble will feature “The Trio Takes Form” at the Rosen Concert Hall inside the Broyhill Music Center on June 30 at 7 p.m.

July opens up with a pair of events on July 2. The Young People’s Global Film Series featuring “Sing Street” will be at 6 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. At 7 p.m., the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble features “Bridging the Classical and Romantic Divide” in the Rosen Concert Hall.

July 3 is the date for the Weicholz Global Film Series presentation of “A Taxi Driver” at 7 p.m. in the Schaefer Center.

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is the site of the special Summer Exhibition Celebration from 6-10 p.m. on July 5.

On July 6, the Rosen-Schaffel Competition is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall.

The scene shifts to Valborg Theatre on July 7 for the North Carolina Black Repertory Company’s presentation of “Plenty of Time” at 7 p.m.

The next two events will be film features on July 9 and 10. First up will be the Young People’s Global Film Series presentation of “An Elephant’s Journey” at 1 p.m. On July 10 will be the Weicholz Global Film Series presentation of “Capernaum” at 7 p.m. Both events will be at the Schaefer Center.

On July 12 will be the dance show “Pilobolus” at the Schaefer Center at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning singer Patti LaBelle takes the stage on July 13 at the Schaefer Center at 8 p.m.

The Eastern Festival Orchestra featuring Awadagin Pratt is the featured event on July 14 with a classical music performance at the Schaefer Center at 7 p.m.

The Young People’s Global Film Series returns with “Fanny’s Journey” on July 16 at 6 p.m. in the Schaefer Center and the Weicholz Global Film Series returns with “Perfect Strangers” on July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center.

Another classical music show takes place at the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex at 7 p.m. on July 18 with Tapas and Tesla.

Another Grammy Award-winning artist will be on the stage at the Schaefer Center on July 19 with composer Chris Botti performing at 8 p.m.

Comedian Lily Tomlin will be sure to make you laugh on July 20 at the Schaefer Center with a comical performance at 8 p.m.

July 23 and July 24 feature two more films. The Young People’s Global Film Series presents “Storm Boy” at 1 p.m. on July 23 and the Weicholz Global Film Series presents “Becoming Astrid” at 7 p.m. on July 24. Both films will be shown in the Schaefer Center.

Next in line will be two more theatrical productions, this time “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” on July 25-26 at 8 p.m. inside the Valborg Theatre.

July concludes with the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble’s presentation of “The Four Bs” on July 28 at 7 p.m. inside the Rosen Concert Hall. The Young People’s Global Film Series presents “Cinnamon” on July 30 at 1 p.m. at the Schaefer Center. Later that day, the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble will perform its show “Potpourri” at 7 p.m. inside the Rosen Concert Hall. The final event of July will be the Weicholz Global Film Series presentation of “The Translator” at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center on July 31.

August features the final three events of the Appalachian Summer Festival. The Punch Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. on August 1 at the Schaefer Center. The final presentation of the Weicholz Global Film Series, “Never Look Away” will take place at 7 p.m. on August 2 at the Schaefer Center. The grand finale will be a night out with The Temptations at 7:30 on August 3 inside the Holmes Convocation Center.

Tickets for all of these events will go on sale May 1.

For more information on these shows and ticket prices, visit the Appalachian Summer Festival website here.

