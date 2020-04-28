The Mustard Seed Market in Blowing Rock is Open with Everything for Landscaping Your Yard

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:54 pm

By Nathan Ham

Spring is in the air and people are getting out in their flowerbeds and gardens planting some of their favorite crops and flowers.

Danielle Stewart and her husband Robb opened The Mustard Seed Market in Blowing Rock in 1992 and have been serving the High Country’s gardening needs every year since.

“We opened last month and took it day-by-day. We are deemed essential and people are loving that we are open,” Danielle said.

As for how The Mustard Seed is dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Stewart says they are abiding by all social distancing protocols and sanitizing all carts and surfaces throughout the day. They have also added curbside services and will provide free delivery to people with orders of at least $100.

“Anybody that wants curbside pickup, they just have to phone in an order and pay by credit card and we’ll gather everything together. We’re trying to take care of everybody’s needs,” said Stewart.

You can call 828-295-4585 to set up a curbside pickup or order by email at [email protected]. Ordering by phone will give you the fastest response.

The Mustard Seed Market can be found on the side of Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock with a large selection of flowers, shrubs, and trees.

“We have a little bit of everything. We’re just starting to bring in some of our annuals. We’ve had our cool-season annuals, our cool-season vegetables, and our trees and shrubs,” said Stewart. “We’re trying to get as many vegetables and edibles as fast as we can.”

The market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting. If there is inclement weather, you are advised to call ahead to see if they are open. Otherwise, this is the perfect time of year to get started on a new garden, planting some new trees, or finding those perfect flowers to decorate the landscape around your home.

“So far everybody has been very thankful that we are open and hopefully that will continue. It’s spring in the High Country and we’re a garden center so it’s crazy,” Danielle said.

Check out The Mustard Seed Market online, on Facebook, and Instagram.

Scenes from around the Mustard Seed

