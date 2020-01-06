“The Schaefer Center Presents…” Continues its 2019-20 Season on February 1 with a Stellar Lineup of Music, Dance and Theatre

Published Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:40 pm

The final stretch of the 2019-2020 season of “The Schaefer Center Presents…” performing arts series is just around the corner. From Feb. 1-April 4, the SCP series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, offers something special to lift any lingering post-holiday blues —a genre-spanning Texas troubadour; evocative dance that draws equally on ballet and hip-hop; dizzyingly athletic Irish dance; a powerful radio-style dramatic play; and a distaff country artist carrying on the family legacy.

For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ or call 828-262-4046.

“The Schaefer Center Presents…” 2019-20 Season

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS ACOUSTIC GROUP

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7pm

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers and hits you right in the feels.

Tickets: $45 adults, $40 faculty/staff, $35 students

A.I.M (Abraham in Motion)

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7pm

Born into hip-hop culture in late 1970s Pittsburgh and grounded in an artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, award-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham’s works offer a rumination on history, identity and community. His New York-based dance troupe, A.I.M, is comprised of a diverse representation of dancers who meld modern, classical, street, and hip-hop movement to create pieces that are evocative and timely, tackling issues involving race, violence, love, longing and loss, and community. Among Abraham’s numerous honors include the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award in 2012 and being named a MacArthur fellow in 2013. In 2016 Abraham was a recipient of a Doris Duke Artist Award, given to those who foster continuing excellence in the performing arts.

Tickets: $25 adults, $15 local residents/faculty/staff, $5 students

TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7pm

A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace. Artistic director Mark Howard’s uniquely Irish-American company was the birthplace of progressive Irish dance, which opened new avenues of artistic expression that led directly to commercial productions such as Riverdance.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 faculty/staff, $10 students

L.A. THEATRE WORKS: “SEVEN”

Tuesday, March 24 at 7pm

This captivating documentary-style play is based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women from around the world who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries. Seven female playwrights — Carol K. Mack (who conceived the play), Anna Deavere Smith, Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Ruth Margraff, and Susan Yankowitz — collaborated to create a tapestry of stories that weave together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs over resistance, death threats, entrenched norms and pervasive violence. Seven makes the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice, and a single act of courage can change the lives of thousands.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 faculty/staff, $10 students

ROSANNE CASH – SHE REMEMBERS EVERYTHING

Saturday, April 4 at 7pm

Carrying on the family legacy, Cash comes to Boone promoting her recently released album She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush and soulful collection of songs that address a flawed and complicated world, reflecting upon the blessings and bruises of life through the prism of one of the country’s preeminent singer/songwriters. Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles.

Tickets: $40 adults, $35 faculty/staff, $20 students

Tickets

A faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff discount for select shows is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. To purchase tickets, stop by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

Sponsors:

Boone Tourism Development Authority, McDonald’s of Boone, Spectrum Reach, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM

Related Articles

Comments

comments