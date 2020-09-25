The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Shares Their Terrific Kids Picture from the Banner Elk School

The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk would like to recognize this month’s group of Terrific Kids from Banner Elk Elementary School.

“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk is composed of service-minded individuals from throughout Avery County. We are dedicated to our local children and fostering the growth of their future,” said club member Talia Freeman. “All Avery County Elementary Schools will be taking part in the Terrific Kid program. Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance. We are excited to expand this through all the schools in Avery County.”

Banner Elk Elementary Principal Justin Carver explained how the selection process works.

“Each teacher selects a student that has shown either growth in their school work or personal skills. Teachers use criteria of a person who is going above and beyond in the classroom, as well as being a great citizen to their peers and throughout the school,” said Carver. “This school year has been challenging but so rewarding. We have kids back in our building and working harder than ever. Teachers are rockstars! We are so blessed here with amazing students, parents, and a community that loves us.