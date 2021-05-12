The High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Announces Quarterly Meeting May 19 & 20

The notice for the May 19, 2021 RTCC meeting and the May 19 & 20, 2021 RTAC meetings is below.

“The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold virtual Zoom meetings on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The RTCC will meet at 10:00 AM and the RTAC will meet a 2 PM. A Public Hearing on the 2021-2022 Planning Work Program and the High Country Prioritization 6.0 Methodology will be held during the May 19, 2021 RTAC meeting and conclude on May 20, 2021. The meetings are open to the public. Public comments can be sent in advance of the meetings to [email protected] Anyone interested in addressing the RTCC or RTAC can do so through Zoom online or by phone. To access the Zoom online meeting, please email [email protected] to register or call (828) 265-5434 by 8:30 AM the day of the meeting. Video of the meetings will be available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s68WKuUQaeypt82hhCIuQ

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request.

Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con High Country RPO Transportación Planner al (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 o en 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.”