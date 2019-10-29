The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation Holds 3rd Annual 5k Run/Walk this Past Weekend

Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:37 pm

By: Adam Estabrook

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation held its 3rd annual 5k walk/run, where over 500 people participated in the event at the American Legion in Blowing Rock. Adults and teenagers, as well as children, could all be seen making the 5k trek, both celebrating and supporting breast cancer survivors and fighters. Locals and residents were present, but some came up from out of town, such as a group of former Appalachian State students supporting their friends. Many were wearing pink, the breast cancer ribbon color, and some were wearing the pink tutus the Foundation is known for.

In addition to the race, a variety of activities were held earlier, including face painting, stilt walking, hula-hoop contests, and a raffle ticket sale for the raffle held at the end of the race.

The goal of the 5k walk/run serves the Foundation’s overall mission: to raise money in support of breast cancer survivors, patients, and their families. All proceeds from the event are taken as funds available for those in need – and this is something that Terri Brown, the Foundation’s director of marketing, emphasized to us.

“One of the main facts that we want to get out is that we do have funds available for people,” she told us when asked about the “parade,” as she affectionately calls the race. “I think it’s something that maybe doesn’t get out in the public enough, is that this is what we raise all this money for, is to give back, and all people have to do is go to the website and call the telephone number, and the phones are available for them.”

This is a point she stressed, explaining the availability of the Foundation’s funds, and that help is close by to anyone who needs it. And of course, plenty of the 5k’s attendees were those currently struggling against the disease.

“Some of these people that walk are fighting the disease themselves,” Terri said to us, in closing, “and this race is a goal for them.”

At the Foundation’s website, anyone can apply for assistance (following this link). The Foundation covers the High Country counties, which include Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey, and assists with all types of financial strains. These may include childcare during treatment, meal deliveries, transportation to appointment, as well as payment for things not covered by insurance.

The Foundation’s main website is here. They can also be reached by phone at 604-928-6544.

Photos by Lonnie Webster:

