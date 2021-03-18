The Lutgert Companies Wins the BALA Award for a Collection of Townhomes in Linville Ridge

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:09 pm

The Lutgert Companies have won the 2020 Best in American Living™ Award (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for The Brooks, a collection of townhomes in Linville Ridge — the company’s private mountaintop community in North Carolina. The Brooks was honored with the Silver Award in the Multifamily category for a development of up to three stories built for sale.

The Lutgert Companies are previous BALA winners; in 2016, they were honored with the Platinum Award in the Mixed-Use Community category for Residences at Mercato, their luxury development in Naples, Florida.

Comprised of eight residences ranging from 2,436 to 3,146 square feet, The Brooks is situated at an elevation of 4,600 feet and is nestled between the eighth green and ninth fairway of the Linville Ridge golf course. Built by Lutgert Construction and designed by Stofft Cooney Architects, the three-bedroom floor plans were inspired by the majestic mountain surroundings.

“We are very excited to have been honored with this award,” said Mike Hoyt, senior vice president of The Lutgert Companies. “The BALAs are the most prestigious awards in the industry, recognizing the very best in residential home design. We are very pleased to be recognized with an esteemed group of the most talented home building professionals in the nation,” said Mike Hoyt, Senior Vice President, The Lutgert Companies

Just a short drive from Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Winston-Salem and Asheville, Linville Ridge offers new construction homes and resale properties. Linville Ridge Country Club’s outstanding amenities include the highest elevation golf course east of the Mississippi River; Har-Tru tennis courts; a heated mountainside swimming pool; a youth center; day camp; playground; a full-service salon and spa; croquet courts; bocce ball; and five exceptional dining venues with formal and casual settings.

Now in its 37th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry, including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.

Additional information about the BALA program can be found at bestinamericanliving.com, including the 2020 Winners Portfolio, featuring design trends and project photographs.

Pictures of The Brooks townhomes: