The Future of App State Student Representation to be Considered by Boone Town Council July 14

TOWN COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER A RESOLUTION COMMITTING TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A MUNICIPAL-LEVEL STUDENT-LED ADVISORY BOARD DURING ITS JULY 14TH MEETING

A formal, long term seat at the table allowing students to directly participate in local affairs. That’s what local students are requesting and Town Council will be considering during its upcoming July 14 meeting.

With student enrollment at Appalachian State University continuing to increase, Student Body President Michael Davis and Vice President Cameron Hunter, along with their Executive Cabinet, aim to ensure students aren’t excluded from the local political process.

As such, the Administration submitted a Resolution for Town Council’s consideration committing the Town of Boone in establishing a municipal-level, student-led advisory board, deemed the Mountaineer Committee.

“In what will be a challenging semester for the Town of Boone and University, I think this is a proactive effort by our Administration to formalize the student voice in Boone politics,” said Davis. “Codification of this board is essential to get more students civically involved and to work more closely with the Town in the long term.”

“One of the most important benefits of this student advisory board is its potential long- lasting impact,” Davis continued.

The Resolution is purposefully broad to allow for transparency and input from both students and area residents during the Committee’s creation; however, it includes two mandates: cooperation between the Town and University’s Student Government Association (SGA), and a May 2021 deadline in its establishment.

Historically, there have been limited opportunities for direct student involvement in Town Hall. In 2008, Town Council established a “Town and Gown Committee” comprised of County, Town, University, and student representatives. Following a multiyear hiatus and a push for reinstatement in 2014, the body has since ceased to exist.