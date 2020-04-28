The High Country Comes Together for the First #KeepBooneHealthy Virtual Walk/Run/Just Move!

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm

A total of 348 community members, including their pets, raced in the High Country’s first #KeepBooneHealthy Virtual Walk/Run/Just Move on Saturday, April 25th. The event raised $7,498.50 of funds to be allocated between 9 of our local nonprofits working to serve the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event was presented by Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s “We Can So You Can” Foundation, in partnership with Beech Mountain Resort and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Community members were encouraged to register for the virtual race, and then given the option to donate any desired amount to one of the following local non-profits: Watauga County Schools, Hunger and Health Coalition, Hospitality House, F.A.R.M Café, Quiet Givers, Mountaineer Emergency Fund, Our Community Listens and Responds!, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, and Watauga Habitat for Humanity. After registration, participants were offered a “race bib” to use for photo ops on race day.

Danny Wilcox, with Appalachian Mountain Brewery said that “The idea is to get people to come together, be active, get off the couch, and just remember that everyone out here in the community is in this together.”

Creative photos of our community members being active with their families and pets flooded social media feeds throughout the day on Saturday. Based on the submitted pictures, the following awards and prizes have been distributed.

Cutest Pet Picture: Nancy Morrison (Dog Names Willie and Scamper), Prize of a $25 gift card to the Pet Place.

Go the Distance Running Award: Andy Kinder for logging15.26 Miles in 2 hours in 2 hours and 17 minutes. Prize from Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

Go the Distance Biking Award: Ron Forrester with 20 total miles. Gift Card to Magic Cycles.

Beating the Odds Award: Cynthia Viola for battling a wet and foggy bike ride on Parkway. Gift Card to Magic Cycles.

Hometown Hero Award: Tamara Stamey for reminding us of the important things with her pictures all around Boone. Prize of a Horton Happy Bag.

Hometown Hero Award: Clarice Crowder for spending two hours making personal protection masks that will be handed out this week. Prize of a Horton Happy Bag

Green Thumb Award: Pam Shirley with her gardening marathon. Gift card to Kindly Kitchen.

Family Fun Award: Lindsay and James Gough. Gift card to Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Beech Mountain Resort.

Rising Star Athlete Award: Grace Scantlin and Declan Johnson. Gift Card to Beech Mountain Resort.

Smile Power Award: Stephanie Lineberry Billings. Gift Card to Mane Habit Salon.

The creative effort supported our local nonprofits, while also providing a low-pressure opportunity for community members to be active with their families and bring a sense of normalcy to our current abnormal circumstances.

“Witnessing the community involvement and creativity was very touching and made me even more proud to be from Boone.” Said Watauga County native, Talia Freeman, of Beech Mountain Resort. “The compassionate actions of our community members are impactful.”

